A Doodle User Experience Study

Lullabot is a content strategy and design firm that works with large scale digital publishers and media companies. They specialize in revamping websites and overhauling content management systems.

We spoke with Creative Director Jared Ponchot about his work leading a creative team and the scheduling challenges that come with product development and remote work.

Lullabot streamlines recruitment for UX research

It takes a lot of work to bring a new product from idea to reality. The prototyping stage is especially crucial - that’s where you get your product in front of fresh faces to make sure it’s useful, easy to use, and fun to interact with. Unsurprisingly, this involves a lot of meetings.

Whenever Jared's team has an idea for a new design they need to schedule 20-minute user tests to ensure that they’re on the right track. Fortunately, Doodle 1:1 lets users schedule multiple one-on-one meetings at once.

Simply include all the potential time slots for your interviews, add as many contacts as you like, and send out the invites. When one of your invitees chooses an option, it will no longer be available for the other invitees. In the time it takes to schedule one interview, you can schedule up to 100 at once.

Schedule with anyone, on any calendar system

Working remotely poses its own unique scheduling challenges for any team, and that’ especially true when remote work involves coordinating with externals. Scheduling meetings with people outside of your organization is no trouble with Doodle.

Doodle is completely calendar-agnostic, so if your G-suite team is looking to have meetings with external Microsoft fans, you can send Doodle invitations and book meetings just as easily as you would with any internal teammate. As a bonus, with the direct calendar connection, meetings you organize with Doodle are synced automatically to your calendar!

More meetings don’t mean more busywork

Jared faces a problem that lots of people in leadership positions deal with: a ‘double-life’ of meetings. On top of regular meetings with his design team, thanks to his executive role at Lullabot, Jared also attends regular executive meetings.

Luckily, Doodle eliminates the administrative load of scheduling and tracking meetings. Doodle group polls and Doodle 1:1s can organize any size meeting in minutes, then automatically book them into all attendee’s calendars. The Doodle dashboard provides an at-a-glance guide to all your scheduled meetings, A leadership role might mean more meetings - but, thanks to Doodle, it no longer means more busywork.

Use cases: Interviews, one-on-ones, team meetings, global scheduling, external stakeholders