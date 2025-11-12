Create a Doodle

Table of Contents

    A branded Booking Page makes it easy for clients to schedule with you and trust they are in the right place. It saves your team time, reduces back-and-forth, and protects your calendar.

    As an accountant, you move from tax prep to advisory calls to payroll reviews. Your day can fill fast with email threads, missed calls, and rescheduling. That noise hurts billable hours and client experience.

    In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a branded Booking Page for your firm, what to include for tax season and beyond, and how Doodle can help you handle appointment booking, payments, and reminders—with practical steps and real examples.

    The challenge facing accounting professionals

    Accountants juggle many meeting types throughout the year—from new client consults to document collection calls, quarterly reviews, and IRS notice discussions. Each one has a different duration, preparation need, and risk of no-show.

    Common pain points

    • Endless email threads to find a time

    • Clients booking the wrong meeting type

    • Double bookings when calendars aren’t connected

    • No-shows during peak times like March and April

    • Unpaid consults that waste valuable hours

    These issues add hidden costs. Ten minutes here and there quickly become hours each week. A clear, branded Booking Page helps you control the flow, set expectations, and keep your calendar organized.

    Why this matters for accountants

    Scheduling should protect revenue—not drain it. A strong booking setup improves:

    • Time management by preventing overlap and late-day surprises

    • Client trust through consistent branding and clear instructions

    • Revenue protection by collecting consult fees or deposits

    • Calendar accuracy with automatic holds and reminders

    • Team coordination when multiple staff share meeting types

    When clients can pick a time and pay in one place, you reduce friction and increase show rates. During tax season, that can be the difference between calm days and chaos.

    Plan your branded Booking Page

    Start with a simple plan. Define what you offer and when you want to meet.

    List your meeting types

    Meeting Type

    Recommended Duration

    New client discovery call

    20 min

    Tax preparation intake

    40 min

    Document review

    30 min

    Quarterly advisory meeting

    60 min

    IRS notice consult

    45 min

    Payroll setup

    45 min

    For each meeting type, define:

    • Length and buffer time

    • Location (in person or video)

    • Host (partner or staff)

    • Prep needs (documents or forms)

    • Fee (if paid at booking)

    Map your calendar rules

    Clients should only see the windows you allow:

    • Block deep-work time for returns and audits

    • Offer meeting slots only when ready to meet

    • Reduce availability during peak months

    • Add buffers before and after each meeting

    With Doodle, you can connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. Doodle automatically hides busy times and displays only your open slots.

    Prepare your instructions

    Reduce confusion with clear Booking Page notes:

    • What to bring (e.g., last two years of returns, current pay stubs)

    • How to share files (link to secure portal)

    • Rescheduling and late policies

    • Any prep forms or required details

    Doodle Pro’s AI meeting descriptions can help you draft this content quickly—just adjust the tone to match your firm’s style.

    Build your Booking Page in Doodle

    You can set up a branded Booking Page in minutes.

    1. Create your Doodle account and connect your calendar

      • Choose Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar

      • Turn on sync so busy times are hidden

      • Add your video tool (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco)

    2. Create booking types

      • Add each meeting type you listed

      • Set duration, buffers, and limits

      • Choose in-person or video location

      • Add intake questions (e.g., business type, tax year, goals)

      • Set cancellation rules

    3. Add payments with Stripe

      • Collect fees for consults or after-hours meetings

      • Offer deposits or full payment at booking

      • Set refund rules

    4. Apply your branding

      • In Doodle Pro or Doodle Teams, upload your logo

      • Choose your firm colors

      • Add a short welcome message

    5. Share your link

      • Add it to your website and email signature

      • Include a QR code on printed letters

      • Share it in onboarding emails

    6. Turn on reminders

      • Send email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before

      • Use Zapier to trigger SMS reminders if desired

      • Remind clients to upload files before the meeting

    Branding details that build trust

    Your Booking Page should feel like your website:

    • Use the same logo, colors, and tone

    • Keep meeting titles clear (e.g., New client discovery call)

    • Add a tagline (e.g., Clear tax advice for small businesses)

    • Link to your privacy policy

    Doodle Pro lets you add custom branding and removes ads—keeping the focus on your firm.

    Set guardrails that protect your time

    Small rules make a big difference during tax season:

    • Require 12–24 hours’ booking notice

    • Limit how far in advance clients can book

    • Cap daily meetings by type (e.g., three new client calls per day)

    • Collect payment to prevent no-shows

    Doodle enforces these automatically—no inbox monitoring needed.

    Make it easy to meet online

    For remote clients, connect your video tool once. Doodle adds the link to every booking automatically. Clients get an invite with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco details—no extra steps required.

    Practical tips for accountants

    • Create weekday themes – Group similar meetings to stay focused.

    • Offer short and long options – Help clients choose what fits their needs.

    • Use intake questions – Prevent surprises by asking about entity type or software.

    • Add rush options with fees – Protect your time during busy months.

    • Set document deadlines – Request uploads 48 hours before meetings.

    • Share a team page – Use Doodle Teams for round robin scheduling.

    • Offer phone consults – Include phone as a meeting option.

    • Use 1:1 for VIPs – Send handpicked time slots to key clients.

    • Use Sign-up Sheets – Manage limited-seat workshops or clinics.

    • Use Group Polls – Coordinate easily with multiple stakeholders.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Vague meeting names – Leads to confusion and wrong bookings.

    • Open calendar with no limits – Causes fatigue and chaos.

    • No payment for consults – Increases no-shows.

    • Missing buffer times – Leads to late starts.

    • Manual video links – Increases errors; automate them.

    • No reminders – Decreases attendance.

    • One link for everything – Clients need clear, separate booking pages.

    Tools and solutions with Doodle

    Tool

    Best for

    Key Features

    Booking Page

    Client meetings

    Custom branding, payments, reminders

    1:1

    VIP clients

    Handpicked times, Stripe payments

    Group Polls

    Boards, audits

    Up to 1000 participants, hidden names

    Sign-up Sheets

    Clinics, training

    Seat limits, slot selection

    Doodle Teams

    Multi-staff firms

    Shared booking types, round robin

    AI descriptions

    All meetings

    Auto-generated prep text

    Stripe integration

    Paid consults

    Deposits, refunds, automated billing

    Zapier connection

    Automation

    CRM and email sync

    Video conferencing

    Online meetings

    Auto-added Zoom, Meet, or Teams links

    Reminders

    All meetings

    Email and SMS options

    Real-world examples

    Tax season intake

    • Problem: Hundreds of booking emails.

    • Solution: Create a “Tax Preparation Intake” type with Stripe deposit, upload deadline, and reminders.

    • Result: Prepared clients and fewer no-shows.

    New client discovery

    • Problem: Leads arrive anytime.

    • Solution: Share a 20-min Discovery Call link using Doodle Teams round robin.

    • Result: Faster lead response.

    Quarterly advisory meetings

    • Problem: Low follow-through on planning calls.

    • Solution: Offer 60-min and 30-min options with prep forms.

    • Result: More booked sessions.

    Payroll setup

    • Problem: Mid-month overload.

    • Solution: Create a 45-min Payroll Setup slot with buffers.

    • Result: Smooth workflow.

    Year-end board meetings

    • Problem: Aligning busy calendars.

    • Solution: Send a Group Poll with time options.

    • Result: One-click scheduling for all attendees.

    Training workshop

    • Problem: Limited capacity.

    • Solution: Use a Sign-up Sheet with capped attendance.

    • Result: Full sessions, no chaos.

    Key takeaways

    • A branded Booking Page protects your time and enhances your firm’s image

    • Define clear meeting types with rules and fees

    • Connect your calendar for real-time accuracy

    • Use Doodle tools for branding, payments, and reminders

    • Combine Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets for complete coverage

    Get started with better scheduling

    A branded Booking Page cuts back-and-forth, increases show rates, and makes clients feel cared for from the first click. With Doodle, you can add your logo, connect your calendar, and collect payments with Stripe—all in one place.

    Ready to put appointments on autopilot for your accounting firm? Create your first Booking Page in minutes and see how accountants are saving hours every week.

