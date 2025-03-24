The Educator's Meeting Playbook

Empower remote learning. When COVID-19 numbers initially spiked and forced millions into lockdown, education institutions had to pivot overnight and transform their usual face-to-face teaching experiences into an online environment. Education insiders have posited that this could be a turning point for remote learning. Many teachers and students have discovered that they enjoy the experience more than they anticipated. This forced change has also shone a light on previous stigmas attached to the virtual classroom and questioned those attitudes. No longer limited by the availability of classrooms or lecture halls, professors can have students choose the most convenient time to hold classes or lectures. The time professors save by no longer having to walk from room to room, or board a plane to give a talk or a guest lecture at another university, provides the opportunity to spend more quality time with grad students. Again, one-to-one meetings conducted via conferencing software provide more availability and flexibility for both faculty and students.