Automate your paid appointments: Save time and get paid faster

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Jul 24, 2025

Table of Contents

    If you’re still sending emails to schedule sessions—and then chasing payments afterward—you’re spending too much time on work that doesn’t pay.

    Manual booking and invoicing slow you down, delay your income, and make it harder for clients to commit. But with the right setup, you can automate the entire process, so your appointments get booked, paid, and confirmed without lifting a finger.

    Manual booking and payments are slowing you down

    Coordinating calendars, writing invoices, and sending reminders might not seem like a big deal individually. But over time, those little tasks add up, and they’re probably not billable. The longer it takes someone to book and pay, the more likely they are to drop off. It’s friction. And it costs you time, energy, and money.

    Automate the booking and the payment in one step

    The fastest way to cut the admin? Let clients book and pay in one go. With Doodle’s Booking Page + Stripe, the process is simple. Clients select a time that works for them and pay immediately. Everything is confirmed instantly, no follow-ups and no separate invoices.

    Here’s what that looks like in practice:

    What you’re doing manually vs. what Doodle + Stripe does for you

    Manual Task

    With Doodle + Stripe

    Emailing back and forth to schedule

    Clients book directly via link

    Sending separate invoices

    Payment happens during booking

    Reminding clients about appointments

    Automated reminders are sent

    Tracking payments manually

    Payments tracked through Stripe

    Following up on no-shows

    Clients pre-pay = fewer no-shows

    Looking disorganized or hard to book

    Booking flow feels professional

    Save time and reduce no-shows

    When people pay at the time of booking, they take the session seriously. Your time is locked in, your income is guaranteed, and your calendar runs without interruptions.

    Benefits of upfront payment include:

    • Fewer cancellations

    • Less chasing

    • A clearer commitment from your client

    Payment becomes part of the flow—not an afterthought.

    How Doodle + Stripe works

    Getting started is simple:

    • Create your Doodle Booking Page

    • Connect your Stripe account

    • Share your booking link via social, email, website, or DMs

    • Clients choose a time, pay, and receive all session details automatically

    No follow-ups. No manual input. Just booked, paid appointments on your calendar.

    Look more professional with less effort

    Clients appreciate clarity and convenience. When they can book and pay without back-and-forth emails, it builds trust and makes you look polished and reliable from the start. Automation shows that you take your work seriously. And it helps you set boundaries without needing to repeat yourself.

    Let your calendar work for you

    You don’t need more admin tasks. You need a system that earns while you work. With Doodle’s Booking Page and Stripe integration, your sessions are:

    • Booked

    • Paid

    • Confirmed

    • Synced to your calendar

    No stress. No reminders. Just a smoother way to do business.

