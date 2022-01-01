How to Schedule a Meeting in Zoom

Scheduling a meeting in Zoom is a straightforward process that allows you to connect with colleagues, clients and friends virtually.

Follow these steps to set up your Zoom meeting and share it with participants:

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Log In to Zoom

If you don't have a Zoom account, you can sign up for free. Once you're logged in, you'll be taken to your Zoom dashboard.

Schedule a Meeting

Click on the "Schedule a Meeting" button. You'll be directed to a page where you can customize your meeting settings.

Enter the meeting topic, description, date and time. You can also choose whether the meeting will be recurring and set a password for added security.

If you use a calendar application like Google Calendar or Outlook, you can sync your Zoom meetings with it for easy management.

Decide whether you want the participants' video and audio to be on by default when they join the meeting.

Advanced Options

This is where you can enable features like enabling waiting rooms, allowing participants to join before the host and more.

After setting up your meeting, you'll be given options to add participants' email addresses. You can also copy the meeting invitation link to share it through other means.

Once you've filled in all the details, click on "Save" if you want to schedule the meeting for later or "Save & Add Another" if you're creating multiple meetings.

If you chose to add participants' email addresses, they will receive an email invitation with the meeting details and the link to join.

Zoom provides various features to make your meetings engaging and interactive, such as screen sharing, breakout rooms and virtual backgrounds.

Whether it's a business conference, online class or virtual social gathering, Zoom offers a user-friendly platform for connecting with others seamlessly.