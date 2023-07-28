Book on behalf helps you arrange time with clients or a team for others. So whether you are an executive assistant managing a schedule, arranging time between two colleagues or setting up time between someone in your sales team and a client, Book on Behalf can help.

Ready to get started? Try it free Request a demo

How does it work?

Our Customer Success Team recently held a webinar to talk through how to use Book on behalf and how it can help you. You can find a recording of the webinar here.

Imagine your an executive assistant to a busy CEO. They have a busy schedule and need you to book their meetings with clients and their team. You don’t need to be in these meetings, so Book on behalf helps make this process easy for you.

Book on behalf allows you to remove your own availability while scheduling on behalf of others.

As well as this, it can check for conflicts in connected calendars to make sure the time arranged works for everyone.

Here’s how you can use it in three simple steps:

Subscribe to the calendars you want to schedule for in your calendar provider. In your Bookable Calendar, head to the Check for Conflicts section and deselect your calendar. Add in the calendars you want to schedule for. Find a free meeting slot and book.

From our Microsoft Outlook integration to adding Custom Questions to Bookable Calendar, we achieved a lot in 2020. You can see what, here.