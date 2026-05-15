How to schedule a university program advisory board: A dean's guide

A university program advisory board is a standing committee of senior industry professionals who advise an engineering college on curriculum, workforce trends, and accreditation alignment. For a college dean of engineering, convening this board quarterly is a strategic obligation, not an optional calendar event. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, making it well-suited for the 15-plus senior engineers, department chairs, and administrative staff a typical advisory board meeting requires.

🎯 Why university program advisory board scheduling breaks down

The college dean of engineering faces a specific scheduling problem: every seat at the university program advisory board table belongs to a senior professional with a packed calendar. A principal engineer at a national defense contractor, a VP of product at a mid-size software firm, and a director of R&D at an energy company do not share the same working hours, let alone the same time zone.

When the dean's office sends a single proposed date by email, the replies fragment immediately. One advisor counters with a different week. Another asks whether the session will run over a federal holiday. A third never replies at all. Within 48 hours, the dean's assistant is managing a 40-message thread that still has no confirmed date for the university program advisory board.

The cost is not just administrative. Late confirmation compresses the window for preparing briefing materials, arranging campus visits, and booking rooms or virtual conference links. A university program advisory board that meets only four times a year cannot afford to spend two of those weeks on scheduling logistics.

🛠 How Doodle's Group Poll works for this exact case

The solution for the college dean of engineering is to replace the email thread with a single Group Poll that does three things: surface multiple candidate time slots at once, auto-detect each advisor's time zone, and nudge anyone who has not yet responded.

Here is what the setup looks like in practice. The dean or a designee creates a Group Poll in Doodle, proposes six to eight candidate slots spread across two or three weeks, and shares one link with all university program advisory board members. Each advisor opens the link, sees the proposed times converted automatically to their local time zone, and marks which slots work. No advisor needs to do mental time-zone arithmetic, and no advisor needs to email the dean directly.

Doodle's Group Poll time-zone auto-detection converts every proposed slot to each participant's local time, which is critical when university program advisory board members span Pacific, Central, Eastern, and international time zones. As responses come in, the dean can watch a live RSVP view that shows which slot has the most overlap across all 15-plus advisors. When a clear winner appears, the dean locks the date.

The email reminder function handles the most persistent pain point: the non-responder. Doodle's email reminders automatically nudge participants who have not yet voted, reducing the need for the dean's office to send individual follow-up emails to busy industry contacts. For a university program advisory board where every advisor is a relationship the college values, avoiding repetitive manual chasing protects both staff time and professional goodwill.

Once the slot is confirmed, Doodle's Group Poll integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar so every university program advisory board member can add the event directly to their own system. The meeting can be set up to run over Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, depending on the virtual infrastructure the engineering college and its industry partners already use.

⚙️ Operational details for deans running quarterly advisory cycles

A college dean of engineering running a university program advisory board typically needs to think about four operational layers: cadence, lead time, format, and follow-through.

On cadence, quarterly meetings mean the dean's office should open each Group Poll six to eight weeks before the target meeting week. That window gives all 15-plus university program advisory board members time to respond without the poll competing with end-of-quarter deadlines at their home organizations.

On lead time, Doodle's email reminders do the chasing automatically. The dean sets the reminder schedule once per poll; participants receive nudges without the dean's assistant sending individual messages. For a university program advisory board where advisors span multiple firms and seniority levels, this automation protects staff bandwidth across all four quarterly cycles.

On format, many engineering advisory boards run a 90-minute agenda: a 30-minute curriculum update, a 30-minute industry panel exchange, and a 30-minute working session on accreditation or program review. The Group Poll templates below are pre-configured for 60-minute and 90-minute durations to match those formats.

On follow-through, the college dean of engineering should add buffer time between the university program advisory board meeting and back-to-back obligations. Doodle's Booking Page supports buffer times between meetings, which is useful if the dean is also offering post-board one-on-one slots to individual industry advisors immediately after the main session.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for University program advisory board

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Quarterly curriculum review session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session brings together our university program advisory board to review current curriculum outcomes against industry hiring benchmarks. We will discuss proposed updates to core and elective tracks in the engineering program. Please select all times that work for you so we can confirm the date that fits the most advisors.

Accreditation alignment working session Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

The college dean of engineering is convening the university program advisory board to align on ABET documentation and outcomes assessment updates ahead of the next review cycle. This working session will include a brief presentation followed by structured advisor input. Please mark every slot that fits your schedule.

Industry trends and workforce panel Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This university program advisory board session focuses on emerging skill gaps, hiring trends, and technology shifts advisors are seeing in their sectors. Input gathered will directly inform the engineering college's program priorities for the coming academic year. Select all times you can attend so we can find the best overlap.

Annual program review and strategic planning (90 min): Start this poll The college dean of engineering is scheduling the annual university program advisory board review to assess overall program health, discuss multi-year enrollment trends, and set strategic priorities for the next cycle. This longer session will include a data presentation and open discussion. Please indicate every available slot.

New advisor orientation and onboarding Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This short orientation session introduces new university program advisory board members to the college's expectations, meeting cadence, and current program priorities. The college dean of engineering will lead the session and answer questions from incoming advisors. Please mark your available times so we can confirm a date quickly.

✅ What Doodle supports for university program advisory board

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll for 15-plus advisors 🟩 Supports up to 1,000 participants Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Converts slots for every advisor automatically Email reminders for non-responders 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push notifications Calendar integration (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 All three sync on confirmation Video link (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 All four platforms supported Custom branding with college logo and primary color ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted polls (two dean offices co-owning) 🔜 On the roadmap SMS reminders to advisors ❌ Not available

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How far in advance should a college dean of engineering send a Group Poll for a university program advisory board meeting? A: Six to eight weeks before the target meeting week is the practical standard. Senior industry advisors fill their calendars fast, and a longer lead time means more of them can respond before their schedules close off. Opening the poll early also gives Doodle's email reminders time to reach late responders before the dean needs to lock the date.

Q: What happens if university program advisory board members are in different time zones across the country or internationally? A: Doodle's Group Poll time-zone auto-detection handles this automatically. Each advisor sees the proposed slots converted to their own local time when they open the poll link, so the college dean of engineering does not need to list every time zone in the invitation or ask advisors to convert times manually.

Q: Can the college dean of engineering require advisors to have a Doodle account to respond? A: A Doodle account is required to create and manage the Group Poll. Advisors responding to a university program advisory board Group Poll will need to interact through the Doodle platform, so factor that in when communicating the process to new board members.

Q: Does Doodle support the video conferencing platforms most commonly used by university program advisory board industry partners? A: Yes. Doodle integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, which covers the majority of virtual meeting setups used by engineering firms, defense contractors, and technology companies that typically supply advisory board members to an engineering college.

👉 Ready to simplify your university program advisory board?

The five templates above give the college dean of engineering a ready-made starting point for every quarterly university program advisory board scenario, from curriculum review to new advisor onboarding. Pick the template that matches your next meeting, click the link, paste in the description, propose your candidate slots, and let Doodle's time-zone detection and email reminders do the coordination work. Try it for free today.