Doodle Onboarding Launch Kit

Read Time: 3 minutes

Doodle Content Team
Doodle Content Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2025

Onboarding illustration

Table of Contents

    illustrations-27

    New to Doodle? Find out everything you need to know.

    We know meetings are essential to making important decisions and growing the business. But we also know what a headache the scheduling process can be. Good news!  With Doodle, you’ll be able to automate, streamline and speed up the scheduling process. That means less time on the scheduling process and more time to focus on important projects and initiatives. In addition to using Doodle to schedule one-to-one meetings and group meetings, you can send out surveys, and automatically add Zoom and Microsoft Teams links to every calendar invite.

    It’s as Easy as Following These 4 Steps 

    1. Admin Education & Training

    Watch our onboarding video playlist for step-by-step instructions on how to connect your calendar, use advanced scheduling features and start scheduling quickly.

    2. Account Set-up & Customization

    Customize the look and feel of your account by uploading your logo and branding assets. Decide if you want to whitelist your company’s email domain. Choose the login option for your teams.

    3. Launch & Educate Team

    It’s time to invite your teams to set up their Doodle accounts. But first, use our customizable email template to share the news with your team and tell them to be on the lookout for their invites.

    4. Add Value with Integrations

    Make everyday tasks much easier. Integrate Doodle into your daily workflow seamlessly by automating all kinds of time-consuming tasks. Add Zoom links automatically to calendar invites. Plus, connect Doodle to other apps with Zapier.

    That’s it! You’re ready to make great meetings happen.

    Doodle illustrations Expand-14

