Five simple steps to organizing the End of Year Office Party

By Michael Clarke

Yes, it’s that time of year again. Time to party!

Whether celebrating a great year, commiserating a difficult one or getting ready for some new opportunities in 2023, the End of Year office party is a great chance to spend time with your team outside the walls of work.

Those organizers out there can find this one of the most complicated get togethers to arrange. Competition for a good date that works for everyone is fierce. The end of November and month of December is a busy period and there are only a handful of dates that can suit your team.

That is why we created this simple workflow to organizing your festive End of Year office party with Doodle

1. Using a Group Poll

Competition to find the best date for the event is high so it is important to get a consensus from everybody in the company on the day for the office party. By offering a number of dates in a Group Poll, you will not only find out the date that suits everyone the best but you will also discover the second and third most suitable dates and keep them as reserves if needed.

2. Send out invites

Now the date has been set you can begin to invite everyone in the team. With Doodle you can easily send out the meeting invite with the date, location and time. If you work on a remote team, you can also add a video conferencing link that means you can host your party virtually

3. RSVPs

By sending an invitation for the meeting you will accurately be able to see who has agreed to come to the party and who has declined the invitation. There is also a third option of ‘maybe’, which can be selected by those not yet sure if they can come or not. This gives the organizer a clear idea of how many people will be attending. With this information, you can make key decisions when it comes to ordering drinks, food and maybe even presents for the party.

4. Last-minute changes

Even with the best planning there is still a chance that you may need to make a last minute change to your End of Year office party. This could be anything from changing the venue to moving the date of the party. With Doodle, you will be able to edit the details of the party all the way up until the event begins. These changes will be reflected in your guests' invites and will be updated with the new information.

5. Enjoy!!

The most important step of them all. After all the planning has been done it is time to enjoy yourself. Surrounded by your colleagues, you can celebrate the year and more importantly the start of the holidays.