How to automate scheduling for remote tutoring sessions

Remote tutors are doing some of the most important work in education today. You're helping students who might be falling behind, those who need a little extra confidence, or who just learn better one-on-one than in a crowded classroom. You're filling the gaps regular systems can't always cover, and that takes time, care, and serious focus.

The problem? A lot of your time gets eaten up by everything except teaching. Managing bookings. Sending Zoom links. Chasing payments. Following up with reminders. And when you’re doing all that manually, it adds up fast.

This is where automation becomes your new best friend. With the right setup, your entire scheduling process can run in the background without needing constant input from you. No admin pile-up. No awkward follow-ups. Just more time to teach.

Let your booking system do the heavy lifting

When you set up a Doodle Booking Page, you're not just offering time slots. You're creating a complete, automated flow that handles everything from booking to prep to payments.

Students pick a time, get all the session info up front, and receive a reminder before the meeting, all without you lifting a finger. You don’t have to confirm each session, answer last-minute questions about where the call will happen, or remind anyone when it starts. It’s already handled.

The Booking Page includes:

Your available time slots

The session format and video link

Any prep questions you want them to answer

A confirmation email

A reminder before the session

Everything is clear from the moment they book.

No need for surveys, emails, or juggling tools

When you collect the right details at the time of booking, there's no need to send a separate form later. You can ask what subject the student wants to cover, what level they’re at, or whether they’re preparing for a test. You’ll walk into each session knowing what to expect, and they will too.

And you don’t need a website to present your offers. Your Booking Page is your offer. Just share the link wherever your students are, in your WhatsApp group, school platform, email signature, or social bio. They’ll know exactly what’s available and how to book it.

Let reminders and payments take care of themselves

Missed sessions can be frustrating, but most of the time, it’s just forgetfulness. That’s why reminders matter and why you shouldn’t be the one sending them.

Doodle automatically sends a reminder to each student before their session. You decide how far in advance, the day before, an hour before, and it happens without you needing to think about it.

And when it comes to getting paid, you can turn on Stripe and have students pay when they book. That’s it. No invoices, no follow-ups, and no wondering if they’ll still show up. You decide which sessions require payment and which ones don’t.

Smart features that run quietly in the background

You’re still in control, but you don’t have to do everything manually. With Doodle, your setup runs itself:

Add Zoom or Google Meet links to each session automatically

Block off your holidays and personal time by syncing your calendar

Offer different session types with different lengths and prices

Use Group Polls to find the best time for group sessions, and duplicate them easily

Keep your availability current without editing it every week

You don’t need to work harder to make it work

Tutoring is about connection, not coordination. And the more of your scheduling you can take off your plate, the more energy you’ll have for what actually matters — helping your students succeed.

Automating your tutoring schedule isn’t about making it impersonal. It’s about giving your clients a better, more reliable experience. One that works for them, and for you.

