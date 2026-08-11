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Meeting Types

What is a Training Session?

Read Time: 3 minutes
Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Aug 11, 2026

presentation

Training sessions are at the heart of employee development and organizational growth. They can onboard new hires, teach new skills, or help teams adapt to new processes. This article explains what makes a great training session, why it matters, and how Doodle can make organizing them effortless.

What is a training session?

A training session is a structured time dedicated to learning, practice, and improvement. Inside organizations, this might mean onboarding new employees, running compliance workshops, or upskilling teams with new tools and processes.

But training sessions aren’t only for internal teams. They can also play a key role with external audiences:

  • A project leader guiding clients through a new platform

  • A consultant running workshops for stakeholders

  • A product team showing customers how to get the most from a tool

Whether internal or external, the goal is the same: give people knowledge and skills they can use immediately, and create a shared understanding that drives progress.

Why training sessions matter

Training benefits both staff and organizations by:

  • Improving knowledge: Keep people up to date with the latest tools and practices

  • Building skills: Hands-on learning boosts confidence and performance

  • Strengthening teamwork: Sessions help colleagues connect and collaborate

  • Boosting engagement: Growth opportunities lead to happier, more motivated employees

  • Creating alignment: Externals like clients or partners learn to use tools effectively, ensuring smoother collaboration

Steps to plan a great training session

Here’s how to make your next session effective:

  • Define objectives: Be clear on learning goals and outcomes

  • Design engaging materials: Use slides, exercises, or real cases

  • Tailor to the audience: Match the session to participant needs and skill levels

  • Choose delivery methods: In-person, online, or blended

  • Give enough time: Allow for discussion and practice

  • Request feedback: Use input to improve future sessions

Choose the right Doodle tool for training

Your scenario

Use this

Why

You need to find a time the whole group can make

Group Poll

Suggest dates/times; participants vote; you pick the winner

You have limited seats per session or breakout labs

Sign-up Sheet

Set seat limits; people claim spots. Perfect for workshops/labs

You’re running 1:1 coaching, client onboarding, or office hours

Booking Page

Share your link; learners or clients book a slot that works for them

How Doodle simplifies training session organization

Doodle helps busy trainers stay organized:

  • Coordinate availability: Propose dates and times; participants vote—no endless email chains

  • Manage RSVPs: Track responses and adjust plans as needed

  • Centralize communication: Share updates and reminders from one place

  • Save time: Spend minutes scheduling, not hours chasing replies

Build skills, not stress

Training sessions make a measurable difference—whether you’re growing skills internally, engaging clients, or driving change with partners. Doodle takes the complexity out of planning, so you can focus on delivering sessions that spark results. Ready to make your next training session a success?

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