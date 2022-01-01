Free scheduling with Doodle's online appointment calendar

Having an overview of your appointments everywhere and anywhere you are - feels like it's become a must in most of our lives. That's why arranging meetings quickly and easily and then having them pop into your calendars is a must and exactly what Doodle does.

Doodle brings your calendars together and allows you to make appointments in four simple steps.

Whether you're planning a private party or want to communicate with your customers or employees on business - with Doodle you use a user-friendly and professional tool.

Stay available around the clock without having to rely on individual arrangements via emails or phone calls.

Select Date Options

Select times for the meeting from the online planner’s weekly or monthly view. Calendar integrations let you see all pre-existing appointments in Doodle for easier scheduling. Find a time that works for everyone with flexible time slots and send them an invitation.

Customize Settings

Doodle’s free online planner allows users to limit attendee votes, make polls private to keep attendee information hidden and give voters multiple response options such as ‘Yes’, ‘No’ and ‘If-Need-Be’. Doodle Professional users gain access to many more online planning features such as poll deadlines and automatic reminders.

Complete your poll

Enter your email address and send out your meeting invitations to your clients, colleagues or your team. Sit back and let everyone vote on options for the meeting. In minutes (or seconds) you’ve found the time that’s best for everyone. We’ll keep track of all your meeting invitations in one place.

Sync Doodle’s online calendar with your own

Doodle is also a great choice for users who already use calendar software to organize their business or personal life. With free support for popular calendar applications such as Google, Office 365, Outlook and iCal, Doodle’s online calendar integrates seamlessly for increased productivity and greater transparency when organizing meetings.

