Simple scheduling for hiring and HR teams
Focus on people, not scheduling
Coordinate interviews, onboarding sessions, and employee check-ins with a tool designed to eliminate calendar chaos.
Faster hiring decisions
Top talent moves fast. Let candidates book interview from anywhere, with automatic time zone adjustments that keep your team ahead of the competition.
Smooth scheduling for the whole team
Easily manage HR policy updates, performance reviews, employee check-ins, and more — all in one place.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Built for every way HR teams connect
Onboard new hires smoothly
Share a Booking Page so new employees can choose training, orientation, and benefits sessions that fit their schedule.
Run performance reviews on time
Use a Group Poll to find the ideal time for employee, manager, and HR to meet without delays.
Coordinate internal meetings
Book 1:1 check-ins, team updates, and policy discussions without clogging email inboxes.
Keep calendars private
Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only your availability is shared — your calendar stays confidential.
Plan training and workshops
Let staff pick from available sessions with a Sign-up Sheet so every spot is filled efficiently.
Handle time zones for remote teams
Doodle automatically adjusts to each person's local time, making it easy for global workforces to stay in sync.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
We saved days of email coordination for 100+ panel interviews and got them set up in under 1 hour.
Candidates can book instantly, which speeds up our hiring process and keeps us competitive.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I schedule for multiple team members?
Yes — with the Team plan, you can create a Booking Page for multiple calendars, so employees pick the right time.
Will employees see my entire calendar?
No. Only your open time slots are visible. All calendar details stay private and secure.
How can I schedule recurring HR meetings?
Set up recurring slots on your Booking Page or create a new Group Poll for each round.
Can I manage sessions across locations and time zones?
Yes. Doodle automatically adjusts to each person’s local time.
What’s the difference between a Sign-up Sheet and a Booking Page?
A Sign-up Sheet lists multiple events or sessions people can choose from; a Booking Page offers your personal time slots.