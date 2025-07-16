If you’re running a business, teaching classes, offering services, or managing projects, getting paid shouldn’t feel like extra work. But deciding how you get paid? That can get confusing fast. Stripe and PayPal are two of the biggest names out there. So how do you decide which one fits your setup best?

Let’s break it down clearly, in a way that makes sense whether you’re working solo, leading a small team, or building something big in tech, education, finance, or non-profit work.

Stripe and PayPal in plain terms

Stripe is built for businesses that want a payment solution they can shape to fit their brand. It’s especially popular with tech companies and platforms that want to build payments right into their product.

PayPal is more plug-and-play. People know the name, they trust it, and it’s great for anyone who just wants to send an invoice or add a quick pay button.

In short: Stripe gives you more control and features, while PayPal helps you get up and running fast.

Comparing the essentials

Getting paid

PayPal is fast and familiar. Millions of people already have accounts, and if your clients are among them, paying is quick. They can use their PayPal balance, connect a bank account, or pay with a credit card. But if they don’t have an account, the extra sign-up steps can feel annoying. And if you’re selling across countries, buyers may get redirected to PayPal’s site in another language or currency. That said, for sellers with an existing PayPal customer base, or when a buyer already has PayPal credit, it's often the easiest way to get paid fast.

Stripe works directly on your site or booking tool. Your clients don’t need an account—they just pay with their card like they would on any online store. It’s a smoother experience, especially when it’s part of a larger flow, like booking a session with Doodle. You can also offer more payment methods depending on where your customers are, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA, and more. If you’re looking for a seamless payment flow that integrates well with scheduling, Stripe might have the edge.

Fees

Both Stripe and PayPal charge transaction fees, and on the surface, they seem similar:

Stripe : Usually 2.9% + 30 cents per transaction (for domestic payments)

PayPal: Around 2.9% + a fixed fee, which varies by country

But the details matter. PayPal adds extra fees for things like:

Cross-border payments

Currency conversion

Withdrawing to your bank account (especially if it's not in USD)

Stripe keeps things simpler and gives you more transparency. You can also get access to features like:

Volume discounts

Instant payouts

Built-in tax handling (depending on your plan)

However, for users focused on domestic transactions, or who value PayPal's instant familiarity with global buyers, the extra fees may not be a major concern.

If you’re mainly dealing with international clients or managing subscriptions, Stripe may be cheaper and more flexible in the long run.

Customization

Here’s where Stripe really stands out. Stripe lets you create a checkout flow that matches your brand. You can add your logo, control the look and feel, and even embed it into your own website or app. It’s great if you want your payment experience to feel like part of your business—not just a third-party add-on.

PayPal, on the other hand, keeps you in their world. The checkout page looks like PayPal. There’s no real customization, and your customer might feel like they’re leaving your space to complete the purchase. That said, some sellers may prefer this standardized, trusted interface—especially if they don’t want to manage custom branding.

If you care about branding, experience, or keeping things feeling professional, Stripe is more flexible.

Security

Both Stripe and PayPal take security seriously. They’re PCI-compliant, which means they follow industry standards to keep credit card info safe. They also offer fraud detection, encryption, and other protections behind the scenes.

The difference isn’t about which one is more secure—they both do the job well—it’s more about how they manage disputes and chargebacks.

PayPal tends to side with the buyer. That can be tough if you're a business trying to fight a refund.

Stripe offers more tools to help you prove your case and integrates better with other systems to provide evidence if something goes wrong.

If you’ve had to deal with chargebacks before, or just want more control over how disputes are handled, Stripe is a bit more business-friendly.

Use cases by industry

For professional services

If you offer consulting, coaching, or client work, Stripe paired with Doodle is a great combo. Your clients can book and pay in one go—no extra steps or follow-ups needed.

For freelancers

PayPal is good if you just want to shoot off an invoice and move on. It’s quick and doesn’t require much setup. But if you want a more polished, professional process, Stripe might suit better—especially if you’re handling more than just one-off gigs.

For non-profits

PayPal has a slight edge with donations. It’s familiar to donors and offers discounted rates for charities. But Stripe can work just as well if you use a platform like Doodle to manage bookings and payments in one flow.

For education and training

Running classes or tutoring? Stripe gives you more control over how you charge, whether it’s by session or subscription. Add Doodle’s Booking Page and you’ve got a clean way to share your time slots and collect payment in one step.

For tech and software

Stripe is the go-to. If you’re building something or want a custom flow, Stripe’s API lets your team get creative. PayPal just doesn’t go that deep.

What about when you use Doodle?

