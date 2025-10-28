How to run full classes with one Booking Page

If you teach group classes in healthcare, your calendar fills with more than sessions. You also manage intake questions, insurance or cash-pay details, reminders, and last-minute changes. Every extra email or phone call means fewer people in class and more time burned.

There’s a simpler way to keep your roster full. With one Booking Page, you can share a single link everywhere, let patients pick a time that fits, and collect payment when needed. Add smart reminders, and you’ll see fewer gaps and better outcomes.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up a Booking Page for your group programs, use it as your central link, and pair it with Doodle tools that keep you organized.

This playbook works for diabetes education, prenatal classes, cardiac rehab groups, smoking cessation, and fall prevention workshops. You’ll get clear steps, privacy tips, and examples you can copy today.

Try Doodle No credit card required

The challenge facing group class instructor professionals

Your week is a mix of teaching and admin. The hardest parts usually come from scheduling.

Patients call to ask about times and prices

Referring providers want a simple way to send people to you

No-shows break your flow and cut revenue

You need to protect participant privacy and avoid sharing PHI

You want simple tools your team can use without training

Without a single, easy sign-up path, it’s easy for people to drop off. You may also overbook or underfill because you can’t see your real capacity in one place.

Why this matters for group class instructor

Filling classes isn’t just about the numbers — it affects patient outcomes and your bottom line.

Full groups build peer support and improve adherence

Fewer gaps mean more revenue per hour

Clear scheduling builds trust with providers and patients

Less admin gives you time for prep, documentation, and rest

A single Booking Page pulls people into the right session without back-and-forth. Add simple rules and prompts, and your classes stay full.

Build one Booking Page as your class hub

Your Booking Page is the one link you share across your website, flyers, and referrals. Set it up once, then let it work for you every day.

Step 1: Connect your calendar

Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar

Choose which calendar Doodle should check for busy times

Keep personal events private while blocking those times from booking

You’ll never offer a slot that conflicts with clinic hours or other sessions.

Step 2: Map your class availability

Add recurring blocks that match your class schedule, like Tue and Thu 5–6 p.m.

Set a booking window (e.g., 14 days in advance) to manage demand

Add buffer time before and after classes for room setup and notes

If you rotate topics, add that to the time block title (e.g., Prenatal Basics or Diabetes Meal Planning).

Step 3: Write clear, patient-friendly details

Doodle Pro includes AI-generated meeting descriptions. Use it to draft instructions, then edit the tone to match your voice.

Keep the title short and clear (e.g., Diabetes Education Class)

Include what to bring and who the class fits

Add parking or accessibility notes for in-person sessions

Clarity lowers anxiety and reduces questions.

Step 4: Add the right intake questions

Collect only what you need to place someone in the right group — avoid protected health information.

Ask for first name, last name, phone, and email

Include one safety question like “Any mobility concerns?”

Add a short note field for special needs (e.g., interpreter request)

Store clinical info in your EHR, not in Doodle.

Step 5: Turn on payment when needed

If your class is cash-pay or requires a deposit, connect Stripe in your Booking Page.

Set a fee or deposit amount to reduce no-shows

Offer flexible payment options through Stripe

Include a refund or cancellation policy in the description

You can also use 1:1 for paid assessments and keep the same Stripe account.

Step 6: Use reminders and deadlines

Set automatic email reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before class

Add a booking deadline (e.g., 2 hours before start time)

Send a follow-up thank you with next steps or handouts

Reminders reduce no-shows. Deadlines help you plan materials and room layout.

Step 7: Add your location and tools

For telehealth, connect Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex

For in-person, add the address and room number

Include a map link or parking instructions if needed

Doodle adds the meeting link or location to the invite automatically.

Turn one link into a full roster

You don’t need a dozen links. One Booking Page can fill all your classes — if it’s easy to find.

Put your link everywhere patients look

Website: Add a "Book a Class" button

Posters and flyers: Use a QR code

Email signatures: Add to yours and the front desk's

Social media bios

Provider handouts

Make it easy for referrers

Email your Booking Page to local clinics or care managers

Give them a one-liner they can copy into discharge instructions

Create a short code staff can read to patients over the phone

Track what works

Use UTM tags for your Booking Page on your site and ads

Check which sources drive the most bookings

Focus on the best-performing channels

Manage capacity, privacy, and compliance

Group sessions have unique needs. These features help you manage them effectively.

Control seats per session with Sign-up Sheet

Your Booking Page brings people in. Use a Sign-up Sheet to control session capacity.

Create events, add time slots, and set seat limits

Link the Sign-up Sheet in your Booking Page description or confirmation

Stop new sign-ups automatically when full

Keep names private in group settings

Use Hide participant details (Doodle Pro) for privacy.

Only your name shows publicly

Attendees are visible only to you

If printing, use initials or ID numbers

Protect sensitive information

Don’t collect PHI (diagnoses, insurance) on Booking Pages

Use your EHR for secure intake

Doodle uses enterprise-grade security and compliance standards

Cut no-shows and last-minute gaps

Use small changes to drive better attendance:

Require a deposit via Stripe

Set clear cancellation rules in the description

Turn on email reminders + SMS reminders with Zapier

Offer waitlists using Sign-up Sheets

Add alternate session times in your confirmation email

Run hybrid and telehealth classes without headaches

You can manage both online and in-person from one Booking Page.

Use built-in video links (Zoom, Meet, Teams, Webex)

Add a note: "Join 5 minutes early to check audio"

For hybrid sessions, show both location and video info

Time zones auto-adjust for remote attendees

Attach handouts or prep notes

Tools and solutions that make this work

Here’s a table of Doodle features that support group class scheduling:

Tool What it helps you do Booking Page Share one link so patients book when you’re available Stripe payment Take deposits or full payments at booking Calendar sync Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars Video links Auto-add Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex Sign-up Sheet Set seat limits per class and close sign-ups automatically 1:1 Offer private consults or assessments before group classes Group Poll Let patients vote on best times before adding new sessions AI descriptions Quickly draft class details with the right tone Custom branding Add your logo and colors for credibility Reminders & deadlines Reduce no-shows and improve planning Hide participant details Protect privacy for sensitive groups Zapier Connect to your CRM, EHR forms, or SMS tools Email invites Send to up to 1000 people for program launches

Use what you need now — scale later.

Real-world examples

Diabetes education series

Booking Page: Tue at 5 p.m. and Sat at 10 a.m.

Stripe: $10 deposit collected

Sign-up Sheet: 12 seats per session

Results: Fewer no-shows, consistent class attendance

Prenatal fitness and education

Mix of in-person and Zoom options, clearly labeled

AI description with tone matching clinic brand

Intake: Simple mobility question only

Results: Increased referrals and fast sign-ups via Instagram

Smoking cessation group

Group Poll used to pick ideal time

Zapier sends reminder SMS morning-of

Participant names hidden for privacy

Results: Strong attendance and return referrals from PCPs

Common mistakes to avoid

Sharing multiple booking links — creates confusion

Asking for PHI on public sign-up pages

Hiding fees or refund policy until the last step

Skipping reminders

Making referrers guess how to help

One link. Clear info. Secure process.

Key takeaways

A single Booking Page can run your full program schedule

Use Stripe to cut no-shows and confirm attendance

Pair with Sign-up Sheets to manage capacity

Protect privacy with Hide participant details

Keep your system compliant and patient-friendly

Get started with better scheduling

You don’t need a new website or big admin team to fill your next class. Create one Booking Page, connect your calendar, and let patients pick the best time. Doodle adds video links, collects payment, and sends reminders so you can focus on care.

Create your Booking Page today: