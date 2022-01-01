Zoom backgrounds for virtual meetings

Whether you’re new or established in the world of virtual meetings - it’s fair to say they are becoming increasingly common in our working lives. Zoom is one of the world’s most popular remote meetings tool. It’s made it easier than ever to connect with clients and colleagues all over the world. But how do you maintain your professionalism when you’re not meeting in person?

This is where Zoom backgrounds come in. Not only does it let you add a bit of your own creativity and personality to meetings, but helps you reflect your brand and give a great first impression. Let’s look at why and how you can create your own Zoom background.

Why you should use a Zoom background

Are you tired of trying to hide your clutter for your virtual meetings on Zoom? Are you worried that you’re putting off clients with a poor first impression? Well, it sounds like you need to think about using a Zoom background.

Let’s start by saying, if you’re short on time then you can either use some of Zoom’s pre-installed templates or download your own (we have some for you to use for free at the bottom of this post).

There are thousands to choose from, from beautiful landscapes to quirky memes, so take some time to pick something that suits your personality.

If you want to take things to the next level, try creating your own Zoom background using a Zoom background maker. With a bit of creativity, you can design a personalized background that showcases your brand, hobbies or interests.

It's important to keep in mind that Zoom background size requirements are 1920 x 1080 pixels, so make sure your image or video meets those specifications. Another useful tool is the Zoom background green screen, which can help eliminate any inconsistencies in your virtual background.

If you're experiencing issues with your Zoom background not working, don't worry, there are simple solutions to troubleshoot this problem that we’ll explore later.

Getting creative with Zoom backgrounds

There are plenty of tools out there for finding and creating your perfect Zoom virtual backgrounds.

Obviously, one great source is the official Zoom website, where you can find a wide range of virtual background images and templates to download for free.

A quick Google search can also help you find plenty of websites that offer Zoom backgrounds, ranging from movies and TV shows to stunning natural wonders. When you’re searching for something that works for you, be careful about what website you use - make sure it’s reputable and safe. Also, if you’re using it for business think about how clients and colleagues might react to what you choose.

If you want to take things to the next level, try creating your own custom Zoom backgrounds using a variety of tools, such as Canva or Adobe Spark. These tools offer easy-to-use templates and design features that allow you to create a professional-looking virtual background in just a few clicks.

Remember to test out your creation before using it. Some colors might not work as a background and you don’t want to schedule a meeting for your background to be more of a distraction than a benefit.

Tips for making your own Zoom background

If you’re having some trouble making that perfect backdrop for your Zoom meeting , here are some tips to help you succeed.

First, make sure you have a compatible device and are using the latest version of the Zoom app. Then, check your internet connection and ensure that you have adequate bandwidth to support virtual backgrounds.

When picking an image, avoid anything copyrighted and ensure it’s high quality. If it’s too small you’ll find it pixelates and doesn’t look good or professional.

Make sure you have the size and format correct. Zoom recommends either 1920 x1080 or 1280 x720 but whatever one you choose, make sure the aspect ratio is 16:9. Any bigger or smaller will likely distort the image.

If you’re using the Zoom background green screen, have it well-lit. If it’s too dark or too light, you might find it doesn’t work correctly.

Finally, remember that you can always Google your issue or contact the Zoom support team. You’ll likely find that you’re not the first person to experience this problem, so there may be a quick fix you’ve not thought of. Don’t let technical difficulties get in the way of your creative flair.