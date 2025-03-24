Let’s set the scene. You’re working for a brilliant start-up and need to meet with clients regularly as part of your job. With most of the company’s income going to grow the business, virtual meetings are your go-to for connecting with people. Doodle’s Booking Page has been a game-changer and saved you loads of time. This has enabled you to score a major client that could massively grow the business. There’s one snag… their IT department will only let them meet using Microsoft Teams.

Well, consider that a problem no longer! We’re happy to finally introduce you to our latest integration – Microsoft Teams. Following our hugely successively Zoom integration, this adds another video conferencing option to Doodle and makes it easier than ever to connect to the people you need to quickly, safely and securely.

Why Introduce Microsoft Teams?

Our choice to introduce Microsoft Teams wasn’t a random one. By October last year, Teams had over 115 million active daily users around the world.

It wasn’t just about the numbers though. At Doodle, we think it’s really important to listen to what our users want. In a recent user survey, around a third of you said Microsoft Teams should be the next tool we integrate Doodle with. We listened and voilà…our new integration.

On top of all that, it’s hard to avoid the fact that the way we all work has changed because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The use of web conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams has increased by around 500 percent. Virtual meetings aren’t going anywhere for a while and now we offer integration with a variety of platforms to maximize your ability to meeting efficiently and easily.

What can the Teams integration do?

Our Microsoft Teams integration joins Zoom as another tool to link to Doodle and help you connect with clients or get together as a team. With the power of Doodle behind it, using Microsoft Teams is going to make scheduling your day so much easier.

Look more professional: Working remotely comes with its own set of challenges. One of these is how do you look professional outside the office? A huge number of large companies use Microsoft Office as a base for what they do. Sending someone a meeting invite via Doodle with a Microsoft Teams link included is a great way to get that professional feel across. For a lot of startups, this really helps to level the playing field against bigger, more established companies. Plus, if you're worried about your home looking a little scruffy or the kids' crayon drawings all over the wall – they provide green screen backgrounds that can help keep that business-like feel.

Safe and secure: Microsoft Office is one of the key tools used by business. I don't think many people would argue with that. That's why it's easy to understand IT security being built with it in mind. For people working in these big companies or those in startups wanting to meet with them, IT security is something that's important to consider. Say you work in a startup and want to set up a meeting with a banking client – Their IT department may prevent you from using the likes of Zoom or Google Hangouts because it's not been approved as part of their IT policy. However, chances are Microsoft Teams will be approved and using it can ensure your meeting goes ahead.

Meetings peace of mind: So we’ve already established why our Teams integration is a great option, but what adds the cherry on top is that it includes some much-loved Doodle features. Once you have selected Teams as your default video conferencing tool in Doodle, any meetings you book will automatically add a Teams link. This means you don’t have to worry about forgetting. Also, if you or your clients change your mind about when you’re going to meet – Doodle will automatically update the Teams link.

How to get started

The Microsoft Teams integration is free for all Doodle Premium users. We’ve created this page to walk you through how to get started. Just so you know, you’ll need to have a Microsoft Office 365 Business or Education account and make sure your calendar is connected to Doodle to get the proper experience. Otherwise, happy scheduling!