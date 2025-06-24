Getting paid should be easy. But if you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or small business owner, you know that's not always the case. There are invoices to send, clients in different time zones, and sometimes even people who prefer to pay by bank transfer instead of card.

Stripe is one of the most well-known payment platforms out there. But is it right for your business? Here’s what to consider.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Stripe makes payments less stressful

Stripe gives you one place to accept payments by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even bank transfers. It supports over 135 currencies and works in more than 40 countries, which makes it a smart choice if your clients are spread out around the world.

Another plus? Your clients don’t need a Stripe account to pay you. They click a link, enter their payment info, and they’re done. You don’t have to chase them or explain how the process works.

Stripe also lets you:

Set up recurring payments for subscriptions or monthly retainers

Issue refunds easily when needed

Track payments and exports for taxes or finance reports

Use built-in security features without managing compliance on your own

Once it’s set up, Stripe does its job in the background while you focus on your work—not your bank account.

Who Stripe works best for

Stripe can be a good fit for all kinds of businesses, but it’s especially helpful for:

Freelancers and consultants who offer 1:1 sessions and want to be paid upfront

Coaches and educators offering paid online classes or small group workshops

Non-profits collecting donations through their website

SaaS startups or finance teams needing clean digital records for every transaction

If your work depends on time-based services, digital delivery, or international clients, Stripe gives you the flexibility to grow without switching tools later.

Let’s say you’re a freelance UX designer running design reviews over Zoom. Or you’re a therapist offering private online sessions. Or maybe you run a small non-profit and want to collect donations directly through a booking link. In each case, Stripe fits in without being overwhelming.

What Stripe doesn’t cover

Stripe is great at handling money. But it doesn’t do everything. You still need a way to show clients when you're available, manage bookings, and reduce the back-and-forth that happens when you're trying to pin down a time.

Stripe doesn’t help you:

Schedule meetings

Send availability links

Prevent no-shows

Group similar appointments into one booking flow

That’s where pairing Stripe with a scheduling tool Doodle makes a real difference.

How Doodle and Stripe work together

Doodle helps people book your time. Stripe helps you get paid for it. Together, they cover the full experience - from the moment someone finds your availability to the moment the payment lands in your account.

With Doodle, you can:

Share a 1:1 link that lets someone choose a time and pay on the spot

Create a Booking Page with multiple types of appointments (like coaching, intro call, and deep-dive session)

Add payment to every meeting you offer, or only to specific ones

Send automatic reminders to reduce no-shows and cancellations

Let’s say you’re a consultant offering a 30-minute intro session and a 90-minute strategy session. With Doodle and Stripe, each session can have its own price, time slot, and payment flow—all in one booking page. Clients pick the time, pay right away, and get a confirmation instantly. No follow-up, no chasing invoices, no manual steps.

And you? You get paid upfront, every time.

Why this matters

Time is your most valuable resource. Whether you’re working alone or with a small team, the time you spend organizing schedules, chasing payments, or dealing with missed calls is time you can’t get back.

Doodle and Stripe together help protect your time in two ways:

Clients take action immediately—no waiting, no confusion

You don’t waste hours coordinating logistics

This combo gives your business a more professional feel and makes the experience smoother for everyone involved.

Stripe is a powerful payment tool, especially if your work involves online sessions, services, or flexible client schedules. It’s secure, fast, and trusted by businesses of all sizes.

But payment is only one part of the equation. If you want to make booking just as easy as getting paid, combining Stripe with Doodle gives you a complete setup.

You’ll spend less time managing your calendar and more time doing the work people actually pay you for.

Because getting booked and paid should be as simple as clicking a link.