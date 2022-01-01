An increasing number of people are throwing away their physical diaries and switching to free online calendars, accessible from their phones, tablets and computers. And it's understandable too. Being able to conduct meeting scheduling online is essential to get anywhere these days. Multiple providers offer free calendars, often with different functions and fitting different purposes. Many people find themselves using multiple platforms to organize their professional, personal and social lives.

Whatever calendar you use, you can easily add it to Doodle with the calendar connect feature. You can consolidate all the best free online calendars into one place, where you can see at a glance what commitments you have and when you're free. With Doodle, you can have a wider perspective and schedule your meetings effectively. Get started and make a poll today.

How to use the best free online calendars with Doodle

Doodle is also a great choice for users who already use calendar software to organize their business or personal life. You can use different calendar applications with Doodle such as Google, Office 365, Outlook and iCal. They integrate seamlessly for increased productivity and greater transparency when trying to organize meetings.

Once you sign up for a free account you can connect your calendar in your account settings. Choose ‘account’ from the dropdown menu at the top right of the page and then select ‘calendars.’ You’ll see your options for calendar connection below. Just choose one of the options and then add your details to sign into your account. If you don’t use Google or Microsoft you can add another calendar via ICS feed.

Connecting your calendar is the way to get the most out of your Doodle account. You can simultaneously view all your connected calendars while both creating Doodle polls and participating in them. This cuts down on the hassle of toggling back and forth between applications.

With Doodle’s calendar connection feature, everything is in one place, giving you clarity and ease when organizing your schedule.

First, start your own meeting invitation and on the first step include the name of the meeting, the location of the meeting, and any notes you like. On the second step you can see your connected calendars as you add time options to your meeting invitation. It’s best to add several time options to give your guests or participants a higher likelihood of finding a time to meet.

During step three you can add all kinds of great features to help you manage your meetings more effectively. If you subscribe to Doodle Professional you’ll see even more options available. Finish up your invitation and send it out to all your participants. Let them choose the times that best fit their schedules and in minutes you have your meeting in the books.