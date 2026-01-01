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To avail this integration, Doodle Premium and a Microsoft account are required

Doodle works seamlessly with the tools you use every day

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Webex by Cisco

Power your hybrid working day with frictionless video conferencing.

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Zoom

Automatically add Zoom video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

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Outlook Add-In

Get the scheduling power of Doodle straight to your email and calendar.

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Zapier

With thousands of integration options, connect Doodle to the tools you use.

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Google Meet

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

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Microsoft Exchange online

Schedule your day the easy way by adding Doodle to your email and calendar.

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Google Calendar

Get a clear view of your day and sync all your events automatically.

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Microsoft Office 365

Bring Doodle to your office, save time and work the way you want to.

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iPhone app

Doodle’s iPhone app is currently not available as we’re working on building a new and improved mobile experience. In the meantime, you can manage your schedule on the go using our fully optimized mobile website — no download needed.

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Android app

Doodle’s Android app is currently not available as we’re building a better mobile experience. In the meantime, our fully optimized mobile website lets you schedule and manage meetings anytime, anywhere — no app required.