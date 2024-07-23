What are WhatsApp Polls?

WhatsApp polls are a way for you to create polls in WhatsApp chats. These can be used to gather feedback from your contacts, make decisions or simply have some fun.

Let’s have a look at what you can do.

How to create a WhatsApp poll

It’s really easy to get started, simply follow these steps:

Head to WhatsApp.

Open the chat with the person or group you want to poll.

Tap the “+” icon in the bottom toolbar.

Tap Poll.

Enter your question.

Enter up to 12 options for people to vote on.

Tap “Send”.

WhatsApp polls can be a great way to gather feedback from your contacts. For example, you could use a poll to ask your customers what they think of your new product or service. You could also use a poll to ask your employees for feedback on a new policy or procedure.

They can also help you to make decisions. A poll could be used to decide where to go for dinner or what movie to watch. You could also use a poll to decide which team to root for in the big game.

Tips for using WhatsApp polls effectively

If you want to get the most out of your polls you need to make sure you use them the best way you can. Here are a few times to maximize their effectiveness:

Make sure your question is clear and concise.

Keep your options short and to the point.

Don't overload your contacts with too many polls.

Use them to gather feedback and make decisions, not just for fun.

What about Doodle

Doodle is a free online scheduling tool that can be used to arrange meetings and events.

It allows you to create a poll and invite your contacts to vote on the date and time that works best for them. What’s great is that it can practically eliminate the back and forth and let you find a time to meet in minutes.

Group Polls may be the part of Doodle that everyone knows and loves. But you can also automate your schedule with Booking Page.

By setting your availability, you’ll be able to share it with nothing more than a link - so people can book time with you easily and only when you want them to.

Using Doodle with WhatsApp

Once you have created a Group Poll, you can share the link via WhatsApp. This allows you to quickly and easily get results from your contacts.

But wait. If you can create polls in WhatsApp why would you use Doodle? Well, there are actually a few reasons why:

More people will see it: When you share a poll via WhatsApp, it will only be seen by the people who are already in the chat. However, when you share a poll link via WhatsApp, it can be seen by anyone who has the link. This means that you can reach a wider audience with Doodle. For instance, if you have contacts who don’t use WhatsApp but you still want them at your event.

People are more likely to vote: When asked to vote in a WhatsApp poll, they may not be motivated to do so or not do it immediately. However, when people are given a link to a poll, they are more likely to take the time to vote. This is because they can vote at their own convenience and they do not have to worry about interrupting a conversation. They can also find the link to book easier than having to scroll back through the chat looking for a poll.

You can get more feedback: When you create a WhatsApp poll, you are limited to 12 options. However, when you create a Doodle Group Poll, you can have as many options as you need. This means that you can get more feedback from your contacts.

WhatsApp polls are good, but sharing a Doodle link via WhatsApp can be a great way to gather feedback from a large group of people and give them more choices and time to vote.