Doodle vs. Microsoft Bookings: The face-off

Microsoft Bookings

Integrated into the Windows and Office 365 ecosystem, Microsoft Bookings is a scheduling tool specifically designed for businesses using Microsoft Teams.

It allows businesses to create online booking pages that customers can use to schedule appointments with staff.

Microsoft Bookings also includes a number of features that can help businesses improve the customer experience, such as the ability to send automated appointment reminders and confirmations

Unveiling Doodle

Doodle, on the other hand, offers a web-based approach to appointment scheduling through its simple, yet effective system. Users can create meetings in three innovative ways.

Group Polls are one of the world’s favorite ways to get people together. Simply, choose the dates and times you want to meet and share it with the people you need. They pick what works and you have time to meet in minutes.

Booking Page makes it easy to set your availability and send it with just a link. People can then book time with you, but only when you choose to be free. No more double-booking or meeting when you don’t want to It will automate your calendar leaving you time for more important things.

Doodle 1:1 lets you meet with one other person quickly. Like Group Polls, pick the dates and times you’re free. Send it to the person you want to meet and they pick a slot that suits. Once they do this, the event will appear on both your calendars.

Key comparison factors

Let's delve deeper into key factors that differentiate Doodle and Microsoft Bookings:

Key features: Doodle offers a comprehensive range of features, including easy appointment scheduling, customizable Booking Pages, calendar integration and automatic reminders.

Microsoft Bookings focuses on streamlining the booking process within the Microsoft Teams environment, offering features like appointment creation, customer notifications and staff management.

Ease of use: Doodle boasts a user-friendly design that allows for effortless scheduling and customization. With its simple setup and intuitive dashboard, Doodle makes it easy for both organizers and participants. Microsoft Bookings, being integrated into Microsoft Teams, provides a familiar interface for users already accustomed to the Microsoft ecosystem.

Integration possibilities: Doodle offers seamless integration with popular calendar platforms like Google Calendar , Outlook, and Apple Calendar, ensuring compatibility with your existing workflow. Microsoft Bookings, as part of the Microsoft suite, integrates smoothly with other Microsoft applications, allowing for centralized data management.

Customer support: Doodle provides comprehensive customer support through its knowledge base, FAQs and email assistance. Microsoft Bookings benefits from Microsoft's extensive support resources, including online documentation, community forums and direct support channels.

Unique selling points

While both Doodle and Microsoft Bookings offer valuable scheduling solutions, Doodle stands out with its unique selling points:

Flexibility: Doodle caters to a wide range of scheduling needs, from simple one-on-one appointments to complex group meetings. Its flexibility allows for easy customization, ensuring that the tool adapts to your specific requirements.

Wider user base: Doodle's popularity extends beyond the Microsoft ecosystem, making it suitable for individuals and organizations using various platforms and devices. This inclusivity ensures seamless collaboration with clients, partners and colleagues regardless of their preferred tools.

User-focused approach: Doodle prioritizes user experience, aiming to simplify the scheduling process for both organizers and participants. Its user-friendly design, clear communication and intuitive features create a positive and efficient scheduling experience.

Pricing

How do the tools compare when it comes to cost?

In order to get Microsoft Bookings you need a Microsoft 365 Business Standard Plan. These are only available on 12-month subscriptions currently $12.50 per user per month.

Doodle, by contrast, offers a scheduling solution completely free. If you want to take advantage of advanced features then Doodle Professional comes in at $6.95 a month when paid for annually or $14.95 on a monthly subscription that can be canceled at any time.

When it comes to scheduling, it’s crucial to make it as efficient as possible. It’s easy to understand why. In the United States alone, there are over 11 million meetings a day with the average worker spending at least five hours a week in them.

However, when it comes to an effective appointment scheduler it can be difficult to figure out what one is right for you.

Today, we’ll explore and compare two of the industry's big players - Doodle and Microsoft Bookings - to help you figure out what’s right for you and optimize your appointment booking process.