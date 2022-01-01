Why you should use a professional meeting planner

In an ideal world, meetings would simply involve setting a time and date, sending invites and holding the event. Unfortunately, the process isn't that straightforward.

Often, scheduling meetings involves finding a convenient time for all parties, sending numerous emails and finding a suitable venue. In fact, four out of 10 workers waste up to 30 minutes searching for an ideal place. It's a tedious and time-consuming process. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be.

With a professional meeting planner, you can eliminate the hassle. Ready to transform your scheduling process? Here's why you should use Doodle.

Integration with popular apps

Doodle works well with other apps and tools in a scheduling workflow. The event planning software integrates seamlessly with various calendars and video conferencing apps, like Google Calendar, Microsoft Office Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom, to make scheduling easier.

It also integrates with Zapier allowing you to automate repetitive tasks without writing a single line of code. For instance, you can automatically create Google Sheets spreadsheet rows from new bookings in Doodle or post new Doodle events to a Discord server.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Group Polls

What time and date is convenient for everyone? This question often results in endless exchanges, meeting postponements and sometimes exasperation. With the Doodle Group Poll , you can avoid these issues and find a perfect meeting time that works for everyone. Here's how it works:

Create a poll and name the event. For example, "status update meeting".

State when you're available.

Invite participants.

You can also set a poll deadline and add the meeting details to get everyone on the same page. Once participants receive your invite, they'll just need to pick a time and the most voted time slot will automatically become the meeting time.

Additionally, you can keep track of everyone who has voted and send auto-reminders to people who haven't to ensure everyone votes. No more back and forth with people about availability.

Booking Page

Manually sending emails to clients to find a meeting time that works for all parties can be time-consuming. With the Doodle’s Booking Page feature, you can schedule meetings faster. Here's how it works:

Connect your preferred calendar app, like Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook.

Set when you're available.

Share your calendar link.

Clients simply need to add their info, select their preferred meeting time and the meeting will appear on both your calendars. And best of all? Booking Page allows you to sync both calendars to prevent schedule clashes and send clients reminders to ensure they don't forget their bookings.

User-friendly interface

A conference scheduling tool can help you save time organizing meetings. But if it has an intimidating interface or a steep learning curve, it might not result in significant time savings.

Doodle has an intuitive calendar-like interface that makes it easy to schedule meetings. Once you link Doodle with your preferred calendar app, you can select a meeting time and date to create a meeting with just a few clicks. Plus, there's a user-friendly dashboard where you can keep track of all the meetings you have.

Intuitive mobile app

More and more professionals schedule meetings via mobile or tablet devices. Need to schedule meetings on the go? Doodle allows you to schedule meetings from wherever you are. Besides the web app, Doodle offers user-friendly apps for iOS and Android that enable you to schedule meetings and get notifications anywhere, anytime.

Try it free No credit card required

Customizable meeting solutions

Different meetings come with different scheduling challenges. Scheduling group meetings can be a logistical nightmare, especially when working with numerous clients or team members. Conversely, scheduling one-on-one meetings can be difficult when juggling multiple calendars and conflicting schedules.

Doodle offers customizable meeting solutions for one-on-one meetings and group meetings to streamline the scheduling process.

Hassle-free meeting scheduling

Scheduling meetings with clients and colleagues can come with several challenges. Whether you're a salesperson, recruiter, freelancer or C-suite executive, Doodle can help you streamline the scheduling process with its easy-to-use interface, efficient collaboration features and other useful features.

Ready to schedule meetings the easy way? Sign up for a free plan today. No credit card required.