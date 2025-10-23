Run group therapy and workshops with Sign-up Sheets

As a therapist or counselor, you balance client care, charting and outreach. Add group therapy or a weekend workshop and your calendar can tip from full to chaotic. Tracking RSVPs in email threads, managing capacity and sending reminders takes time you would rather use for clinical work.

There is a better way to run groups without giving up your evenings. Doodle Sign-up Sheets let you set time slots, cap seats and keep participant details private. Clients pick a spot in seconds. You get automatic reminders and a calendar-safe schedule.

In this guide, you will learn how to plan groups and workshops with Sign-up Sheets from start to finish. You will see real examples from private practice and campus counseling. You will also learn when to use Doodle Group Polls, Booking Page or 1:1 for screening and payment. By the end, you can launch your next group with confidence.

The challenge facing therapist and counselor professionals

Group work has many moving parts. The scheduling alone can create stress.

You need to cap seats to keep groups safe and effective

You must protect confidentiality in every message you send

You manage rooms, telehealth links and time zones

You screen participants for fit and readiness

You reduce no-shows with clear reminders and cutoffs

You avoid double booking in your calendar and your team’s calendars

You sometimes collect payment for workshops or CE sessions

Spreadsheets, reply-all email chains and sticky notes do not scale. They create errors and expose names. You need a simple sign-up process that respects privacy, stays in sync with your calendar and works for clients on any device.

Why this matters for therapist and counselor

A clear sign-up process supports care and outcomes.

Fewer admin hours means more client sessions

Clean attendance lists help you plan interventions

On-time starts build trust and reduce anxiety

Private messaging protects dignity and safety

Reliable calendar management keeps your practice steady

Better time management lowers burnout for you and your team

Doodle Sign-up Sheets give you structure for group therapy and workshops. You choose the time slots, set seat limits and decide what participants see. Doodle sends confirmations and reminders, and your connected Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple Calendar updates as times fill.

Build a simple, safe sign-up flow for groups

A good sign-up flow helps clients say yes and shows them what to expect. Use these steps to set up Sign-up Sheets for a therapy group or workshop.

Define your offer Name your group with clear language clients understand

Add a short description with goals, who it is for and ground rules

List format and location, for example in person, Zoom or hybrid Set time slots and capacity Create weekly sessions or a single workshop date

Cap seats per session to match your clinical plan

Add buffer time for notes and room changeover Protect privacy from the start In Doodle Pro, turn on Hide participant details so names are not visible to others

Ask only for first name and email in the RSVP, reserve clinical screening for 1:1 Reduce no-shows with clear limits Set a sign-up deadline, for example 24 hours before the session

Enable automatic reminders to go out before each meeting Connect the tools you already use Sync your calendar so Doodle only offers times that are truly open

Add a Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Cisco Webex link to each slot

Use custom branding to add your logo and colors Plan intake and fit Use a Doodle 1:1 link to schedule a brief screening call

If the workshop is paid, collect payment for the screening or consult with Stripe in Booking Page or 1:1

Set capacity the right way

Group size impacts safety and outcomes. In Sign-up Sheets, set seats per slot to match your method.

Skills groups may run well at 10 to 12 seats

Process groups often hold 6 to 8 seats

Workshops can scale to 25 to 40 seats with a co-facilitator

If you expect high demand, add a second slot at a later time. You can also create a text-only slot titled Join waitlist and move people into open seats as they appear.

Keep participant details private

Confidentiality starts at sign-up. With Hide participant details, only you see names. In your public description, avoid any request for PHI. Keep clinical questions in your 1:1 screening or EHR intake forms.

Include a brief consent note in the description:

Attendance is voluntary

Group rules on respect and confidentiality

Crisis contacts if you need immediate help

Add telehealth links without extra emails

Add your video link to each slot so clients receive it in their confirmation. Doodle works with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex. For in-person groups, include the room name, building access and parking tips.

Practical tips for busy therapists and counselors

Use these tips to set up Sign-up Sheets that work in real life.

Tip 1: Create one Sign-up Sheet per cohort - Keep an 8-week anxiety group separate from a grief group. This avoids confusion and makes calendar management simple.

Tip 2: Offer two or three time options - Add Tuesday at 6 pm, Wednesday at noon and Saturday morning. Clients pick the slot that fits work and family schedules.

Tip 3: Set a clear sign-up deadline - Close sign-ups 24 hours before the first session. This gives you time to review the roster and send group guidelines.

Tip 4: Use automatic reminders - Enable reminders 24 hours and 2 hours before each session. This alone cuts no-shows and late arrivals.

Tip 5: Keep names private - Turn on Hide participant details in Doodle Pro to protect confidentiality. Use initials in any files you export.

Tip 6: Sync your calendar - Connect Google, Outlook or Apple Calendar. Doodle will avoid conflicts and suggest times that fit your real schedule.

Tip 7: Use 1:1 for screening - Link a Doodle 1:1 for a short pre-group call. Offer three to five times and let Doodle handle the booking and confirmations.

Tip 8: Collect payment when needed - For paid workshops or CE sessions, use Doodle Booking Page or 1:1 with Stripe to collect fees at booking. Choose pay now or reserve with later payment.

Tip 9: Add buffer blocks - Add 15 minutes before and after each slot. This protects your notes time and supports good time management.

Tip 10: Share sign-ups safely - Email invites directly from Doodle to up to 1000 contacts, or share a link with referral partners. No exposure of participant names.

Tip 11: Use Zapier to keep systems in sync - Connect Doodle to your EHR intake or email tool through Zapier. Add new sign-ups to a segment without manual entry.

Tip 12: Write clear descriptions fast - In Doodle Pro, use AI-generated descriptions, then refine tone and length. This saves time while keeping your clinical voice.

Common mistakes to avoid

Avoid these pitfalls when setting up Sign-up Sheets for group therapy and workshops.

Mistake How to fix it Asking clinical questions in the public sign-up Keep PHI out of the description. Use 1:1 or your EHR for structured intake. Leaving capacity unlimited Too many participants harms safety and learning. Set seats per slot for every group. Forgetting reminders Clients are busy. Automatic reminders reduce no-shows without extra admin. Sharing a roster in a public link Do not show names to other participants. Turn on: Hide participant details Not screening for group fit A short 1:1 screening helps you support the group and the individual. Mixing recurring sessions with one-time events in one sheet Create separate Sign-up Sheets for series and single workshops so attendance and messaging stays clear. Not connecting your calendar Skipping calendar sync can lead to conflicts. Connect your Google, Outlook or Apple Calendar to keep your schedule clean.

Tools and solutions that make scheduling simple

Here is how Doodle supports therapists and counselors at every step.

Tool or feature How it helps Sign-up Sheets Create your event, add time slots and set the number of seats per session. Keep participant details hidden with Doodle Pro, add deadlines and send automatic reminders. Use custom branding to add your logo and colors that match your practice. Group Polls Not sure which time to run a new group? Use Group Polls to ask interested clients which time works best, then create a Sign-up Sheet on the winning slot. Invite up to 1000 participants if you run community programs. Booking Page Share a booking link for office hours or paid workshops. Connect Stripe to collect fees when clients book. Booking Page shows only your available times based on your calendar. 1:1 Offer a list of screening times and let clients choose. Doodle sends confirmations and updates your calendar. You can also connect Stripe for paid consultations if needed. Calendar integrations Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook or Apple Calendar. Doodle will avoid conflicts and suggest times that fit your real schedule. The connection is secure and only you see your calendar details. Video conferencing Add Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Cisco links to your sessions. Clients receive the link in their confirmations and reminders. Privacy and security Doodle offers enterprise-level data security and privacy. With Doodle Pro, you can hide participant details and run an ad-free experience. Messaging at scale Email invites directly from Doodle to up to 1000 participants. This helps when you work with referral sources, schools or community partners. Zapier connections Send new sign-ups to your email list, EHR intake or SMS tool using Zapier. Keep your data where you need it without manual copy and paste.

Real-world examples from therapy settings

Scenario How Doodle helps Private practice – 8-week anxiety group Danielle runs an 8-week CBT group using a Sign-up Sheet with 10 seats. Hide participant details, add reminders, and use Doodle 1:1 for screenings. Calendar sync keeps her sessions conflict-free. Grief workshop with paid registration Marcus creates a Sign-up Sheet with 25 seats and a Booking Page with Stripe for payments. Doodle reminders and Zoom links reduce no-shows. University counseling center – study skills groups Staff use Group Polls to choose times, create capped Sign-up Sheets, and sync calendars for all facilitators. Zapier automates sign-up tracking and reminders. Community agency – trauma-informed group A 6-week Sign-up Sheet with 6 seats and clear ground rules. 1:1 links manage screening calls, and buffer times protect staff. CE training for local clinicians A 3-hour CE training with 40 seats. Booking Page collects Stripe payments, and reminders include address and parking info. Follow-up Q&As are booked via 1:1.

Key takeaways

Use Sign-up Sheets to set clear slots, seat limits and reminders for groups and workshops

Protect confidentiality by hiding participant details and keeping PHI out of public fields

Connect your calendar and video tools so clients get accurate times and links

Use 1:1 for screening and Booking Page with Stripe for paid events

Group Polls help you choose times before you publish your Sign-up Sheet

Get started with better scheduling

You help clients make meaningful change. Your scheduling should support that work. Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to set time slots, cap seats and keep names private. Add reminders, connect your calendar and let Doodle handle confirmations while you focus on care.

