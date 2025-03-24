Whether you’re a student, executive, entrepreneur or anything in between, you may need scheduling help. Organization and productivity are like peanut butter and jelly, you simply can’t have one without the other. The right scheduling tool will ensure you’re never overwhelmed or overbooked with too many appointments. Let’s take a look at your top five scheduling options, how to choose the best and how to analyze what kind of help you actually need.

Your Top 5 Options

Let’s take a look at your top five options that will get you the scheduling help you need and deserve:

Recruiting & Staffing - Our recruiting and staffing solution is great for scheduling interviews and reducing the time it takes to hire new team members. Recruiters love Doodle because they can coordinate group meetings, schedule multiple one-on-one meetings and handle their entire admin hiring process in one place. As a G2 top-rated software, Doodle’s usability, ease of set up and ease of admin is innovative and efficient.

Sales & Marketing - A busy sales team needs a scheduling tool that will offer them scheduling help by improving collaboration with teammates and clients. Doodle's suite will help you to schedule demos with clients and fill pipelines. Allowing you to go above and beyond to produce quality work for all of your clients.

Nonprofits - When you're running a nonprofit, projects can be very time-sensitive. Spend less time planning when to meet with donors and coordinators and more time actually getting work done. Doodle's nonprofit solution will help you to plan meetings with dozens of people all across the world with just a few clicks.

Consultants & Freelancers - Being a consultant or freelancer means that organization is literally key. To achieve high profits, have high client retention and gain more clients, you have to ensure you’re never overbooked or double booked. Making clients feel like you don’t have time for them will truly put a bitter taste in their mouth, even if your scheduling error was an honest mistake. Become a successful consultant or freelancer with a scheduling tool that is designed to keep you one step ahead.

What Kind of Help Do You Need?

With so many scheduling needs, there’s no way to pool all of the scheduling help options into one category. Deciding what kind of help you need will make a huge difference in your organization and productivity levels. Let’s take a look at how you can gain an understanding of your needs:

Be clear - Evaluate your needs and be clear about them to avoid deciding on an inappropriate scheduling solution. What do you need your scheduling tool to do for you? What kind of appointments and events are you planning to schedule? How many people do you need to coordinate with you to complete your work? When you’re able to accurately express your needs, you’re able to choose a plan that has the exact features you need.

Numbers - When you crunch down the numbers, you’re less likely to lose out on money and opportunities due to being overbooked. If you’re interested in working for five hours a day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and then working full eight-hour days on Tuesday and Thursday, what does that mean for your schedule? Work out the numbers so you can be clear about how many meetings you can participate in each day to achieve optimal results.

The Magic Words - When you're looking for scheduling help, it's important to remember the magic words - flexibility and intuitive design. Scheduling tools that have features that are customizable will offer the flexibility you need to make sure your calendar is perfect for you. Look for scheduling software that is easily integrated with your daily calendars and simple to use.

Affordability - While on the hunt for super cool scheduling gadgets and toys, you want to keep things as affordable as possible. Don’t feel pressured to spend tons of money on features that you can get at much more affordable rates elsewhere.

Effective Scheduling Methods

Finding the best scheduling method for you will greatly aid in getting the scheduling help that you need. Let’s take a look at a few of the recommended methods below:

Time Blocking - Ranking in at first on our list is time blocking, which is one of the most common methods that individuals and executives use. Time blocking requires you to plan each day in advance, allowing you to dedicate specific hours to specific tasks.

The Most Important Method (MIT) - While using the MIT method you will focus on what is essential to your goals. Instead of writing a massive to-do list that may become overwhelming, you will focus on 1-3 tasks that are most important.

The Pomodoro Technique - With this method, you will work in short intense bursts that are greatly productive and give yourself brief breaks in between. All you’ll need to do is choose a task, set a timer and work until the timer ends.

90-Minute Focus Sessions - As human beings, we operate on cycles called ultradian rhythms. During these cycles, we have a peak of energy and then a moment of exhaustion. Using the 90-minute focus session encourages you to work diligently during your peaks of energy.

The Perfect Mix - While you’re learning which method of scheduling help will best benefit you, consider which techniques may work best for you, as well. Remain open-minded and be okay with changes during your weekly or even daily schedule. On some days, time blocking may work like a charm. On other days, you may need to practice The Pomodoro Technique.

