A branded Booking Page makes it easy for clients to schedule with you and trust they are in the right place. It saves your team time, reduces back-and-forth, and protects your calendar.

As an accountant, you move from tax prep to advisory calls to payroll reviews. Your day can fill fast with email threads, missed calls, and rescheduling. That noise hurts billable hours and client experience.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a branded Booking Page for your firm, what to include for tax season and beyond, and how Doodle can help you handle appointment booking, payments, and reminders—with practical steps and real examples.

The challenge facing accounting professionals

Accountants juggle many meeting types throughout the year—from new client consults to document collection calls, quarterly reviews, and IRS notice discussions. Each one has a different duration, preparation need, and risk of no-show.

Common pain points

Endless email threads to find a time

Clients booking the wrong meeting type

Double bookings when calendars aren’t connected

No-shows during peak times like March and April

Unpaid consults that waste valuable hours

These issues add hidden costs. Ten minutes here and there quickly become hours each week. A clear, branded Booking Page helps you control the flow, set expectations, and keep your calendar organized.

Why this matters for accountants

Scheduling should protect revenue—not drain it. A strong booking setup improves:

Time management by preventing overlap and late-day surprises

Client trust through consistent branding and clear instructions

Revenue protection by collecting consult fees or deposits

Calendar accuracy with automatic holds and reminders

Team coordination when multiple staff share meeting types

When clients can pick a time and pay in one place, you reduce friction and increase show rates. During tax season, that can be the difference between calm days and chaos.

Plan your branded Booking Page

Start with a simple plan. Define what you offer and when you want to meet.

List your meeting types

Meeting Type Recommended Duration New client discovery call 20 min Tax preparation intake 40 min Document review 30 min Quarterly advisory meeting 60 min IRS notice consult 45 min Payroll setup 45 min

For each meeting type, define:

Length and buffer time

Location (in person or video)

Host (partner or staff)

Prep needs (documents or forms)

Fee (if paid at booking)

Map your calendar rules

Clients should only see the windows you allow:

Block deep-work time for returns and audits

Offer meeting slots only when ready to meet

Reduce availability during peak months

Add buffers before and after each meeting

With Doodle, you can connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. Doodle automatically hides busy times and displays only your open slots.

Prepare your instructions

Reduce confusion with clear Booking Page notes:

What to bring (e.g., last two years of returns, current pay stubs)

How to share files (link to secure portal)

Rescheduling and late policies

Any prep forms or required details

Doodle Pro’s AI meeting descriptions can help you draft this content quickly—just adjust the tone to match your firm’s style.

Build your Booking Page in Doodle

You can set up a branded Booking Page in minutes.

Create your Doodle account and connect your calendar Choose Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar

Turn on sync so busy times are hidden

Add your video tool (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco) Create booking types Add each meeting type you listed

Set duration, buffers, and limits

Choose in-person or video location

Add intake questions (e.g., business type, tax year, goals)

Set cancellation rules Add payments with Stripe Collect fees for consults or after-hours meetings

Offer deposits or full payment at booking

Set refund rules Apply your branding In Doodle Pro or Doodle Teams, upload your logo

Choose your firm colors

Add a short welcome message Share your link Add it to your website and email signature

Include a QR code on printed letters

Share it in onboarding emails Turn on reminders Send email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before

Use Zapier to trigger SMS reminders if desired

Remind clients to upload files before the meeting

Branding details that build trust

Your Booking Page should feel like your website:

Use the same logo, colors, and tone

Keep meeting titles clear (e.g., New client discovery call )

Add a tagline (e.g., Clear tax advice for small businesses )

Link to your privacy policy

Doodle Pro lets you add custom branding and removes ads—keeping the focus on your firm.

Set guardrails that protect your time

Small rules make a big difference during tax season:

Require 12–24 hours’ booking notice

Limit how far in advance clients can book

Cap daily meetings by type (e.g., three new client calls per day)

Collect payment to prevent no-shows

Doodle enforces these automatically—no inbox monitoring needed.

Make it easy to meet online

For remote clients, connect your video tool once. Doodle adds the link to every booking automatically. Clients get an invite with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco details—no extra steps required.

Practical tips for accountants

Create weekday themes – Group similar meetings to stay focused.

Offer short and long options – Help clients choose what fits their needs.

Use intake questions – Prevent surprises by asking about entity type or software.

Add rush options with fees – Protect your time during busy months.

Set document deadlines – Request uploads 48 hours before meetings.

Share a team page – Use Doodle Teams for round robin scheduling.

Offer phone consults – Include phone as a meeting option.

Use 1:1 for VIPs – Send handpicked time slots to key clients.

Use Sign-up Sheets – Manage limited-seat workshops or clinics.

Use Group Polls – Coordinate easily with multiple stakeholders.

Common mistakes to avoid

Vague meeting names – Leads to confusion and wrong bookings.

Open calendar with no limits – Causes fatigue and chaos.

No payment for consults – Increases no-shows.

Missing buffer times – Leads to late starts.

Manual video links – Increases errors; automate them.

No reminders – Decreases attendance.

One link for everything – Clients need clear, separate booking pages.

Tools and solutions with Doodle

Tool Best for Key Features Booking Page Client meetings Custom branding, payments, reminders 1:1 VIP clients Handpicked times, Stripe payments Group Polls Boards, audits Up to 1000 participants, hidden names Sign-up Sheets Clinics, training Seat limits, slot selection Doodle Teams Multi-staff firms Shared booking types, round robin AI descriptions All meetings Auto-generated prep text Stripe integration Paid consults Deposits, refunds, automated billing Zapier connection Automation CRM and email sync Video conferencing Online meetings Auto-added Zoom, Meet, or Teams links Reminders All meetings Email and SMS options

Real-world examples

Tax season intake

Problem: Hundreds of booking emails.

Solution: Create a “Tax Preparation Intake” type with Stripe deposit, upload deadline, and reminders.

Result: Prepared clients and fewer no-shows.

New client discovery

Problem: Leads arrive anytime.

Solution: Share a 20-min Discovery Call link using Doodle Teams round robin.

Result: Faster lead response.

Quarterly advisory meetings

Problem: Low follow-through on planning calls.

Solution: Offer 60-min and 30-min options with prep forms.

Result: More booked sessions.

Payroll setup

Problem: Mid-month overload.

Solution: Create a 45-min Payroll Setup slot with buffers.

Result: Smooth workflow.

Year-end board meetings

Problem: Aligning busy calendars.

Solution: Send a Group Poll with time options.

Result: One-click scheduling for all attendees.

Training workshop

Problem: Limited capacity.

Solution: Use a Sign-up Sheet with capped attendance.

Result: Full sessions, no chaos.

Key takeaways

A branded Booking Page protects your time and enhances your firm’s image

Define clear meeting types with rules and fees

Connect your calendar for real-time accuracy

Use Doodle tools for branding, payments, and reminders

Combine Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets for complete coverage

A branded Booking Page cuts back-and-forth, increases show rates, and makes clients feel cared for from the first click. With Doodle, you can add your logo, connect your calendar, and collect payments with Stripe—all in one place.

Ready to put appointments on autopilot for your accounting firm? Create your first Booking Page in minutes and see how accountants are saving hours every week.