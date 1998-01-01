Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling for hiring and HR teams

Set up interviews, onboard new hires, or meet with your team without the calendar chaos.

a booking page for an onboarding call, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Used by recruiters and HR pros from leading companies and agencies

A group of logos including Ernst & Young (EY), Robert Half, Microsoft Corporation, Kelly Services, United Way Worldwide
Focus on people, not scheduling

Coordinate interviews, onboarding sessions, and employee check-ins with a tool designed to eliminate calendar chaos.

Faster hiring decisions

Top talent moves fast. Let candidates book interview from anywhere, with automatic time zone adjustments that keep your team ahead of the competition.

Smooth scheduling for the whole team

Easily manage HR policy updates, performance reviews, employee check-ins, and more — all in one place.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Built for every way HR teams connect

Onboard new hires smoothly

Share a Booking Page so new employees can choose training, orientation, and benefits sessions that fit their schedule.

Run performance reviews on time

Use a Group Poll to find the ideal time for employee, manager, and HR to meet without delays.

Coordinate internal meetings

Book 1:1 check-ins, team updates, and policy discussions without clogging email inboxes.

Keep calendars private

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only your availability is shared — your calendar stays confidential.

Plan training and workshops

Let staff pick from available sessions with a Sign-up Sheet so every spot is filled efficiently.

Handle time zones for remote teams

Doodle automatically adjusts to each person's local time, making it easy for global workforces to stay in sync.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

We saved days of email coordination for 100+ panel interviews and got them set up in under 1 hour.

County Government

NM

Nicholas M.

Chief Data Officer

Candidates can book instantly, which speeds up our hiring process and keeps us competitive.

SL

Sarah L.

HR Manager

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I schedule for multiple team members?

Yes — with the Team plan, you can create a Booking Page for multiple calendars, so employees pick the right time.

Will employees see my entire calendar?

No. Only your open time slots are visible. All calendar details stay private and secure.

How can I schedule recurring HR meetings?

Set up recurring slots on your Booking Page or create a new Group Poll for each round.

Can I manage sessions across locations and time zones?

Yes. Doodle automatically adjusts to each person’s local time.

What’s the difference between a Sign-up Sheet and a Booking Page?

A Sign-up Sheet lists multiple events or sessions people can choose from; a Booking Page offers your personal time slots.

A focus shot on a woman facing another in a one-to-one meeting. The image also has some light blue rectangles around it to emphasize focus on the woman

Didn’t find the answer?

Make time for people, not just scheduling

From onboarding to training, keep HR focused on supporting employees — not chasing calendars.

