The many benefits of Doodle as a group calendar

There are all kinds of great benefits to using Doodle for your group meeting scheduling, most notably - its function as a group calendar. You can make a poll for all of your colleagues, clients or your team and find the best time to meet - no matter the group size. Get started today and see how much time you’ll save!

See your individual and group calendar online in the same place

Coordinating dates can be a hassle and even more so if you have multiple group calendars to juggle. When you connect your calendar you can easily see all of your appointments right next to the suggested times in your Doodle poll. You can connect your calendar in your account settings at the top right of the page.

Connecting your calendar is the best way to get the most out of Doodle. You can sync Doodle with your Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar and other types via an ICS feed.

Find the best time to meet with your online group calendar

Once you’ve created the name for the event (location and description are optional) in step one, you can select potential dates to meet for the group meeting.

You choose the week view or the calendar view to select the time options for your meeting. First, choose the day and then select the times you like.

In step three of poll creation, you can take advantage of all kinds of additional features to help you streamline your scheduling. You can limit the number of votes per participant, hide their information or add a third ‘if-need-be’ option for more flexibility. If you upgrade to a Professional account you can add deadlines to get your votes even faster and require contact details so you can get back in touch with your participants after your meeting.

Add your name for step four, your email and then send the Doodle you’ve created to your guests. Simply add their email addresses to the box to send the invites. They can vote on the dates they like and, in minutes, you’ve found the best time for your meeting. Choose the final date and close the poll to let everyone know. Doodle is the best way to schedule meetings.

Sync your appointments to your calendar

Once you find the best time to meet, you can sync the date automatically to your connected calendar. Doodle is the best poll creator to make sure you don’t double or overbook yourself with meetings.

