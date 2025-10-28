How to run full classes with one Booking Page

If you teach group classes in healthcare, your calendar fills with more than sessions. You also manage intake questions, insurance or cash-pay details, reminders, and last-minute changes. Every extra email or phone call means fewer people in class and more time burned.
There’s a simpler way to keep your roster full. With one Booking Page, you can share a single link everywhere, let patients pick a time that fits, and collect payment when needed. Add smart reminders, and you’ll see fewer gaps and better outcomes.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a Booking Page for your group programs, use it as your central link, and pair it with Doodle tools that keep you organized.
This playbook works for diabetes education, prenatal classes, cardiac rehab groups, smoking cessation, and fall prevention workshops. You’ll get clear steps, privacy tips, and examples you can copy today.
The challenge facing group class instructor professionals
Your week is a mix of teaching and admin. The hardest parts usually come from scheduling.
Patients call to ask about times and prices
Referring providers want a simple way to send people to you
No-shows break your flow and cut revenue
You need to protect participant privacy and avoid sharing PHI
You want simple tools your team can use without training
Without a single, easy sign-up path, it’s easy for people to drop off. You may also overbook or underfill because you can’t see your real capacity in one place.
Why this matters for group class instructor
Filling classes isn’t just about the numbers — it affects patient outcomes and your bottom line.
Full groups build peer support and improve adherence
Fewer gaps mean more revenue per hour
Clear scheduling builds trust with providers and patients
Less admin gives you time for prep, documentation, and rest
A single Booking Page pulls people into the right session without back-and-forth. Add simple rules and prompts, and your classes stay full.
Build one Booking Page as your class hub
Your Booking Page is the one link you share across your website, flyers, and referrals. Set it up once, then let it work for you every day.
Step 1: Connect your calendar
Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar
Choose which calendar Doodle should check for busy times
Keep personal events private while blocking those times from booking
You’ll never offer a slot that conflicts with clinic hours or other sessions.
Step 2: Map your class availability
Add recurring blocks that match your class schedule, like Tue and Thu 5–6 p.m.
Set a booking window (e.g., 14 days in advance) to manage demand
Add buffer time before and after classes for room setup and notes
If you rotate topics, add that to the time block title (e.g., Prenatal Basics or Diabetes Meal Planning).
Step 3: Write clear, patient-friendly details
Doodle Pro includes AI-generated meeting descriptions. Use it to draft instructions, then edit the tone to match your voice.
Keep the title short and clear (e.g., Diabetes Education Class)
Include what to bring and who the class fits
Add parking or accessibility notes for in-person sessions
Clarity lowers anxiety and reduces questions.
Step 4: Add the right intake questions
Collect only what you need to place someone in the right group — avoid protected health information.
Ask for first name, last name, phone, and email
Include one safety question like “Any mobility concerns?”
Add a short note field for special needs (e.g., interpreter request)
Store clinical info in your EHR, not in Doodle.
Step 5: Turn on payment when needed
If your class is cash-pay or requires a deposit, connect Stripe in your Booking Page.
Set a fee or deposit amount to reduce no-shows
Offer flexible payment options through Stripe
Include a refund or cancellation policy in the description
You can also use 1:1 for paid assessments and keep the same Stripe account.
Step 6: Use reminders and deadlines
Set automatic email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before class
Add a booking deadline (e.g., 2 hours before start time)
Send a follow-up thank you with next steps or handouts
Reminders reduce no-shows. Deadlines help you plan materials and room layout.
Step 7: Add your location and tools
For telehealth, connect Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex
For in-person, add the address and room number
Include a map link or parking instructions if needed
Doodle adds the meeting link or location to the invite automatically.
Turn one link into a full roster
You don’t need a dozen links. One Booking Page can fill all your classes — if it’s easy to find.
Put your link everywhere patients look
Website: Add a "Book a Class" button
Posters and flyers: Use a QR code
Email signatures: Add to yours and the front desk's
Social media bios
Provider handouts
Make it easy for referrers
Email your Booking Page to local clinics or care managers
Give them a one-liner they can copy into discharge instructions
Create a short code staff can read to patients over the phone
Track what works
Use UTM tags for your Booking Page on your site and ads
Check which sources drive the most bookings
Focus on the best-performing channels
Manage capacity, privacy, and compliance
Group sessions have unique needs. These features help you manage them effectively.
Control seats per session with Sign-up Sheet
Your Booking Page brings people in. Use a Sign-up Sheet to control session capacity.
Create events, add time slots, and set seat limits
Link the Sign-up Sheet in your Booking Page description or confirmation
Stop new sign-ups automatically when full
Keep names private in group settings
Use Hide participant details (Doodle Pro) for privacy.
Only your name shows publicly
Attendees are visible only to you
If printing, use initials or ID numbers
Protect sensitive information
Don’t collect PHI (diagnoses, insurance) on Booking Pages
Use your EHR for secure intake
Doodle uses enterprise-grade security and compliance standards
Cut no-shows and last-minute gaps
Use small changes to drive better attendance:
Require a deposit via Stripe
Set clear cancellation rules in the description
Turn on email reminders + SMS reminders with Zapier
Offer waitlists using Sign-up Sheets
Add alternate session times in your confirmation email
Run hybrid and telehealth classes without headaches
You can manage both online and in-person from one Booking Page.
Use built-in video links (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex)
Add a note: "Join 5 minutes early to check audio"
For hybrid sessions, show both location and video info
Time zones auto-adjust for remote attendees
Attach handouts or prep notes
Tools and solutions that make this work
Here’s a table of Doodle features that support group class scheduling:
Tool
What it helps you do
Booking Page
Share one link so patients book when you’re available
Stripe payment
Take deposits or full payments at booking
Calendar sync
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
Video links
Auto-add Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex
Sign-up Sheet
Set seat limits per class and close sign-ups automatically
1:1
Offer private consults or assessments before group classes
Group Poll
Let patients vote on best times before adding new sessions
AI descriptions
Quickly draft class details with the right tone
Custom branding
Add your logo and colors for credibility
Reminders & deadlines
Reduce no-shows and improve planning
Hide participant details
Protect privacy for sensitive groups
Zapier
Connect to your CRM, EHR forms, or SMS tools
Email invites
Send to up to 1000 people for program launches
Use what you need now — scale later.
Real-world examples
Diabetes education series
Booking Page: Tue at 5 p.m. and Sat at 10 a.m.
Stripe: $10 deposit collected
Sign-up Sheet: 12 seats per session
Results: Fewer no-shows, consistent class attendance
Prenatal fitness and education
Mix of in-person and Zoom options, clearly labeled
AI description with tone matching clinic brand
Intake: Simple mobility question only
Results: Increased referrals and fast sign-ups via Instagram
Smoking cessation group
Group Poll used to pick ideal time
Zapier sends reminder SMS morning-of
Participant names hidden for privacy
Results: Strong attendance and return referrals from PCPs
Common mistakes to avoid
Sharing multiple booking links — creates confusion
Asking for PHI on public sign-up pages
Hiding fees or refund policy until the last step
Skipping reminders
Making referrers guess how to help
One link. Clear info. Secure process.
Key takeaways
A single Booking Page can run your full program schedule
Use Stripe to cut no-shows and confirm attendance
Pair with Sign-up Sheets to manage capacity
Protect privacy with Hide participant details
Keep your system compliant and patient-friendly
Get started with better scheduling
You don’t need a new website or big admin team to fill your next class. Create one Booking Page, connect your calendar, and let patients pick the best time. Doodle adds video links, collects payment, and sends reminders so you can focus on care.
Create your Booking Page today: