How to set up Booking Pages for client intake

If intake calls feel messy to manage, you’re not alone. Between the back-and-forth emails, no-shows, and unclear expectations, it’s easy to lose time and energy before you’ve even spoken to a client.

That’s why your intake process matters, and why your Booking Page can do the heavy lifting for you.

With Doodle, setting up a clean, branded, and helpful Booking Page for new clients takes just minutes. It’s simple, intuitive, and works without a paid subscription — so you can start making a great first impression without extra overhead.

Here’s how to build an intake experience that’s professional, efficient, and easy for everyone.

1. Make your first contact feel effortless

New clients are often nervous or unsure. A confusing scheduling process won’t help. Your Booking Page is their first interaction with you — so let’s make it a smooth one.

A thoughtfully set up page signals:

You’re organized

You value their time

You’re easy to work with

With Doodle, you don’t need technical skills or multiple tools. One simple link replaces long email chains and last-minute reschedules — giving both of you peace of mind from the start.

2. Build a dedicated Booking Page for new clients

Don’t send new clients to your general availability. Instead, create a Booking Page just for client intake. This helps you control expectations and tailor the flow to people meeting you for the first time.

To set it up:

Go to your Doodle dashboard and create a Booking Page

Name the session something welcoming like “Intro Call”, “Welcome Call” or “Initial Consultation”

Choose a short session duration, 15 or 30 minutes is ideal

Use the session description to let them know what to expect: “This is a short intro session to get to know each other and explore whether we’re a good fit to work together.”

This sets the tone and removes uncertainty before the call even begins.

3. Add your availability and protect your time

You don’t need to open up your entire calendar. Limit when and how often you take intake calls to stay focused and energized.

In your Booking Page settings:

Set availability windows just for these sessions (e.g. Monday and Wednesday mornings )

Add buffers before and after — so you can prep, decompress, or take notes

Use limits to control how many intakes you allow per day or week

Doodle makes it easy to build a schedule that works for you and fits your life.

4. Brand your Booking Page to build trust

Your Booking Page should reflect who you are and what you offer. With Doodle’s premium personalization options, you can make your page truly your own, helping clients feel confident before they’ve even spoken to you.

Customize:

Your logo or profile photo

Your name, professional title , and area of expertise

A warm, short session description

Your brand color (or simply choose something calm and professional)

These small touches help your page stand out from generic schedulers, and give clients a sense of who they’re meeting.

5. Ask the right questions but keep it light

Doodle automatically collects the client’s name and email during booking — no need to ask again.

Instead, use custom questions to gather helpful context, such as:

“What would you like to focus on in our first session?”

“Have you worked with someone in this field before?”

“Is there anything you’d like me to know before we meet?”

Keep it conversational and optional. This isn’t the place for detailed medical or legal forms. You’re simply showing that you care enough to prepare.

Pro tip: One thoughtful question can spark a better first conversation. For example, you might ask: “What do I need to know for our first meet and greet to help you feel comfortable?”

6. Sync your calendar and send reminders

Once your Booking Page is set up, connect your existing calendar to avoid double bookings or confusion.

Doodle supports:

Google Calendar

Microsoft Outlook

Built-in reminders for both you and the client

This ensures that everyone arrives on time and with the right expectations. No extra steps needed.

7. Optional but powerful: Collect payment up front

If you charge for intake calls — even a small amount — connecting Stripe to your Booking Page can help reduce no-shows and establish commitment from the start.

Benefits:

Clients pay when they book

You skip invoice follow-ups

Serious clients are more likely to follow through

This is especially useful for professionals who offer coaching, consulting, or therapy, where time is both valuable and limited.

Let your Booking Page do the onboarding for you

Once your intake Booking Page is live, it runs on its own:

No back-and-forth emails

No calendar confusion

No admin overwhelm

No missed opportunities

No need to chase confirmations

New clients get a smooth, professional first experience. You stay in control of your time, and focus your energy where it matters most. You can share your Booking Page link wherever your clients already are, making scheduling simple and accessible.

Great places to share your Booking Page link:

Where to share it Why it works Email signature and newsletters Shows up in every message — passive promotion made easy Your business website (contact/services page) Helps visitors take immediate action without emailing you LinkedIn bio or Instagram profile Turns profile traffic into bookings with one tap Client onboarding emails or welcome documents Makes the next step clear and easy for new clients DMs or chat tools (WhatsApp, SMS, Slack) Perfect for casual scheduling in ongoing conversations Online communities or forums Reaches potential clients where they’re already spending time

Set up your client intake Booking Page today, and let Doodle handle the scheduling, so you can stay focused on the people who matter.