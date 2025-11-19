Create a Doodle

Collect payments at booking: pricing strategies for agencies

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 19, 2025

Table of Contents

    As an agency owner, you work hard to win clients, guide the process, and deliver results. Yet the biggest leaks often show up before the project even begins. No-shows, slow invoices, and unclear pricing can drain your calendar and cash flow. You need a straightforward way to price your time and collect payments at booking—without more admin work or awkward follow-ups.

    This guide covers proven pricing strategies for agencies, how to set clear payment rules, and how to automate the entire process with Doodle. Using Doodle’s Booking Page or 1:1 with Stripe, you can let clients pick a time, pay immediately, and receive calendar invites, video links, reminders, and instructions—all in one booking flow.

    Whether you run a branding studio, PR agency, or performance marketing team, these strategies help you protect your time and support predictable revenue.

    The challenge facing agency professionals

    Agencies operate in fast-paced environments where margins depend on protecting time. Common issues include:

    • Prospects booking long “free” discovery calls that never convert

    • Multiple stakeholders who can’t agree on a meeting time

    • Last-minute cancellations that break your team’s week

    • Scope creep caused by unclear call types or unclear pricing

    • A backlog of tiny invoices from short sessions

    • Manual scheduling that leads to delays and lost leads

    Without automation, the cycle looks like this:

    1. You email to find a time

    2. You send an invoice after the call

    3. You send reminders to chase payment

    4. You deliver work before receiving money

    This drains hours and increases the risk of unpaid time.

    Why collecting payments at booking matters for agencies

    Collecting payment up front changes the economics of your week. It helps you:

    • Improve cash flow and eliminate late payments

    • Reduce no-shows by adding a financial commitment

    • Focus your team on serious buyers

    • Set clear expectations around scope and outcomes

    • Save time by automating scheduling and reminders

    When scheduling and pricing work together, clients know what they’re buying, and you know your calendar reflects real demand.

    Pricing strategies that work for agencies

    Below are agency-tested strategies that pair naturally with Doodle’s paid booking flows. Each works with Stripe via Doodle Booking Page or 1:1.

    Prepaid discovery and diagnostics

    What to sell: 30–60 minute paid consult, audit review, or strategy session

    Price: Flat fee, optionally credited toward a project

    Doodle setup:

    • Create a Strategy Consult Booking Page

    • Connect Stripe

    • Use intake questions to collect links, goals, analytics access

    Why it works:

    Filtering removes unqualified prospects and gets you paid for your expertise.

    Deposits for kickoff meetings

    What to sell: Project kickoff or workshop prep call

    Price: 10–30% deposit

    Doodle setup:

    • Create a Kickoff Call 1:1

    • Add deposit terms to the description

    • Use buffers so your team has prep time

    Why it works:

    Deposit = commitment. Clients move decisively and respect prep time.

    Productized packages and VIP days

    What to sell: Brand sprint, landing page teardown, media training, analytics fix, VIP day

    Price: Fixed fee with clear outcomes

    Doodle setup:

    • Create separate Booking Pages for each package

    • Add your logo and brand colors with Doodle Pro/Teams

    • Auto-add Zoom/Meet links

    Why it works:

    Clients pick from simple options. You avoid long proposals for small engagements.

    Session bundles and retainers

    What to sell:

    • 4 creative direction sessions

    • 6 CRO testing sessions

    • Monthly retainer blocks

    Price: Discount for prepayment

    Doodle setup:

    • Set up a Retainer Session Booking Page

    • Track bundle usage with intake questions

    • Use Zapier to alert clients when their balance is low

    Why it works:

    Predictable revenue + fewer micro-invoices.

    Workshops and training with limited seats

    What to sell: PR training, Google Ads workshop, social media content lab

    Price: Per-seat fee

    Doodle setup:

    • Use a Sign-up Sheet to control seat limits

    • Add a Booking Page link in the description so attendees can pay

    • For multi-team groups, use a Group Poll to find the best date

    Why it works:

    You control class size and reduce last-minute dropouts.

    Rush, after-hours, and priority pricing

    What to sell: Same-day consults, weekend calls, crisis support, prelaunch review

    Price: Premium surcharge

    Doodle setup:

    • Create a Priority Session Booking Page

    • Use custom hours and short-notice windows

    • Add reminders 12–24 hours before the session

    Why it works:

    You offer flexibility without burning out your team.

    Cancel, reschedule, and no-show rules

    Policies to set:

    • Free reschedule > 24–48 hours

    • Partial fee within 24 hours

    • Full fee for no-shows

    Doodle setup:

    • Add policies in your description (or let AI draft them in Doodle Pro)

    • Use booking deadlines and automatic reminders

    Why it works:

    Simple rules keep your calendar reliable.

    Suggested pricing models by agency type

    Agency Type

    Recommended Paid Session

    Ideal Price Model

    Notes

    Branding Studio

    Brand Audit, Workshop

    Flat fee or deposit

    Great for small project qualification

    PR Agency

    Media Training, Crisis Call

    Per-seat or rush fee

    High value, time sensitive

    Performance Marketing

    PPC Audit

    Fixed price, credit eligible

    Strong conversion driver

    Web Dev

    Support Session Bundle

    Prepaid blocks

    Reduces micro-invoicing

    Creative Studio

    VIP Day

    Premium flat fee

    High-margin, high-focus

    Practical tips to set prices and reduce friction

    • Price for total time, not session duration (include prep + follow-up)

    • Price for outcomes, not minutes

    • Offer 2–3 options maximum to reduce choice paralysis

    • Use intake questions to improve call quality (links, goals, assets)

    • Add buffers to protect deep work

    • Limit booking windows—standard sessions book 24h+ out

    • Clarify currency, VAT, and refunds clearly in the description

    • Turn on reminders to reduce no-shows

    • Auto-add video links (Zoom, Meet, Webex, Teams)

    • Brand the experience with your logo and colors

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • Offering free 30–60 min calls

    • Hiding cancel policies in fine print

    • Mixing too many prices on one Booking Page

    • Forgetting time zones (Doodle handles this automatically)

    • Skipping reschedule/no-show fees

    • Sending invoices after meetings

    • Forgetting to price common add-ons

    How Doodle helps agencies collect payments at booking

    Doodle’s core features support agency pricing workflows:

    Booking Page + Stripe

    • Clients pick a time and pay instantly

    • Set session length, buffers, and booking windows

    • Brand your page with logo and colors

    1:1 + Stripe

    • Offer handpicked slots to VIP clients

    • Great for deposits, premium services, or VIP days

    Group Polls

    • Align multiple stakeholders on a time

    • After confirming, send a paid Booking Page link

    Sign-up Sheets

    • Run workshops with seat limits

    • Add payment links so each attendee confirms their spot

    Additional features

    • Calendar integrations (Google, Outlook, Apple)

    • Automatic video conferencing links

    • AI-generated meeting descriptions

    • Reminders and booking deadlines

    • Zapier integrations for CRM, Slack, invoicing

    • Enterprise-grade security

    Real-world examples

    Performance marketing agency: paid audit

    • $500 PPC audit with intake questions

    • 30% convert to retainers

    • No more unpaid “free review” calls

    Brand studio: kickoff tied to deposit

    • Deposit collected at booking

    • Group Poll → Booking Page

    • Kickoff dates no longer move around

    PR agency: paid media training with seat limits

    • 6-seat workshop

    • Sign-up Sheet + Booking Page

    • Sessions stay full; team preps efficiently

    Web dev agency: support bundles

    • Four prepaid support sessions

    • Booking Page + Stripe

    • Clear scheduling, fewer tiny invoices

    Key takeaways

    • Collect payments at booking to protect time and cash flow

    • Turn free discovery into a paid diagnostic

    • Package your expertise into productized sessions

    • Use deposits, bundles, and VIP days to simplify pricing

    • Let Doodle automate reminders, video links, and payments

    Get started with better scheduling

    When scheduling and pricing work together, you save hours every week and give clients a smoother experience. With Doodle, you can set up a booking link, connect Stripe, add your terms, and automate reminders in minutes.

    Start by creating a Booking Page for your top paid service and try a prepaid diagnostic with your next lead. You’ll see fewer no-shows, faster bookings, and more confident clients.

    Ready to get started? Create a Doodle now and see how agencies save time every week.

