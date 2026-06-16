How to schedule a university student advisory board: A dean's guide

A university student advisory board is a standing body of elected or appointed student representatives who meet regularly with senior academic leadership to surface student concerns, shape institutional policy, and provide feedback on campus initiatives. For deans of student affairs, convening this group is a recurring obligation, not a one-off event. Doodle's Group Polls support up to 1,000 participants and include auto-recurring events, which means the scheduling infrastructure a dean builds in September can still be running in January without a single new email thread.

🎯 Why semester-to-semester scheduling breaks down for deans

Every August and January, the same problem lands on a dean of student affairs's desk: the university student advisory board has shifted. A third of the student reps are new. The returning members have entirely different class schedules than last term. The dean's own calendar has moved around conference dates, accreditation visits, and faculty senate commitments.

The traditional fix is a fresh round of emails: a long CC list, a Doodle link that expires, a follow-up nudge for the four students who never responded, and a final confirmation that still conflicts with two people's lab sections. By the time a meeting time is locked, a week has passed and the urgency that prompted the meeting has faded.

The structural problem is that class schedules reset on a fixed academic calendar, but the scheduling process does not. Each term, the dean of student affairs effectively starts from zero. There is no memory of last semester's roster, no carry-forward of the time windows that worked before, and no mechanism to automatically re-open the poll when the new term begins. The university student advisory board deserves a more durable process.

🛠 How auto-recurring Group Polls solve the term-reset problem

Doodle's Group Poll product includes auto-recurring events, which is the direct fix for the semester-reset pain a dean of student affairs faces. Here is how the workflow runs in practice.

At the start of the academic year, the dean creates one Group Poll for the university student advisory board, adds all 15 student representatives to the roster, and sets the poll to recur at the start of each term. When the new semester begins, the poll re-opens automatically with the same participant list. Students receive an email reminder to vote on the new candidate time slots. The dean does not rebuild anything from scratch.

The calendar integration layer is what makes the time-slot suggestions accurate. Doodle's Group Polls integrate with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar. Before the dean proposes candidate windows, the find time feature reads connected calendars across the group and surfaces the windows where the most participants are free. For a university student advisory board where student schedules shift every 16 weeks, this is the difference between guessing and knowing.

Once a slot is confirmed, the meeting can be joined via Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, whichever the institution's IT policy requires. Email reminders go out automatically so student reps do not miss the meeting because it slipped off their radar during add/drop week.

Doodle's Group Polls also include live RSVP and quorum tracking, which matters for a dean of student affairs who needs to confirm that enough voting members are present before the meeting is formally convened. If the university student advisory board requires a quorum of nine out of fifteen to conduct official business, the dean can see at a glance whether that threshold is met before sending a final confirmation.

⚙️ Operational details for deans running a student advisory board

Setting up the recurring poll correctly at the start of the year saves the most time downstream. A few operational notes for deans of student affairs managing a university student advisory board:

Roster management. The auto-recurring poll carries the same participant list forward each term. When student representatives rotate off the board at the end of the academic year, the dean updates the roster once. Mid-year replacements can be added to the existing poll without rebuilding it.

Time-zone handling. Doodle's time-zone auto-detection is relevant if the university student advisory board includes international students or if the dean participates from a different campus location during travel. Each participant sees proposed times in their own local time zone, which removes a common source of scheduling errors.

Buffer times. Deans of student affairs typically run back-to-back meetings during the academic day. Doodle's buffer time feature adds automatic padding before and after the university student advisory board meeting so the dean is not walking in from another room mid-sentence.

Meeting descriptions. With a Premium account, the dean can use AI-generated meeting descriptions to draft a clear agenda prompt that goes out with the poll invitation, setting expectations for student representatives before they even vote on a time.

Branding. Premium accounts also support adding the institution's logo and primary color to the poll, which gives the university student advisory board invitation a more official appearance consistent with other communications from the dean of student affairs's office.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for University student advisory board

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Fall term kickoff meeting Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Fall kickoff: Review charter, confirm committees, prioritize student concerns. Vote for.

Mid-semester policy feedback session Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Vote for a 90-min slot to discuss draft housing & conduct policies this week.

Spring term planning and goal-setting Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Let's align spring priorities and set our meeting schedule; please select your.

Student wellbeing check-in Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Brief the Dean on student wellbeing concerns and vote for a mid-week time.

End-of-year board debrief and transition Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Vote for a 30-min debrief & transition session for the Student Advisory Board.

✅ What Doodle supports for university student advisory board

Capability Doodle Notes Auto-recurring Group Poll (term reset) 🟩 Re-opens each semester with the same roster Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Find time narrows windows before students vote Group Poll up to 1,000 participants 🟩 Covers full board plus observers Live RSVP and quorum tracking 🟩 Dean can confirm attendance threshold before confirming Video conferencing (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 All four platforms supported Institution branding (logo, primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push reminders ❌ Email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can the same Group Poll roster carry forward when new student representatives join the board mid-year? A: Yes. The dean of student affairs can add or remove participants from an existing Group Poll at any time. The auto-recurring structure does not lock the roster; it simply re-opens the poll with whoever is currently listed, so mid-year board changes do not require rebuilding the university student advisory board poll from scratch.

Q: What happens if a student representative has not connected a calendar to Doodle? A: The find time feature works from the calendars that are connected. Students who have linked Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar will have their availability factored into the suggested windows. Students without a connected calendar can still vote manually on the proposed times, so the university student advisory board poll remains functional for the full group regardless of individual calendar setup.

Q: Do student representatives need a paid Doodle account to vote in a Group Poll? A: Student representatives need a Doodle account to participate, but they do not need a paid plan. The dean of student affairs holds the account that creates and manages the university student advisory board poll; student reps can vote through their own free accounts.

Q: Can the university student advisory board meeting be held virtually across different platforms? A: Yes. Once the dean of student affairs confirms a time, the meeting invitation can include a link for Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams. Doodle integrates with all four platforms, so the dean can match whichever video conferencing tool the institution's IT policy requires for the university student advisory board session.

👉 Ready to simplify your university student advisory board?

The templates above give a dean of student affairs a ready-made starting point for every recurring session, from fall kickoff to end-of-year transition. Set up the auto-recurring Group Poll once, connect your calendar, and let find time do the heavy lifting each semester. Try it for free today.