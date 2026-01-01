How to create a Sign-up Sheet

👋 Welcome to Doodle Sign-up Sheets!

Organizing an event, whether it's a small team meeting or a large-scale workshop, can be a logistical nightmare. Good news: Doodle’s Sign-up Sheets are here to help!

How do Sign-up Sheets work?

As the Sign-up Sheet organizer, you select the exact days, times, and maximum enrollment for each session you are organizing. Share your Sign-up Sheet link and invite participants to choose which session or sessions they will attend. Doodle will send everyone all the information they need to arrive on time and at the right place.

What does Sign-up Sheets solve?

Prevents double-bookings and over-subscription

Streamlines attendance management

Automates event planning

Gives you more time for the work that actually matters

Step 1: Access the Beta version

Log in to Doodle and head to your Dashboard. You’ll see all the event types — just click on “Sign-up Sheet” or hit the “Create a Doodle” button to get started.

Step 2: Set up your event

You can organize a series of sessions — in person or online.

Create a Sign-up Sheet

Here’s what to add:

Title : What’s your event called?

Description : Keep it short. This will appear in calendar invites.

Location: Add a physical address or turn on Video Conferencing to meet online.

Tip: Connect your calendar now so invites go out automatically when someone signs up. ➡️ Watch how to connect your calendar

You can create group sessions or 1:1s — each with its own time slot and capacity.

Set session details

For each session:

Set the date, start time, and duration

Add a description and location

Define how many spots are available

Repeat these steps for every session you want to offer.

If you're using video conferencing, each participant will get a unique link to join their session. ➡️ Learn how to connect your video apps

When you’re done, hit “Create a Sign-up Sheet.”

Create a Sign-up Sheet

Step 3: Review and share

Check all your session details one more time. Need to make changes? Just click Edit.

Once it’s ready:

Click “Copy link”

Share it via email, WhatsApp, Slack, LinkedIn — wherever your guests are

Note: Your participants don’t need a Doodle account to sign up.

After setup:

You’ll get an email confirmation

You can review who signed up and see their name and email for each session

Participants will also get a confirmation email and calendar invite

Common Articles

Create a Sign-up Sheet

Tips for success

Do:

Be clear about the purpose of the event

Give guests a short and helpful overview

Explain what to expect when they click your link

Don’t:

Overload your description with too much detail

Forget to share the link (obviously!)

Skip testing the sign-up experience before sending it out

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