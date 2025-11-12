A branded Booking Page makes it easy for clients to schedule with you and trust they are in the right place. It saves your team time, reduces back-and-forth, and protects your calendar.
As an accountant, you move from tax prep to advisory calls to payroll reviews. Your day can fill fast with email threads, missed calls, and rescheduling. That noise hurts billable hours and client experience.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a branded Booking Page for your firm, what to include for tax season and beyond, and how Doodle can help you handle appointment booking, payments, and reminders—with practical steps and real examples.
The challenge facing accounting professionals
Accountants juggle many meeting types throughout the year—from new client consults to document collection calls, quarterly reviews, and IRS notice discussions. Each one has a different duration, preparation need, and risk of no-show.
Common pain points
Endless email threads to find a time
Clients booking the wrong meeting type
Double bookings when calendars aren’t connected
No-shows during peak times like March and April
Unpaid consults that waste valuable hours
These issues add hidden costs. Ten minutes here and there quickly become hours each week. A clear, branded Booking Page helps you control the flow, set expectations, and keep your calendar organized.
Why this matters for accountants
Scheduling should protect revenue—not drain it. A strong booking setup improves:
Time management by preventing overlap and late-day surprises
Client trust through consistent branding and clear instructions
Revenue protection by collecting consult fees or deposits
Calendar accuracy with automatic holds and reminders
Team coordination when multiple staff share meeting types
When clients can pick a time and pay in one place, you reduce friction and increase show rates. During tax season, that can be the difference between calm days and chaos.
Plan your branded Booking Page
Start with a simple plan. Define what you offer and when you want to meet.
List your meeting types
Meeting Type
Recommended Duration
New client discovery call
20 min
Tax preparation intake
40 min
Document review
30 min
Quarterly advisory meeting
60 min
IRS notice consult
45 min
Payroll setup
45 min
For each meeting type, define:
Length and buffer time
Location (in person or video)
Host (partner or staff)
Prep needs (documents or forms)
Fee (if paid at booking)
Map your calendar rules
Clients should only see the windows you allow:
Block deep-work time for returns and audits
Offer meeting slots only when ready to meet
Reduce availability during peak months
Add buffers before and after each meeting
With Doodle, you can connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. Doodle automatically hides busy times and displays only your open slots.
Prepare your instructions
Reduce confusion with clear Booking Page notes:
What to bring (e.g., last two years of returns, current pay stubs)
How to share files (link to secure portal)
Rescheduling and late policies
Any prep forms or required details
Doodle Pro’s AI meeting descriptions can help you draft this content quickly—just adjust the tone to match your firm’s style.
Build your Booking Page in Doodle
You can set up a branded Booking Page in minutes.
Create your Doodle account and connect your calendar
Choose Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar
Turn on sync so busy times are hidden
Add your video tool (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco)
Create booking types
Add each meeting type you listed
Set duration, buffers, and limits
Choose in-person or video location
Add intake questions (e.g., business type, tax year, goals)
Set cancellation rules
Add payments with Stripe
Collect fees for consults or after-hours meetings
Offer deposits or full payment at booking
Set refund rules
Apply your branding
In Doodle Pro or Doodle Teams, upload your logo
Choose your firm colors
Add a short welcome message
Share your link
Add it to your website and email signature
Include a QR code on printed letters
Share it in onboarding emails
Turn on reminders
Send email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before
Use Zapier to trigger SMS reminders if desired
Remind clients to upload files before the meeting
Branding details that build trust
Your Booking Page should feel like your website:
Use the same logo, colors, and tone
Keep meeting titles clear (e.g., New client discovery call)
Add a tagline (e.g., Clear tax advice for small businesses)
Link to your privacy policy
Doodle Pro lets you add custom branding and removes ads—keeping the focus on your firm.
Set guardrails that protect your time
Small rules make a big difference during tax season:
Require 12–24 hours’ booking notice
Limit how far in advance clients can book
Cap daily meetings by type (e.g., three new client calls per day)
Collect payment to prevent no-shows
Doodle enforces these automatically—no inbox monitoring needed.
Make it easy to meet online
For remote clients, connect your video tool once. Doodle adds the link to every booking automatically. Clients get an invite with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco details—no extra steps required.
Practical tips for accountants
Create weekday themes – Group similar meetings to stay focused.
Offer short and long options – Help clients choose what fits their needs.
Use intake questions – Prevent surprises by asking about entity type or software.
Add rush options with fees – Protect your time during busy months.
Set document deadlines – Request uploads 48 hours before meetings.
Share a team page – Use Doodle Teams for round robin scheduling.
Offer phone consults – Include phone as a meeting option.
Use 1:1 for VIPs – Send handpicked time slots to key clients.
Use Sign-up Sheets – Manage limited-seat workshops or clinics.
Use Group Polls – Coordinate easily with multiple stakeholders.
Common mistakes to avoid
Vague meeting names – Leads to confusion and wrong bookings.
Open calendar with no limits – Causes fatigue and chaos.
No payment for consults – Increases no-shows.
Missing buffer times – Leads to late starts.
Manual video links – Increases errors; automate them.
No reminders – Decreases attendance.
One link for everything – Clients need clear, separate booking pages.
Tools and solutions with Doodle
Tool
Best for
Key Features
Booking Page
Client meetings
Custom branding, payments, reminders
1:1
VIP clients
Handpicked times, Stripe payments
Group Polls
Boards, audits
Up to 1000 participants, hidden names
Sign-up Sheets
Clinics, training
Seat limits, slot selection
Doodle Teams
Multi-staff firms
Shared booking types, round robin
AI descriptions
All meetings
Auto-generated prep text
Stripe integration
Paid consults
Deposits, refunds, automated billing
Zapier connection
Automation
CRM and email sync
Video conferencing
Online meetings
Auto-added Zoom, Meet, or Teams links
Reminders
All meetings
Email and SMS options
Real-world examples
Tax season intake
Problem: Hundreds of booking emails.
Solution: Create a “Tax Preparation Intake” type with Stripe deposit, upload deadline, and reminders.
Result: Prepared clients and fewer no-shows.
New client discovery
Problem: Leads arrive anytime.
Solution: Share a 20-min Discovery Call link using Doodle Teams round robin.
Result: Faster lead response.
Quarterly advisory meetings
Problem: Low follow-through on planning calls.
Solution: Offer 60-min and 30-min options with prep forms.
Result: More booked sessions.
Payroll setup
Problem: Mid-month overload.
Solution: Create a 45-min Payroll Setup slot with buffers.
Result: Smooth workflow.
Year-end board meetings
Problem: Aligning busy calendars.
Solution: Send a Group Poll with time options.
Result: One-click scheduling for all attendees.
Training workshop
Problem: Limited capacity.
Solution: Use a Sign-up Sheet with capped attendance.
Result: Full sessions, no chaos.
Key takeaways
A branded Booking Page protects your time and enhances your firm’s image
Define clear meeting types with rules and fees
Connect your calendar for real-time accuracy
Use Doodle tools for branding, payments, and reminders
Combine Booking Page, 1:1, Group Polls, and Sign-up Sheets for complete coverage
Get started with better scheduling
A branded Booking Page cuts back-and-forth, increases show rates, and makes clients feel cared for from the first click. With Doodle, you can add your logo, connect your calendar, and collect payments with Stripe—all in one place.
Ready to put appointments on autopilot for your accounting firm? Create your first Booking Page in minutes and see how accountants are saving hours every week.