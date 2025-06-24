Why Stripe is the top choice for growing businesses

Running a business means juggling a million things: clients, deadlines, invoices, your actual work. You don’t have time to chase payments or figure out clunky systems. That’s why so many freelancers, founders, and small teams choose Stripe.

Whether you're booking 1:1 sessions, running group workshops, or offering paid classes, Stripe makes getting paid easy and fast.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Getting paid should be the easy part

No more sending separate payment links or waiting days for money to show up. With Stripe, your clients can pay the moment they book. You get paid quickly, and everything stays in one place.

Stripe handles credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. You don’t need to set up a different tool for each client’s preference. It just works.

It fits your business at every stage

Whether you're offering coaching calls, billing monthly for consulting work, or running online lessons, Stripe works behind the scenes so you can stay focused.

A solopreneur booking paid 1:1 video calls? Stripe’s got you.

A non-profit hosting a fundraising webinar? Stripe handles donations.

An online educator offering weekly classes? Payments run on autopilot.

From your first booking to your hundredth, Stripe grows with you without adding extra hassle.

Set it up once, use it every day

Stripe doesn’t require you to know code or hire a developer. The setup is straightforward, and the dashboard tells you what’s going on without overwhelming you.

Whether you're a side-hustler or a full-time founder, you won’t need hours of training to get started.

You and your clients are protected

Stripe takes security seriously, which means you don’t have to stress about it. It comes with fraud protection, encryption, and all the standard checks built in.

Your clients are used to seeing Stripe in checkout flows. That builds trust when they book and pay through your site or link.

Want to make booking just as smooth? Use Doodle

Stripe handles payments. Doodle handles time. Put them together, and you’re saving hours each week.

With Doodle, you can offer available times for 1:1 meetings or set up a Booking Page for your clients. When someone books, you can collect payment right away thanks to our Stripe integration. No more email threads, awkward follow-ups, or forgotten invoices. Just a clean, quick way to get booked and get paid.

Stripe takes the hassle out of payments. It’s simple, secure, and made for the way you actually work. And if you want booking to feel just as smooth, Doodle is here to help.