Create a Doodle

Trending

Meet Anywhere in the World

Read Time: 2 minutes

Doodle Content Team
Doodle Content Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2025

Virtual meeting

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Virtual meeting

    There’s no question that Doodle is the best way to organize a time to meet. It wouldn’t be the best time-finding tool if we didn’t take into account one vital issue.

    Time zones. Your 8 o’clock or my 8 o’clock? Wait, when are we meeting again?

    We’ve taken care of all of this already. Just in case you had any questions, I wanted to share the details with you.

    There are two-time zone settings you’ll encounter when polling.

    No credit card required

    Poll time zone

    During step 2 when you create the poll, you will set the “poll time zone.” If you have an account, the poll should automatically take whichever time zone you have in your account settings. Check yours here. If you don’t have an account, the poll time zone is taken from your IP address. You’re free to click on the time zone during step 2 and choose another if you wish. This will be the time zone of your poll and the time zone of your event.

    Display time zone

    Consider the following from the perspective of your participants.  When viewing a poll, you’ll notice the “display time zone” just under the title of the poll. This time zone will be unique to the person viewing the poll, depending on their location. The poll should adjust the time options according to the person’s account settings or IP address. The poll time zone remains the same and the display options are changed for each participant. You can also click on the time zone and change it if you like. 

    Own your time
    For Example

    I’d like to have a conference call with some colleagues overseas. I’m in Berlin and I’ve created a poll with some options that I think might work for everyone. The poll time zone is Berlin. When my colleagues in New York open the poll, they’ll see my Berlin times adjusted to their time zone (see above). The 11am option they choose will be my 5pm, taking into account the 6 hour time difference. When the phone rings at 11am New York time, they’ll be ready to answer it.  

    What about the apps?

    When you create a poll with time slots in the app, Doodle will take whichever time zone you have your phone set to as the poll time zone. Likewise, when viewing a poll in the app, the display time zone will be adjusted according to your phone settings. There’s no need to adjust the time zone, we handle this for you automatically.

    You can also check out our FAQ here for more details.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    participants of group meeting looked at computer monitor

    Meeting Types

    What is a Program Meeting?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Composite image with the logos of Doodle and Homebase

    Scheduling

    What is Homebase Scheduling?

    by Franchesca Tan

    Read Article
    Group Poll 2 (beige)

    Scheduling

    [dev] Übersichtliche Terminverwaltung mit Doodle

    by Doodle Content Team

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle

    Blog
    Trending
    Meet Anywhere in the World
    English
    HelpContactPricing
    About DoodleJobsBlogAds on DoodleTX VenturesSitemap
    Legal Notice