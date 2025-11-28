The best scheduling tool for law firms and legal professionals

Doodle is a powerful scheduling tool that lawyers and law firms rely on to coordinate client appointments, team meetings, and legal events, without the need for emails or application logins. From booking pages to group research, it simplifies time management across the entire legal workflow.

Are you looking for a scheduling tool for the legal sector?

Doodle helps lawyers, law firms, and clients schedule meetings without emails, lobby jams, or client logins. It can be used for consultations, depositions, team synchronization, and much more.

What is the best scheduling tool for lawyers?

The best tools don't just manage calendars: they reduce administration time, increase professionalism, and protect confidentiality.

Legal work is time-sensitive, requires a lot of detail a,nd involves several parties. Traditional tools such as Outlook or Calendar are insufficient when you need to coordinate:

Clients (who may be averse to technology)

Partners and associates (with busy schedules)

External parties (such as opposing counsel or court reporters)

Doodle works because it

It shares a scheduling page so that clients can choose a time that works for you

Uses group surveys to coordinate team meetings or case strategy sessions

Runs a sign-up sheet for pro bono positions, induction days or in-house trainings

You don't need an account or login for external guests

What scheduling features do lawyers need most?

Function In Doodle? 1:1 scheduling pages (appointments, calls, etc.) ✅ Group surveys (for team planning) ✅ Registration sheets (for clinics, events) ✅ Works without customer logins ✅ Works on cell phones and desktops ✅ Calendar synchronization (Outlook, Google) ✅ Video links (Zoom, Teams) ✅ Personalized intake questions ✅ Partially: custom questions Upload documents (e.g. contracts) Not yet HIPAA Not yet SMS reminders Not yet Virtual queues Not yet

How are legal professionals using Doodle today?

From individual firms to large law firms, legal teams are using Doodle to simplify scheduling:

Client consultations: One link to the scheduling page replaces more than five emails.

Mediations or depositions: Coordinate with all parties through a group survey.

Team meetings or case strategy sessions: Find the time quickly, even in different time zones.

Pro bono clinics: Allow clients from the community to sign up for available times.

Recruitment or onboarding: schedule interviews or training sessions without email chains.

What do legal teams say?

"I send clients a link and they book an appointment. You don't have to look around. No calls" - Andrea G., family law lawyer

"We use Doodle to coordinate depositions between companies. It's a game changer" - Michael T., Litigation Paralegal

"Doodle has replaced the chaos of the calendar in our small firm. It's professional, easy and saves us hours a week." - Lauren P., Office Manager, IP Law

Features that legal teams often request

We actively listen to what legal professionals need. Here are some of the most requested additions:

Recurring appointment rules (e.g. weekly client reviews)

SMS or WhatsApp reminders for clients

Administration panel for firms with several lawyers

Upload support (contracts, intake forms)

Virtual queues for appointments or scheduling trial days

Greater compatibility with legal data standards

There are no guarantees, but we are exploring them with legal users in mind.

Is this the right scheduling tool for your company?

If you're...

Tired of talking to clients on the phone

You're wasting time coordinating internal meetings

You work in different time zones or with hybrid teams

You organize pro bono events or client clinics

You manage the logistics of an individual, small or boutique office

Do you just want to make scheduling easier?

Then yes, this planning tool is for the legal sector. It's professional, flexible and doesn't force your clients to download anything.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Planning tool for lawyers

What is a planning tool for lawyers?

A digital platform that helps legal professionals schedule appointments, meetings and events without manual effort or email clutter. Ideally, it should be used for both internal coordination and scheduling external clients.

Can Doodle handle queries from legal clients?

Yes. Use Booking Pages to offer availability for paid or pro bono consultations. Add personalized questions to collect basic information in advance.

Can I collect information received from clients?

Partially. You can add custom fields to your Booking Page (e.g. customer name, subject type, preferred contact). Full document entry is not yet supported.

Do customers need to log in?

No. Just click on the link and choose a time; this works on any device.

Is Doodle compliant with legislation (HIPAA or similar)?

Not yet. Doodle is best used for scheduling non-confidential appointments. Many legal professionals use it for coordination, not for case-related communication.

Can I upload contracts or documents?

Not yet, but this is one of the most requested functions.