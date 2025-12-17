Why branded Booking Pages beat holiday cards for customer relationships

What to send customers at the end of the year instead of a holiday card

Holiday cards are easy to overlook. A branded Booking Page gives customers a simple, useful way to reconnect — whether that’s a short December check-in or planning ahead for January — while keeping your message warm and personal.

Every December, businesses face the same small dilemma. You want to acknowledge customers, say thank you, and end the year on a positive note — without sending something that feels generic or easy to ignore.

Holiday cards have become the default solution. They’re polite, familiar, and well intentioned. But in practice, they rarely lead to anything beyond a quick glance before getting buried in an inbox full of similar messages.

There’s a more useful way to stay connected at the end of the year. Instead of sending a one-way greeting, you can offer customers a simple invitation to reconnect — whether that’s a short check-in before the holidays or a planning conversation for January. A branded Booking Page turns a seasonal message into something practical, without adding pressure or noise.

Branding makes the difference

A plain scheduling link can feel transactional. A branded Booking Page feels intentional and familiar.

With branding (available on Doodle’s Premium plans), you can add your company logo and brand colors so the page feels like a natural extension of your business, not just another tool. That small detail builds trust and makes people more likely to engage — especially at a time of year when attention is limited.

What to say instead of a generic holiday greeting

You don’t need to overthink the message. A short, human note works best. For example:

“As the year comes to a close, I wanted to say thank you and wish you happy holidays. If you’d like to catch up before the end of the year or plan ahead for January, feel free to book a short time here.”

It’s warm, optional, and respectful of people’s time.

Keep December time slots short

December calendars are full, and long meetings are hard to fit in.

Offering short time slots — like 10 or 15 minutes — lowers the barrier to saying yes. It makes the Booking Page feel like an invitation, not a commitment, and helps you stay connected without adding pressure during a busy season.

A seasonal background is enough

You don’t need a custom design to make your Booking Page feel festive.

A simple Christmas or winter background can replace the feeling of a traditional holiday card. Free image libraries like Pexels offer high-quality seasonal images, and visuals can also be created with tools like Google Banana if you want something more tailored to your brand.

Holiday card vs branded Booking Page

Holiday card Branded Booking Page One-way message Invites a real interaction Easy to overlook Clear, useful next step No follow-up Leads to actual conversations Generic design Logo and brand colors (Premium) Seasonal only Useful beyond the holidays

What customers say

“Instead of sending a holiday email that went nowhere, we shared a short booking link with a friendly message. It led to more conversations than any greeting card ever did — and felt much more personal.”

As the year winds down, customers don’t need another holiday card in their inbox. They need clarity, flexibility, and an easy way to reconnect when it makes sense for them. A branded Booking Page offers all three — combining a warm end-of-year message with a practical next step. It’s a small change, but one that turns seasonal goodwill into real conversations that carry into the new year.

FAQ

Is branding available on all plans?

No. Adding your logo and brand colors to a Booking Page is available on Doodle’s Premium plans.

Is this too sales-driven for the holidays?

Not if you keep it optional. A Booking Page is an invitation, not a push — customers can ignore it or use it when it suits them.

Do people really book meetings in December?

Yes, especially short ones. Many people prefer quick check-ins or planning sessions before the year ends to avoid January chaos.

Do I need design skills to set this up?

No. A logo, brand colors, and a simple background image are enough to make the page feel thoughtful and seasonal.