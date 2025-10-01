5 hiring fixes for fast-growing teams

Growing your team quickly can be exciting, but it can also be challenging. The faster you hire, the harder it gets to find the right people, maintain company culture, and keep the process moving smoothly. Here are five practical fixes to help fast-growing teams hire better, faster, and smarter.

1. Standardize your hiring process

When every manager runs their own version of hiring, things get messy. A clear, consistent process keeps everyone aligned and speeds things up.

Use templates for job descriptions, interview questions, and evaluation criteria.

Define who’s involved in each stage (recruiters, hiring managers, team leads).

Agree on decision timelines so candidates aren’t left waiting.

Standardization removes guesswork, reduces bias, and makes decisions both faster and fairer.

2. Leverage employee referrals

Your best hires may already be just one connection away. Employees often know people who would thrive in your culture.

Launch a simple referral program with incentives.

Spotlight success stories: “X referred Y — now one of our top performers.”

Use referrals to tap into passive candidates who aren’t actively job-hunting.

Referrals speed up sourcing, improve quality of hire, and keep retention rates high.

3. Embrace skills-based hiring

Degrees and past titles don’t always predict success. Skills do. By focusing on what candidates can actually do, you widen your talent pool and make more confident choices.

Replace vague requirements with must-have skills.

Include practical assessments, coding challenges, or case studies.

Consider transferable skills from other industries.

Skills-based hiring helps uncover hidden talent and supports diversity goals.

4. Automate where possible

Manual recruiting tasks eat up hours that could be spent on people, not paperwork.

Applicant tracking systems (ATS) streamline resume screening.

Scheduling tools coordinate interviews without endless email chains.

Automated reminders keep candidates engaged and reduce no-shows.

Automation doesn’t replace the human touch — it creates space for it.

5. Improve candidate experience

In competitive markets, the experience you provide can be the deciding factor. A clunky, drawn-out process risks losing top talent.

Communicate clearly about timelines.

Offer flexible interview options, including virtual slots.

Share feedback quickly, even if it’s a “no.”

A positive experience strengthens your employer brand and increases offer acceptance rates.

How Doodle helps your hiring flow

Interview scheduling shouldn’t be the bottleneck. Doodle eliminates back-and-forth emails by letting candidates and interviewers pick times that work for everyone in just a few clicks.

Here’s how different tools fit into the hiring process:

Your scenario Use this Why it works You’re running 1:1 interviews with candidates Booking Page Share your link once, let candidates choose a slot that fits both calendars. No juggling availability. You’re coordinating a panel interview with multiple interviewers Group Poll Suggest a few time options, have everyone vote, and lock in the slot that works for the whole panel. You’re hosting a group session (e.g., coding challenge, assessment day) Sign-up Sheet Set seat limits so candidates can claim spots in advance. Perfect for managing group capacity.

With these tools, you can:

Book panel interviews across multiple calendars instantly.

Share availability links with candidates instead of chasing replies.

Keep hiring on schedule and move talent through your funnel faster.

