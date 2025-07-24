Automate your paid appointments: Save time and get paid faster

If you’re still sending emails to schedule sessions—and then chasing payments afterward—you’re spending too much time on work that doesn’t pay.

Manual booking and invoicing slow you down, delay your income, and make it harder for clients to commit. But with the right setup, you can automate the entire process, so your appointments get booked, paid, and confirmed without lifting a finger.

Manual booking and payments are slowing you down

Coordinating calendars, writing invoices, and sending reminders might not seem like a big deal individually. But over time, those little tasks add up, and they’re probably not billable. The longer it takes someone to book and pay, the more likely they are to drop off. It’s friction. And it costs you time, energy, and money.

Automate the booking and the payment in one step

The fastest way to cut the admin? Let clients book and pay in one go. With Doodle’s Booking Page + Stripe, the process is simple. Clients select a time that works for them and pay immediately. Everything is confirmed instantly, no follow-ups and no separate invoices.

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

What you’re doing manually vs. what Doodle + Stripe does for you

Manual Task With Doodle + Stripe Emailing back and forth to schedule Clients book directly via link Sending separate invoices Payment happens during booking Reminding clients about appointments Automated reminders are sent Tracking payments manually Payments tracked through Stripe Following up on no-shows Clients pre-pay = fewer no-shows Looking disorganized or hard to book Booking flow feels professional

Save time and reduce no-shows

When people pay at the time of booking, they take the session seriously. Your time is locked in, your income is guaranteed, and your calendar runs without interruptions.

Benefits of upfront payment include:

Fewer cancellations

Less chasing

A clearer commitment from your client

Payment becomes part of the flow—not an afterthought.

How Doodle + Stripe works

Getting started is simple:

Create your Doodle Booking Page

Connect your Stripe account

Share your booking link via social, email, website, or DMs

Clients choose a time, pay, and receive all session details automatically

No follow-ups. No manual input. Just booked, paid appointments on your calendar.

Look more professional with less effort

Clients appreciate clarity and convenience. When they can book and pay without back-and-forth emails, it builds trust and makes you look polished and reliable from the start. Automation shows that you take your work seriously. And it helps you set boundaries without needing to repeat yourself.

Let your calendar work for you

You don’t need more admin tasks. You need a system that earns while you work. With Doodle’s Booking Page and Stripe integration, your sessions are:

Booked

Paid

Confirmed

Synced to your calendar

No stress. No reminders. Just a smoother way to do business.