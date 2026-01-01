How to create a Sign-up Sheet
👋 Welcome to Doodle Sign-up Sheets!
Organizing an event, whether it's a small team meeting or a large-scale workshop, can be a logistical nightmare. Good news: Doodle’s Sign-up Sheets are here to help!
How do Sign-up Sheets work?
As the Sign-up Sheet organizer, you select the exact days, times, and maximum enrollment for each session you are organizing. Share your Sign-up Sheet link and invite participants to choose which session or sessions they will attend. Doodle will send everyone all the information they need to arrive on time and at the right place.
What does Sign-up Sheets solve?
Prevents double-bookings and over-subscription
Streamlines attendance management
Automates event planning
Gives you more time for the work that actually matters
Step 1: Access the Beta version
Log in to Doodle and head to your Dashboard. You’ll see all the event types — just click on “Sign-up Sheet” or hit the “Create a Doodle” button to get started.
Step 2: Set up your event
You can organize a series of sessions — in person or online.
Here’s what to add:
Title: What’s your event called?
Description: Keep it short. This will appear in calendar invites.
Location: Add a physical address or turn on Video Conferencing to meet online.
Tip: Connect your calendar now so invites go out automatically when someone signs up. ➡️ Watch how to connect your calendar
You can create group sessions or 1:1s — each with its own time slot and capacity.
Set session details
For each session:
Set the date, start time, and duration
Add a description and location
Define how many spots are available
Repeat these steps for every session you want to offer.
If you're using video conferencing, each participant will get a unique link to join their session. ➡️ Learn how to connect your video apps
When you’re done, hit “Create a Sign-up Sheet.”
Step 3: Review and share
Check all your session details one more time. Need to make changes? Just click Edit.
Once it’s ready:
Click “Copy link”
Share it via email, WhatsApp, Slack, LinkedIn — wherever your guests are
Note: Your participants don’t need a Doodle account to sign up.
After setup:
You’ll get an email confirmation
You can review who signed up and see their name and email for each session
Participants will also get a confirmation email and calendar invite
Common Articles
Tips for success
Do:
Be clear about the purpose of the event
Give guests a short and helpful overview
Explain what to expect when they click your link
Don’t:
Overload your description with too much detail
Forget to share the link (obviously!)
Skip testing the sign-up experience before sending it out
Help us improve
This is a beta version, and your feedback makes a difference. Got ideas? Found a bug? Email us directly at [email protected].