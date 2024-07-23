As the world gets ever smaller, virtual meetings have become a staple for connecting people from different locations, facilitating collaboration and fostering productive discussions.

Whether you're working remotely, conducting business with global partners or simply staying connected with friends and family, virtual meetings have revolutionized the way we communicate.

Today, we’ll explore what a virtual meeting is, how to plan for it and share tips for how to make yours successful.

What is a virtual meeting?

Doing pretty much what it says on the tin, it’s an online gathering where participants connect through video conferencing platforms to collaborate in real-time.

Unlike traditional face-to-face meetings, virtual meetings enable individuals from different locations to come together easily, breaking down geographical barriers and saving time and travel expenses.

Through video and audio connections, participants can engage in discussions, share screens, present slides and work together on projects seamlessly.

Is a virtual meeting the same as Zoom?

While Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform, it’s just one of many tools available for getting together online.

Virtual meetings encompass a broader concept, including various platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and more. All of these providers offer similar features that enable participants to connect remotely and collaborate effectively.

How to conduct a virtual meeting

Plan ahead: Determine the purpose and objectives of the meeting, identify the necessary participants and select a suitable virtual meeting platform.

Set the agenda: Create a clear and concise agenda outlining the topics to be discussed, the time allocated for each item and any pre-meeting preparations required.

Test technology: Ensure all participants have access to the necessary technology and test the video, audio and screen-sharing capabilities before the meeting to avoid technical glitches.

Engage participants: Encourage active participation by providing opportunities for everyone to contribute, ask questions and share their perspectives.

Establish etiquette: Establish ground rules for the meeting, such as muting microphones when not speaking, using the chat feature for questions and respecting each other's opinions.

Share materials: Distribute relevant documents or materials in advance to allow participants to review and come prepared for the discussion.

Follow-up: After the meeting, send a summary of the key points discussed, action items, and any follow-up tasks to ensure everyone is on the same page.

How do virtual meeting work in practice

Imagine a marketing team collaborating on a new campaign across different time zones.

They schedule a virtual meeting where they discuss campaign objectives, share creative ideas through screen sharing and brainstorm strategies to reach their target audience.

The team utilizes a virtual meeting platform to collaborate in real-time, ensuring everyone's input is heard and fostering a sense of unity despite the physical distance.

Using Doodle for effortless virtual meeting organization

So now you know what to do in a virtual meeting, how do you arrange one?

Doodle offers a user-friendly platform that allows participants to indicate their availability , eliminating back-and-forth emails to find a suitable time. With it, you can easily coordinate schedules, send invitations and receive instant feedback on the best meeting time for all participants.

What’s more, it integrates with all of the world’s favorite video conferencing tools. This means that a virtual meeting is only a click away.