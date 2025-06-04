Scheduling of mock exams and review sessions

The first time I took a mock exam, it was kind of an afterthought. I flipped through some notes, printed out an old exam and gave it a half-hearted attempt in between episodes of Netflix. I wasn't surprised: I failed.

Since then, I've learned that mock exams and review sessions are not just extra preparation, but rehearsal. But for them to work, they need to be planned just like real exams.

Here's how I schedule mock exams and review sessions so that they really help you, not just fill your calendar.

1. Plan your mock exam for the week before final exams.

Doing a mock exam the night before the exam is like trying to run a marathon the day you buy your running shoes. The best time is five to ten days before the actual exam.

How I schedule it: I pick a date for each subject, set aside two to three hours for a full mock, simulate exam conditions without distractions, and plan a review session a day or two later to go over mistakes. It sounds like a lot, but it adds up tenfold in confidence and clarity.

2. Group your review sessions strategically.

Instead of going over everything in one session, I do it by topic.

I start with the concepts I've always had trouble with and then move on to the topics that come up the most in past exams. Next, I focus on the newer material that I have not yet examined. Finally, if I have time, I do a question and answer session with classmates or a group check. This structures the chaos and helps me detect where I am most (and least) confident.

3. Combine solo and group review for different benefits.

I used to study alone, until I realized that I was missing out on the benefits of group review. Now I prefer to study alone, with some group sessions. In-depth work and concentrated recall are achieved by studying alone. Discussion, explanations, and testing occur in a group.

To avoid endless back and forth messages, I use Doodle to quickly organize uncomplicated group sessions.

4. Time your review by energy, not just availability.

The best review session is the one that fits your brain, not just your calendar. I learned the hard way that reviewing dense material at ten o'clock at night is basically useless.

Now I schedule heavy concepts and problems in the morning, discussions or practical exercises at noon, and lighter material, such as exams, in the afternoon. It's not just about studying more, it's about studying better.

5. Reuse the same structure for each exam cycle.

When I found a structure that worked, I kept it. I literally called it an exam prep template and reused it every time.

It includes my ideal mock exam schedule, areas of focus for review, sample prep blocks, and a checklist for each review week. That eliminates friction and allows me to focus on the actual preparation, not the logistics of texting.

Exams come with pressure, but they shouldn't cause panic. With a little planning, smart structure and time-saving tools like Doodle, exam prep becomes something you manage, not something that manages you.

Do you have a routine that always works? Share it on LinkedIn - there's bound to be someone out there studying right now.