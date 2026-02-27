Create a Doodle

Scheduling

The 5 best HIPAA compliant scheduling tools in 2026

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Feb 27, 2026

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    HIPAA compliant scheduling software protects patient health information (PHI) when patients book appointments online. Healthcare providers, therapists, clinics, and medical practices must use tools that offer secure data handling and a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA). Below are five trusted HIPAA compliant scheduling tools in 2026, followed by a quick comparison table to help you choose.

    What is HIPAA and why does it matter?

    HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is a U.S. law that protects sensitive patient health information.If your scheduling tool collects or stores:

    • Patient names linked to appointments

    • Appointment types that reveal medical context

    • Contact details tied to care

    • Intake form responses

    Then you are handling Protected Health Information (PHI).To be HIPAA compliant, your scheduling provider must:

    • Sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

    • Encrypt data in transit and at rest

    • Restrict access with role-based controls

    • Maintain audit logs

    Without a BAA, your software is not considered HIPAA compliant.

    Which businesses need HIPAA compliant scheduling?

    You likely need HIPAA compliant scheduling software if you are:

    • A doctor or medical clinic

    • A therapist, counselor, or psychologist

    • A dentist or orthodontist

    • A telehealth provider

    • A wellness provider handling medical records

    • A multi-provider healthcare practice

    Any organization handling PHI should not rely on basic consumer scheduling tools.

    Why HIPAA compliant scheduling is important

    Many healthcare data breaches start in simple tools like booking forms or email reminders.HIPAA compliant scheduling helps:

    • Protect patient privacy

    • Prevent data exposure

    • Avoid costly penalties

    • Maintain professional credibility

    • Build patient trust

    Secure scheduling is not optional — it is foundational to running a responsible healthcare practice.

    The 5 best HIPAA compliant scheduling tools in 2026

    Here is a quick comparison of five widely used HIPAA compliant scheduling tools.

    Tool

    HIPAA Ready

    Best For

    SimplePractice

    Yes

    Therapists & small practices

    NexHealth

    Yes

    EHR-integrated clinics

    Acuity (HIPAA plan)

    Yes (specific plans)

    Solo providers

    OnceHub

    Yes

    Enterprise healthcare

    Doodle (Enterprise plans)

    Yes

    Multi-provider teams & flexible scheduling

    Always confirm BAA availability and compliance details directly with the vendor before implementation.

    How to choose the right HIPAA compliant tool

    Choose based on:

    • Practice size

    • Need for EHR integration

    • Team scheduling complexity

    • Pricing transparency

    • Customization needs

    Solo therapists may prefer integrated tools like SimplePractice. Large clinics may need OnceHub or NexHealth. Healthcare teams that require flexible group coordination and booking pages may benefit from Doodle’s Enterprise plans.

    Frequently asked questions about HIPAA compliant scheduling

    What makes scheduling software HIPAA compliant?

    The vendor must sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and provide encryption, access controls, and audit tracking.

    Do free scheduling tools support HIPAA compliance?

    Typically no. HIPAA compliance requires a BAA, which is usually only available on paid plans.

    Is Google Calendar HIPAA compliant?

    Google Workspace can be configured for HIPAA with a BAA, but Google Calendar alone is not a complete HIPAA compliant scheduling system.

    Do therapists need HIPAA compliant scheduling software?

    Yes. Therapists handle Protected Health Information (PHI) and must use HIPAA compliant systems.

    Can small clinics use HIPAA compliant scheduling tools?

    Yes. Many providers offer HIPAA compliant options suitable for solo practitioners and small clinics.

    Run your healthcare business with confidence

    Choosing HIPAA compliant scheduling software protects your patients and your practice.If you need secure booking pages, team scheduling, and group coordination in one platform, Doodle Enterprise provides HIPAA-ready scheduling built for healthcare teams.Start with Doodle and run your health business with secure, professional scheduling that protects patient data at every step.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    A top view of a person working on their laptop.

    Scheduling

    Free scheduling tools 2026

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article
    Confident professional standing with folded arms.

    Scheduling

    How to switch from Calendly to Doodle in under 10 minutes

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    Parent-Teacher Conferences Scheduling with Doodle Group Polls

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle