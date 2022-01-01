It can be stressful, not to mention complicated, organizing an event and finding a time that works for everyone. It's definitely not made easier with so many scheduling programs out there.

Try it free No credit card required

Using paper, pens and your memory to find a suitable time slot can quickly descend into chaos and confusion. Doodle is the online poll creator that allows you to find the best time for everyone to meet quickly - regardless of the size of the group! Whether you are arranging weekly team meetings, client lunches or perhaps a more significant event like a conference, with Doodle you’ll be able to find a time that suits everyone with zero hassle. Here's a four-step guide to get started today!

How to use the Doodle polling tool – step by step

So how does Doodle work? Our free poll maker is the best way to find time to meet. That’s why we offer calendar connections to your Google, Outlook or other calendar feeds.

Doodle is the best way to schedule and keep track of all your meetings, regardless of how many people attend. You can create a poll with the following guide, add your potential time options and send it to your guests to find the best time for a meeting. Let’s look at an example to see how easy it is to set up your first Doodle poll.

Step one: Start your first Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. In the first step include the name of the meeting you’d like to have, the location of the meeting and any notes you think might be helpful.

Step two: Add potential time options for your meeting. This is what your participants will vote on. Choose a few options to ensure a higher likelihood of finding the best time for everyone to meet. Month view lets you see all the days of the month and then add the times on the right. In week view, you can add the time slots directly to the calendar. If you’ve connected your calendar you’ll be able to see your current appointments so you’ll never double-book or over-book yourself.

Step three: Add advanced settings to your poll. For example, you can limit the number of votes per participant, hide the information of your attendees or add a third ‘if-need-be’ option for more flexibility. If you upgrade to a Professional account you can add deadlines to get your votes even faster and require contact details so you can get back in touch with your participants after your meeting.

Step four: Finish up your poll and send out your invitations. You can add email addresses in the field or you can share the link with anyone you like. Get started today.

Get Premium features with the online polling tool

Doodle offers extra features to ensure you get the most out of your scheduling experience. If you have an online calendar or planner you will be able to connect that to your Doodle account so you do not have to constantly switch between the two when participating in someone else’s poll. There are also branding options to give your polls a professional look if you’re sending them out to clients or your team.