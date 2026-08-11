What is a Training Session?
Updated: Aug 11, 2026
Training sessions are at the heart of employee development and organizational growth. They can onboard new hires, teach new skills, or help teams adapt to new processes. This article explains what makes a great training session, why it matters, and how Doodle can make organizing them effortless.
What is a training session?
A training session is a structured time dedicated to learning, practice, and improvement. Inside organizations, this might mean onboarding new employees, running compliance workshops, or upskilling teams with new tools and processes.
But training sessions aren’t only for internal teams. They can also play a key role with external audiences:
A project leader guiding clients through a new platform
A consultant running workshops for stakeholders
A product team showing customers how to get the most from a tool
Whether internal or external, the goal is the same: give people knowledge and skills they can use immediately, and create a shared understanding that drives progress.
Why training sessions matter
Training benefits both staff and organizations by:
Improving knowledge: Keep people up to date with the latest tools and practices
Building skills: Hands-on learning boosts confidence and performance
Strengthening teamwork: Sessions help colleagues connect and collaborate
Boosting engagement: Growth opportunities lead to happier, more motivated employees
Creating alignment: Externals like clients or partners learn to use tools effectively, ensuring smoother collaboration
Steps to plan a great training session
Here’s how to make your next session effective:
Define objectives: Be clear on learning goals and outcomes
Design engaging materials: Use slides, exercises, or real cases
Tailor to the audience: Match the session to participant needs and skill levels
Choose delivery methods: In-person, online, or blended
Give enough time: Allow for discussion and practice
Request feedback: Use input to improve future sessions
Choose the right Doodle tool for training
Your scenario
Use this
Why
You need to find a time the whole group can make
Group Poll
Suggest dates/times; participants vote; you pick the winner
You have limited seats per session or breakout labs
Sign-up Sheet
Set seat limits; people claim spots. Perfect for workshops/labs
You’re running 1:1 coaching, client onboarding, or office hours
Booking Page
Share your link; learners or clients book a slot that works for them
How Doodle simplifies training session organization
Doodle helps busy trainers stay organized:
Coordinate availability: Propose dates and times; participants vote—no endless email chains
Manage RSVPs: Track responses and adjust plans as needed
Centralize communication: Share updates and reminders from one place
Save time: Spend minutes scheduling, not hours chasing replies
Build skills, not stress
Training sessions make a measurable difference—whether you’re growing skills internally, engaging clients, or driving change with partners. Doodle takes the complexity out of planning, so you can focus on delivering sessions that spark results. Ready to make your next training session a success?