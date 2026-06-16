How to schedule a patient family advisory council: A manager's guide

A patient family advisory council (PFAC) is a formal committee of patients, family members, and caregivers who partner with hospital staff to improve care quality and the patient experience. For a hospital experience manager, running these meetings is rewarding but logistically fragile: advisors are volunteers whose own health appointments take priority, and a single round of last-minute cancellations can collapse quorum. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants and surfaces a live RSVP tally, giving managers the visibility they need to pick a date that actually works before committing the room.

🎯 Why quorum keeps breaking for patient family advisory councils

Volunteer advisors on a patient family advisory council do not keep a predictable calendar. Chemotherapy infusion schedules shift by a week. Follow-up clinic slots open at short notice. Caregivers reschedule around a family member's discharge date. The result is a hospital experience manager who sends a meeting invite in good faith, watches RSVPs trickle in, and discovers two days before the session that attendance has dropped below the quorum threshold written into the council's bylaws.

The traditional workaround is a chain of reply-all emails asking advisors to confirm, then re-confirm, then confirm again after a reschedule. That process is exhausting for volunteers who are already managing health stress, and it puts the entire coordination burden on one hospital experience manager. It also produces no single source of truth: the manager is mentally tallying responses across an inbox, a spreadsheet, and a voicemail, never quite sure whether the Thursday slot or the Friday slot is safer.

The deeper issue is that a patient family advisory council needs more than a yes/no vote. An advisor might be available on Thursday morning but only if the meeting ends before noon because of a noon infusion. Another advisor is free on Friday but wants the manager to know that two other council members have the same oncology appointment that day. Without a structured way to capture those comments alongside availability votes, the manager is flying blind.

🗓 How a Group Poll solves the quorum problem for patient family advisory councils

Doodle's Group Poll is built for exactly this scenario. A hospital experience manager creates a poll with three to five candidate meeting times, then shares a single link with every patient family advisory council member. Each advisor opens the link, marks which slots work for them, and can leave a free-text comment explaining a clinic conflict or a hard stop time. No advisor needs to read anyone else's response to submit their own, which keeps the process clean and reduces social pressure on volunteers who may feel awkward saying no.

The live RSVP tally is the feature that changes the manager's workflow. As advisors respond, the Group Poll updates in real time, showing exactly how many confirmed attendees each candidate slot has. A hospital experience manager can watch the tally build over 48 hours and see, at a glance, whether Thursday at 10 a.m. has eight confirmed advisors (above quorum) or only five (below quorum). The manager does not need to count emails or cross-reference a spreadsheet. When one slot clearly holds quorum and the comments show no blocking conflicts, the manager locks it and sends the calendar invite.

Doodle's Group Poll also integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so once the manager finalizes the date, the confirmed event lands directly in participants' calendars. For virtual sessions, the poll supports video conferencing through Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, meaning the manager can attach a video link at the point of confirmation without switching tools. Doodle's time-zone auto-detection ensures that advisors in different regions see candidate times in their local time, which matters for health systems with satellite campuses or remote patient advisors.

⚙️ Operational setup for hospital experience managers

Setting up a Group Poll for a patient family advisory council takes under five minutes. The hospital experience manager logs into their Doodle account, selects Group Poll, and enters a clear meeting title such as "PFAC Q3 Session" along with a brief description that explains the agenda and the quorum requirement. Adding context in the description helps advisors understand why their response matters, which tends to improve response rates among volunteers.

The manager then selects candidate time slots. A practical approach is to propose four or five options spread across two weeks, avoiding known clinic-heavy days such as Monday mornings when infusion suites are typically at peak capacity. Doodle's find time feature can assist by surfacing windows that conflict least with the manager's own calendar before the poll goes out.

Once the poll is live, the manager shares the link by email. Doodle sends email reminders automatically to advisors who have not yet responded, reducing the number of manual follow-up messages the hospital experience manager needs to send. As the tally builds, the manager monitors the live RSVP count and reads advisor comments. If a comment reveals that a specific slot has a hidden conflict affecting multiple advisors, the manager can add a replacement slot to the poll without starting over.

Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, which means a hospital experience manager running a large council, a joint PFAC session with a partner hospital, or a system-wide patient advisor summit can use the same tool without hitting a participant ceiling. Premium accounts add AI-generated meeting descriptions and custom branding with the hospital's logo and primary color, which reinforces the professional tone advisors expect from a formal advisory body.

Buffer times between meetings can be configured so that back-to-back sessions on the same day do not overlap, a practical detail when the hospital experience manager is coordinating a PFAC meeting alongside other patient experience programming in the same conference room.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Patient family advisory council

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Quarterly PFAC agenda review session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Let's review our quarterly PFAC agenda together and share your input.

New advisor orientation and onboarding Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Help shape our new advisor orientation; your input is valued.

Patient experience survey results debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Let's debrief patient survey results and discuss next steps.

Annual PFAC strategic planning workshop Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Let's shape our PFAC's future; please share your availability for our 90-min workshop.

Emergency department experience review Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Let's discuss ED patient family advisory council scheduling for 30 mins.

✅ What Doodle supports for patient family advisory council

Capability Doodle Notes Live RSVP tally with quorum visibility 🟩 Group Poll shows real-time response count Advisor comments on candidate slots 🟩 Free-text comment field per respondent Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Confirmed event pushes to all three Video conferencing (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 Attach link at confirmation Custom branding with hospital logo ⚠️ Logo and primary color; Premium only Co-hosted polls (two managers co-own) 🔜 On the roadmap

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can advisors explain a clinic conflict without revealing personal health details? A: Yes. The Group Poll comment field is open text, so an advisor can write "I have a medical appointment that morning" without disclosing any clinical information. The hospital experience manager sees the comment and can factor it into the slot decision without needing specifics.

Q: What happens if no single slot reaches quorum after the poll closes? A: The hospital experience manager can add new candidate slots to an existing Group Poll without starting over. Advisors who already responded are notified by email and can vote on the new options. This avoids a full restart and keeps the scheduling process moving.

Q: Do patient family advisory council members need a Doodle account to respond? A: Participants do not need a Doodle account to vote in a Group Poll. Only the hospital experience manager who creates and manages the poll needs an account.

Q: Can the same Group Poll setup work for a large system-wide patient advisor summit? A: Yes. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so a hospital experience manager coordinating a multi-site patient family advisory council event can use the same tool without hitting a ceiling. Time-zone auto-detection ensures remote advisors across different regions see times in their local zone.

👉 Ready to simplify your patient family advisory council?

Use the templates above to launch your next patient family advisory council poll in minutes. The live RSVP tally means you will know which slot holds quorum before you book the room, and advisor comments give you the clinic-conflict context you need to make a confident call. Try it for free today.