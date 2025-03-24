The Switch-over

It’s hard to believe how quickly time flies. From its start over ten years ago, Doodle has grown into one of the most popular scheduling tools worldwide, with millions of users and millions of polls created every month. If you meander through the memories in our blog, you’ll notice there’s been a lot of changes over the years, most recently with the launch of our redesign. The redesign brings effortless poll creation and management, as well as a fresh modern look.

But now it’s time for the grand switch-over. From October 19th, 2017, the old version of the site will be retired, and the new redesigned version of Doodle will continue on as the official version. It’s time to crack a bottle of champagne on the hull and let it set sail.

Features

Doodle is the simplest way to find a time for a meeting or an event. First you create a poll with all the options you like, then you send it out to your friends or colleagues. They vote, and in minutes you have the time that best suits everyone’s busy schedules.

Based on feedback from our millions of users, we’ve refined the core features of Doodle and improved the process of poll creation and management. Now, you can set up a poll in only three quick steps. We’ve also polished the time-picker, and combined both date and time selection into the same page. In a snap, your poll is finished and you’ve sent out your invites.

Managing polls is just as easy as it’s ever been with new version. There’s one intuitive menu at the top of the page where you can find everything you need. Want to add another date or make it a hidden poll? A few clicks and your poll is updated and upgraded. As the votes come in, Doodle automatically highlights the best option with a star, so you can find it with a glance and set the date.

Doodle offers a direct calendar connection, so that the final option appears in your calendar automatically. It’s also easy to recognize scheduling conflicts when creating and participating in polls.

Premium Doodle

Doodle offers several plans full of advanced features specifically designed for business professionals and teams.

With a Premium plan you’ll be able to send out private polls, with their own individual links, ensuring that only those you’ve specifically invited can participate in your poll.

This is also necessary to employ the Doodle’s handy ‘who is missing?’ feature that allows you to quickly view who has and who hasn’t participated in your poll. And what if you’re missing a few participants? With Premium Doodle you’ll be able to quickly see who you’ve invited to the poll and send out reminders directly to your participants encouraging them to make their selection before the poll closes. Premium business users can include a company logo or background and send out their polls without the ads, ensuring that their polls have a more professional quality.

Even more to come

First we improved poll creation and management by streamlining the process to make it even more user-friendly. Next up is adding a little shine and design to the dashboard and improving the login and sign-up processes. We hope you enjoy the new look and feel of Doodle as much as we do. Keep your eyes peeled for the new developments on the way.