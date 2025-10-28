Create a Doodle

How to run full classes with one Booking Page

    If you teach group classes in healthcare, your calendar fills with more than sessions. You also manage intake questions, insurance or cash-pay details, reminders, and last-minute changes. Every extra email or phone call means fewer people in class and more time burned.

    There’s a simpler way to keep your roster full. With one Booking Page, you can share a single link everywhere, let patients pick a time that fits, and collect payment when needed. Add smart reminders, and you’ll see fewer gaps and better outcomes.

    In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a Booking Page for your group programs, use it as your central link, and pair it with Doodle tools that keep you organized.

    This playbook works for diabetes education, prenatal classes, cardiac rehab groups, smoking cessation, and fall prevention workshops. You’ll get clear steps, privacy tips, and examples you can copy today.

    The challenge facing group class instructor professionals

    Your week is a mix of teaching and admin. The hardest parts usually come from scheduling.

    • Patients call to ask about times and prices

    • Referring providers want a simple way to send people to you

    • No-shows break your flow and cut revenue

    • You need to protect participant privacy and avoid sharing PHI

    • You want simple tools your team can use without training

    Without a single, easy sign-up path, it’s easy for people to drop off. You may also overbook or underfill because you can’t see your real capacity in one place.

    Why this matters for group class instructor

    Filling classes isn’t just about the numbers — it affects patient outcomes and your bottom line.

    • Full groups build peer support and improve adherence

    • Fewer gaps mean more revenue per hour

    • Clear scheduling builds trust with providers and patients

    • Less admin gives you time for prep, documentation, and rest

    A single Booking Page pulls people into the right session without back-and-forth. Add simple rules and prompts, and your classes stay full.

    Build one Booking Page as your class hub

    Your Booking Page is the one link you share across your website, flyers, and referrals. Set it up once, then let it work for you every day.

    Step 1: Connect your calendar

    • Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar

    • Choose which calendar Doodle should check for busy times

    • Keep personal events private while blocking those times from booking

    You’ll never offer a slot that conflicts with clinic hours or other sessions.

    Step 2: Map your class availability

    • Add recurring blocks that match your class schedule, like Tue and Thu 5–6 p.m.

    • Set a booking window (e.g., 14 days in advance) to manage demand

    • Add buffer time before and after classes for room setup and notes

    If you rotate topics, add that to the time block title (e.g., Prenatal Basics or Diabetes Meal Planning).

    Step 3: Write clear, patient-friendly details

    Doodle Pro includes AI-generated meeting descriptions. Use it to draft instructions, then edit the tone to match your voice.

    • Keep the title short and clear (e.g., Diabetes Education Class)

    • Include what to bring and who the class fits

    • Add parking or accessibility notes for in-person sessions

    Clarity lowers anxiety and reduces questions.

    Step 4: Add the right intake questions

    Collect only what you need to place someone in the right group — avoid protected health information.

    • Ask for first name, last name, phone, and email

    • Include one safety question like “Any mobility concerns?”

    • Add a short note field for special needs (e.g., interpreter request)

    Store clinical info in your EHR, not in Doodle.

    Step 5: Turn on payment when needed

    If your class is cash-pay or requires a deposit, connect Stripe in your Booking Page.

    • Set a fee or deposit amount to reduce no-shows

    • Offer flexible payment options through Stripe

    • Include a refund or cancellation policy in the description

    You can also use 1:1 for paid assessments and keep the same Stripe account.

    Step 6: Use reminders and deadlines

    • Set automatic email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before class

    • Add a booking deadline (e.g., 2 hours before start time)

    • Send a follow-up thank you with next steps or handouts

    Reminders reduce no-shows. Deadlines help you plan materials and room layout.

    Step 7: Add your location and tools

    • For telehealth, connect Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex

    • For in-person, add the address and room number

    • Include a map link or parking instructions if needed

    Doodle adds the meeting link or location to the invite automatically.

    Turn one link into a full roster

    You don’t need a dozen links. One Booking Page can fill all your classes — if it’s easy to find.

    Put your link everywhere patients look

    • Website: Add a "Book a Class" button

    • Posters and flyers: Use a QR code

    • Email signatures: Add to yours and the front desk's

    • Social media bios

    • Provider handouts

    Make it easy for referrers

    • Email your Booking Page to local clinics or care managers

    • Give them a one-liner they can copy into discharge instructions

    • Create a short code staff can read to patients over the phone

    Track what works

    • Use UTM tags for your Booking Page on your site and ads

    • Check which sources drive the most bookings

    • Focus on the best-performing channels

    Manage capacity, privacy, and compliance

    Group sessions have unique needs. These features help you manage them effectively.

    Control seats per session with Sign-up Sheet

    Your Booking Page brings people in. Use a Sign-up Sheet to control session capacity.

    • Create events, add time slots, and set seat limits

    • Link the Sign-up Sheet in your Booking Page description or confirmation

    • Stop new sign-ups automatically when full

    Keep names private in group settings

    Use Hide participant details (Doodle Pro) for privacy.

    • Only your name shows publicly

    • Attendees are visible only to you

    • If printing, use initials or ID numbers

    Protect sensitive information

    • Don’t collect PHI (diagnoses, insurance) on Booking Pages

    • Use your EHR for secure intake

    • Doodle uses enterprise-grade security and compliance standards

    Cut no-shows and last-minute gaps

    Use small changes to drive better attendance:

    • Require a deposit via Stripe

    • Set clear cancellation rules in the description

    • Turn on email reminders + SMS reminders with Zapier

    • Offer waitlists using Sign-up Sheets

    • Add alternate session times in your confirmation email

    Run hybrid and telehealth classes without headaches

    You can manage both online and in-person from one Booking Page.

    • Use built-in video links (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex)

    • Add a note: "Join 5 minutes early to check audio"

    • For hybrid sessions, show both location and video info

    • Time zones auto-adjust for remote attendees

    • Attach handouts or prep notes

    Tools and solutions that make this work

    Here’s a table of Doodle features that support group class scheduling:

    Tool

    What it helps you do

    Booking Page

    Share one link so patients book when you’re available

    Stripe payment

    Take deposits or full payments at booking

    Calendar sync

    Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars

    Video links

    Auto-add Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex

    Sign-up Sheet

    Set seat limits per class and close sign-ups automatically

    1:1

    Offer private consults or assessments before group classes

    Group Poll

    Let patients vote on best times before adding new sessions

    AI descriptions

    Quickly draft class details with the right tone

    Custom branding

    Add your logo and colors for credibility

    Reminders & deadlines

    Reduce no-shows and improve planning

    Hide participant details

    Protect privacy for sensitive groups

    Zapier

    Connect to your CRM, EHR forms, or SMS tools

    Email invites

    Send to up to 1000 people for program launches

    Use what you need now — scale later.

    Real-world examples

    Diabetes education series

    • Booking Page: Tue at 5 p.m. and Sat at 10 a.m.

    • Stripe: $10 deposit collected

    • Sign-up Sheet: 12 seats per session

    • Results: Fewer no-shows, consistent class attendance

    Prenatal fitness and education

    • Mix of in-person and Zoom options, clearly labeled

    • AI description with tone matching clinic brand

    • Intake: Simple mobility question only

    • Results: Increased referrals and fast sign-ups via Instagram

    Smoking cessation group

    • Group Poll used to pick ideal time

    • Zapier sends reminder SMS morning-of

    • Participant names hidden for privacy

    • Results: Strong attendance and return referrals from PCPs

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Sharing multiple booking links — creates confusion

    • Asking for PHI on public sign-up pages

    • Hiding fees or refund policy until the last step

    • Skipping reminders

    • Making referrers guess how to help

    One link. Clear info. Secure process.

    Key takeaways

    • A single Booking Page can run your full program schedule

    • Use Stripe to cut no-shows and confirm attendance

    • Pair with Sign-up Sheets to manage capacity

    • Protect privacy with Hide participant details

    • Keep your system compliant and patient-friendly

    Get started with better scheduling

    You don’t need a new website or big admin team to fill your next class. Create one Booking Page, connect your calendar, and let patients pick the best time. Doodle adds video links, collects payment, and sends reminders so you can focus on care.

    Create your Booking Page today:

