Collect payments at booking: pricing strategies for agencies

As an agency owner, you work hard to win clients, guide the process, and deliver results. Yet the biggest leaks often show up before the project even begins. No-shows, slow invoices, and unclear pricing can drain your calendar and cash flow. You need a straightforward way to price your time and collect payments at booking—without more admin work or awkward follow-ups.

This guide covers proven pricing strategies for agencies, how to set clear payment rules, and how to automate the entire process with Doodle. Using Doodle’s Booking Page or 1:1 with Stripe, you can let clients pick a time, pay immediately, and receive calendar invites, video links, reminders, and instructions—all in one booking flow.

Whether you run a branding studio, PR agency, or performance marketing team, these strategies help you protect your time and support predictable revenue.

The challenge facing agency professionals

Agencies operate in fast-paced environments where margins depend on protecting time. Common issues include:

Prospects booking long “free” discovery calls that never convert

Multiple stakeholders who can’t agree on a meeting time

Last-minute cancellations that break your team’s week

Scope creep caused by unclear call types or unclear pricing

A backlog of tiny invoices from short sessions

Manual scheduling that leads to delays and lost leads

Without automation, the cycle looks like this:

You email to find a time You send an invoice after the call You send reminders to chase payment You deliver work before receiving money

This drains hours and increases the risk of unpaid time.

Why collecting payments at booking matters for agencies

Collecting payment up front changes the economics of your week. It helps you:

Improve cash flow and eliminate late payments

Reduce no-shows by adding a financial commitment

Focus your team on serious buyers

Set clear expectations around scope and outcomes

Save time by automating scheduling and reminders

When scheduling and pricing work together, clients know what they’re buying, and you know your calendar reflects real demand.

Pricing strategies that work for agencies

Below are agency-tested strategies that pair naturally with Doodle’s paid booking flows. Each works with Stripe via Doodle Booking Page or 1:1.

Prepaid discovery and diagnostics

What to sell: 30–60 minute paid consult, audit review, or strategy session

Price: Flat fee, optionally credited toward a project

Doodle setup:

Create a Strategy Consult Booking Page

Connect Stripe

Use intake questions to collect links, goals, analytics access

Why it works:

Filtering removes unqualified prospects and gets you paid for your expertise.

Deposits for kickoff meetings

What to sell: Project kickoff or workshop prep call

Price: 10–30% deposit

Doodle setup:

Create a Kickoff Call 1:1

Add deposit terms to the description

Use buffers so your team has prep time

Why it works:

Deposit = commitment. Clients move decisively and respect prep time.

Productized packages and VIP days

What to sell: Brand sprint, landing page teardown, media training, analytics fix, VIP day

Price: Fixed fee with clear outcomes

Doodle setup:

Create separate Booking Pages for each package

Add your logo and brand colors with Doodle Pro/Teams

Auto-add Zoom/Meet links

Why it works:

Clients pick from simple options. You avoid long proposals for small engagements.

Session bundles and retainers

What to sell:

4 creative direction sessions

6 CRO testing sessions

Monthly retainer blocks

Price: Discount for prepayment

Doodle setup:

Set up a Retainer Session Booking Page

Track bundle usage with intake questions

Use Zapier to alert clients when their balance is low

Why it works:

Predictable revenue + fewer micro-invoices.

Workshops and training with limited seats

What to sell: PR training, Google Ads workshop, social media content lab

Price: Per-seat fee

Doodle setup:

Use a Sign-up Sheet to control seat limits

Add a Booking Page link in the description so attendees can pay

For multi-team groups, use a Group Poll to find the best date

Why it works:

You control class size and reduce last-minute dropouts.

Rush, after-hours, and priority pricing

What to sell: Same-day consults, weekend calls, crisis support, prelaunch review

Price: Premium surcharge

Doodle setup:

Create a Priority Session Booking Page

Use custom hours and short-notice windows

Add reminders 12–24 hours before the session

Why it works:

You offer flexibility without burning out your team.

Cancel, reschedule, and no-show rules

Policies to set:

Free reschedule > 24–48 hours

Partial fee within 24 hours

Full fee for no-shows

Doodle setup:

Add policies in your description (or let AI draft them in Doodle Pro)

Use booking deadlines and automatic reminders

Why it works:

Simple rules keep your calendar reliable.

Suggested pricing models by agency type

Agency Type Recommended Paid Session Ideal Price Model Notes Branding Studio Brand Audit, Workshop Flat fee or deposit Great for small project qualification PR Agency Media Training, Crisis Call Per-seat or rush fee High value, time sensitive Performance Marketing PPC Audit Fixed price, credit eligible Strong conversion driver Web Dev Support Session Bundle Prepaid blocks Reduces micro-invoicing Creative Studio VIP Day Premium flat fee High-margin, high-focus

Practical tips to set prices and reduce friction

Price for total time, not session duration (include prep + follow-up)

Price for outcomes, not minutes

Offer 2–3 options maximum to reduce choice paralysis

Use intake questions to improve call quality (links, goals, assets)

Add buffers to protect deep work

Limit booking windows—standard sessions book 24h+ out

Clarify currency, VAT, and refunds clearly in the description

Turn on reminders to reduce no-shows

Auto-add video links (Zoom, Meet, Webex, Teams)

Brand the experience with your logo and colors

Common mistakes to avoid

Offering free 30–60 min calls

Hiding cancel policies in fine print

Mixing too many prices on one Booking Page

Forgetting time zones (Doodle handles this automatically)

Skipping reschedule/no-show fees

Sending invoices after meetings

Forgetting to price common add-ons

How Doodle helps agencies collect payments at booking

Doodle’s core features support agency pricing workflows:

Booking Page + Stripe

Clients pick a time and pay instantly

Set session length, buffers, and booking windows

Brand your page with logo and colors

1:1 + Stripe

Offer handpicked slots to VIP clients

Great for deposits, premium services, or VIP days

Group Polls

Align multiple stakeholders on a time

After confirming, send a paid Booking Page link

Sign-up Sheets

Run workshops with seat limits

Add payment links so each attendee confirms their spot

Additional features

Calendar integrations (Google, Outlook, Apple)

Automatic video conferencing links

AI-generated meeting descriptions

Reminders and booking deadlines

Zapier integrations for CRM, Slack, invoicing

Enterprise-grade security

Real-world examples

Performance marketing agency: paid audit

$500 PPC audit with intake questions

30% convert to retainers

No more unpaid “free review” calls

Brand studio: kickoff tied to deposit

Deposit collected at booking

Group Poll → Booking Page

Kickoff dates no longer move around

PR agency: paid media training with seat limits

6-seat workshop

Sign-up Sheet + Booking Page

Sessions stay full; team preps efficiently

Web dev agency: support bundles

Four prepaid support sessions

Booking Page + Stripe

Clear scheduling, fewer tiny invoices

Key takeaways

Collect payments at booking to protect time and cash flow

Turn free discovery into a paid diagnostic

Package your expertise into productized sessions

Use deposits, bundles, and VIP days to simplify pricing

Let Doodle automate reminders, video links, and payments

Get started with better scheduling

When scheduling and pricing work together, you save hours every week and give clients a smoother experience. With Doodle, you can set up a booking link, connect Stripe, add your terms, and automate reminders in minutes.

Start by creating a Booking Page for your top paid service and try a prepaid diagnostic with your next lead. You’ll see fewer no-shows, faster bookings, and more confident clients.

