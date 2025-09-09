How to set up a booking page for effortless 1:1 appointments

If you run a business, coach, teach, or consult, you already know how painful scheduling can be. You spend too much time emailing back and forth just to agree on a meeting, and even more time following up on invoices or reminding clients to pay.

That’s why having a Booking Page changes everything. Instead of juggling calendars and payment requests, you can send clients a single link where they can see your real‑time availability, choose a time that works, receive an automatic calendar invite, and even pay upfront through Stripe. It’s like having an always‑on digital assistant that takes care of the logistics for you. The process is intuitive and mostly self‑explanatory, but in this article we’ll walk through the simple steps so you can get your page set up quickly and with confidence.

What you’ll need before getting started

To set up your Booking Page smoothly, have these essentials ready:

A Doodle account

A synced calendar (Google, Office 365, or iCloud)

A Stripe account (if you want to collect payments directly)

The days/times you’re available for meetings

Step by step: building your Booking Page

Log into Doodle

From your dashboard, navigate to Booking Page — this is the central hub where all your appointments will live. Unlike one‑off poll events, this page is permanent. Set it up once and reuse it anytime.

Create your page identity

Title & link: Choose a clear, client-friendly name, such as “Book a coaching session” or “Intro call (15 minutes)” .

Doodle generates a shareable link (e.g., doodle.com/bp/your-name) to use across your channels.

Add context (optional but powerful)

Description: A short note that sets expectations — what clients will get out of the call.

Video conferencing: Connect Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, and Doodle will handle meeting links automatically.

Define your availability

Choose which days and times you’re open

Set meeting durations (15, 30, 60 minutes, or custom)

Add booking rules — like minimum notice periods or limits on how far ahead someone can book

Your calendar stays in sync so double-bookings aren’t possible.

Collect client details

Use custom fields to ask the right pre-call questions, such as:

“What topic would you like to focus on?”

“Do you have any documents for me to review beforehand?”

You’ll always get name and email automatically, so you’re prepared before the call.

Sync with your calendar

Connecting your Booking Page to Google, Office 365, or iCloud ensures you’re never double-booked—appointments reflect in real time.

Get paid upfront (optional)

By linking your Stripe account, clients will pay when they book. This means:

No need to invoice after the fact

No chasing overdue payments

Secure, seamless transactions every time

How to share your Booking Page

Once your page is ready, put it where your clients already interact with you:

Add it to your email signature

Share on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter bio

Send via WhatsApp or email when someone asks for your availability

Embed it on your website or landing page

With one link, people can instantly see your availability, book, and even pay—all without you lifting a finger.

Why this matters (for you and your clients)

At its core, a Booking Page isn’t just a scheduling tool — it’s a trust-builder. Clients get clarity, convenience, and the reassurance that their time (and yours) is respected. You gain back hours otherwise wasted on admin and avoid uncomfortable payment follow-ups.

Whether you’re offering coaching, consulting, therapy sessions, lessons, or discovery calls, your Booking Page acts as your always-on receptionist.

Set it up once. Let it run in the background. Free yourself up to focus on the work that really matters: helping your clients.

Pro tip: Many professionals notice that adding payment upfront reduces no-shows dramatically. When clients invest before the meeting, they’re more likely to commit.

In short: a Booking Page with Doodle + Stripe = more time, less hassle, and a smoother experience for both you and the people you serve.