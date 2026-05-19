How to schedule a product customer advisory: A guide for PMMs

A product customer advisory is a structured session where a B2B product marketing manager gathers direct input from enterprise customers on roadmap priorities, positioning, and product gaps. Done quarterly, these sessions are among the highest-signal touchpoints in a go-to-market calendar. The challenge is logistics: coordinating eight enterprise buyers across different time zones, calendars, and video platforms is a scheduling problem before it is ever a strategy problem. Doodle's Booking Page supports calendar-aware availability so each customer self-books without a single email thread.

🎯 Why product customer advisory scheduling breaks down

Every B2B product marketing manager knows the pattern. You send a "when works for you?" email to eight enterprise contacts. Six reply on different days with different windows. Two never reply. You copy-paste times into a spreadsheet, find a conflict, restart the thread, and lose two weeks before the first session is confirmed.

The friction is structural, not personal. Enterprise buyers protect their calendars fiercely. Asking them to respond to a free-text scheduling request adds friction at exactly the wrong moment, right before a session where you need their goodwill and candid input. Each round of back-and-forth also burns time a B2B product marketing manager should be spending on synthesis, discussion guides, and follow-up assets.

The problem compounds when product customer advisory sessions are quarterly. That means four scheduling cycles per year, multiplied by eight customers, multiplied by the inevitable rescheduling requests from senior stakeholders who deprioritize advisory calls when a deal or internal review lands on their desk. Without a systematic approach, scheduling becomes a recurring tax on the program.

Time-zone complexity adds another layer. Enterprise customers in a product customer advisory cohort often span North America, Europe, and APAC. A B2B product marketing manager proposing a single time block will almost always exclude someone. A system that shows only the times you are genuinely available, adjusted automatically to each customer's local time zone, removes that exclusion without any manual conversion work.

🛠 How Doodle's Booking Page fits the product customer advisory workflow

Doodle's Booking Page is built for exactly this scenario. A B2B product marketing manager sets their available windows, connects their calendar, and shares one link. Each enterprise customer opens that link, sees only the times that are genuinely open, and picks a slot. No email chain. No spreadsheet. No double-booking.

The calendar integration covers Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so whatever system the B2B product marketing manager uses, availability stays accurate in real time. When a customer books a slot, it blocks immediately, meaning the next customer to open the link never sees a time that has already been taken.

Video conferencing is handled at the point of booking. Doodle's Booking Page connects to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, so the meeting link is generated automatically and included in the confirmation. A B2B product marketing manager running a product customer advisory program does not need to manually create video links for eight separate sessions; each customer receives a conference link tied to whichever platform the organizer has configured.

Doodle's Booking Page also supports custom intake questions, which is particularly useful for product customer advisory sessions. Before confirming their booking, each enterprise customer can be asked to specify the product areas they want to discuss, their company's current use case, or any blockers they are experiencing. That pre-session context lets the B2B product marketing manager tailor each 60-minute agenda rather than spending the first 15 minutes on discovery.

Buffer times between meetings are supported as well, so a B2B product marketing manager running consecutive product customer advisory sessions in a single day can build in a 10 or 15-minute gap for notes, transitions, or a hard stop without manually blocking calendar time between each booking.

Doodle's Booking Page supports time-zone auto-detection, so each enterprise customer sees available times in their own local time zone without any instruction from the B2B product marketing manager.

⚙️ Setting up a product customer advisory booking flow

The operational setup for a product customer advisory program takes one configuration session. A B2B product marketing manager creates a Booking Page, connects their calendar, defines the session length (typically 60 minutes for a substantive advisory conversation), sets buffer times, adds intake questions, and selects the video platform: Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams.

The link is then shared directly with each enterprise customer in the initial outreach email. Because the Booking Page reflects live calendar availability, it can be sent to all eight customers at once without risking double-bookings. Each customer books independently, and the B2B product marketing manager's calendar populates automatically as slots are claimed.

Email reminders go out automatically to both the organizer and the customer before each session. This is email-only (no SMS, no push notifications), which suits the professional context of a product customer advisory program where enterprise buyers expect formal calendar invites rather than text pings.

For B2B product marketing managers on a Premium plan, AI meeting descriptions can be added to each booking confirmation, giving enterprise customers a polished, context-rich agenda preview before the session. Premium also unlocks unlimited events, which matters for a quarterly program running across a growing customer advisory cohort.

The Booking Page's auto-recurring event capability means a B2B product marketing manager can configure the quarterly cadence once and let the system handle repeat scheduling cycles, rather than rebuilding the booking flow from scratch every 90 days.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Product customer advisory

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. The title and duration are pre-filled by the link. Copy the description from each card and paste it into the description field on the Doodle page after the link opens.

Q3 roadmap priorities input session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This session is part of our quarterly product customer advisory program. We will walk through three candidate roadmap themes and ask for your prioritization input. Please come prepared to share which capability gaps are most affecting your team's outcomes this quarter.

Competitive positioning feedback review Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

We are refining our go-to-market positioning and want input from advisory customers before the messaging is finalized. This 60-minute session will cover two or three positioning drafts. Your candid reaction to how these land with your procurement and end-user teams is exactly what we need.

New feature early-access debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

You have had two weeks with the early-access build. This 30-minute debrief is a chance to share what is working, what is not, and what would make this feature core to your workflow. Your feedback directly shapes the GA release scope.

Annual product strategy alignment session Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

Once a year we bring product customer advisory members into a deeper conversation about our 12-to-18-month direction. This 90-minute session covers strategic themes, investment areas, and the integration priorities most relevant to enterprise accounts at your scale. We will leave 30 minutes for open Q&A.

Customer use-case storytelling workshop Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll

📋 Copy this description, then paste it into the Doodle page after clicking the link:

This product customer advisory workshop helps us shape the case studies and reference narratives we use in market. We will spend 90 minutes co-developing your use case story, validating the metrics, and aligning on how your team is comfortable being represented in sales and marketing materials.

✅ What Doodle supports for product customer advisory

Capability Doodle Notes Self-booking via shared link 🟩 Booking Page; no back-and-forth required Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Live availability; prevents double-booking Video platform options (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 Configured once; link auto-generated per booking Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Each customer sees times in their local zone Custom intake questions 🟩 Collect agenda context before each advisory session Buffer times between sessions 🟩 Set once on the Booking Page Email reminders 🟩 Sent to organizer and customer; email only AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Branding (logo and primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium Stripe payment collection 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push notifications ❌ Not supported; email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can a B2B product marketing manager send one link to all eight advisory customers at the same time? A: Yes. Because Doodle's Booking Page reflects live calendar availability, all eight enterprise customers can receive the link simultaneously. Each booking claims a slot in real time, so there is no risk of two customers booking the same window.

Q: What video platforms do advisory customers see when they book? A: The B2B product marketing manager configures the video platform on the Booking Page. Doodle connects to Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. The customer does not choose; they receive a confirmed meeting link for whichever platform the organizer has set up.

Q: How do intake questions help a product customer advisory program? A: Custom intake questions on the Booking Page let each enterprise customer share their discussion priorities at the point of booking. A B2B product marketing manager receives that context before the session, making it possible to tailor the agenda and arrive with relevant data rather than spending the first portion of a 60-minute call on discovery.

Q: Do enterprise customers need a Doodle account to book a slot? A: The customer receiving the Booking Page link does not need a Doodle account to complete their booking. The B2B product marketing manager running the product customer advisory program does need a Doodle account to create and manage the Booking Page.

👉 Ready to simplify your product customer advisory?

Pick one of the five templates above to get your next Group Poll live in under two minutes, or set up a Booking Page to let your enterprise customers self-schedule their individual advisory sessions without a single back-and-forth email. Your next product customer advisory cycle is one link away. Try it for free today.