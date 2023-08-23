Integrate Outlook and Doodle

In the fast-paced world of business, efficient scheduling is key to staying on top of your game. A busy office day can easily see you jumping from meeting to meeting, always trying to stay ahead of what’s happening. In fact, most Americans are losing hours a week caught up in manual, administrative tasks.

That's why integrating Outlook Calendar with Doodle can be a game-changer for professionals looking to optimize their calendars and take control of their days. By automating your schedule, you can save up to 45 minutes a week – that's an extra three hours a month or nearly 40 in a year.

Let’s look at what you can do to maximize your scheduling experience with Outlook and Doodle.

How to Get the Doodle Outlook Add-in: Schedule from your email

It’s often the case that the small things can be the most tedious. With the Doodle Outlook Add-in, you can integrate Doodle's powerful scheduling capabilities directly into your Outlook inbox. Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how to download the add-in:

1. Head to your inbox and create a new message.

2. Click the “...” at the bottom of the screen and click “Get Add-ins”. Once you’ve done this search for Doodle.

3. When the results come up, click “Add”. The Doodle logo will appear on the bottom of your screen. Click it and log in.

Once installed, the Doodle integration lets you schedule meetings right from your email, saving you time and preventing double bookings by syncing with your Outlook calendar.

It's a seamless and convenient way to plan your day and focus on what matters.

Have Microsoft Teams no matter where you are

It’s rare nowadays for us not to come across teams that work all over the world. Remote working enabled through advancements in video conferencing technology is more common than ever.

Combining Doodle with Microsoft Teams takes virtual meetings to the next level. Not only can you meet anywhere - as long as you have an internet connection. Doodle natively integrates with Microsoft Teams which means whenever you book a meeting through Doodle you can automatically generate a Teams link to add to your invites.

No more back and forth or forgetting to share vital details.

To connect Microsoft Teams, you need to have a Doodle Professional account. Simply, head to your account settings, click on “Apps and Integrations” and choose Microsoft Teams.

Hybrid and remote work make it easy for professionals to connect with clients and colleagues all over the world. It’s here to stay and easy with Doodle.

Tips and Tricks: Using Doodle and Outlook to automate scheduling

Linking Doodle and Outlook together can save you time by automating your schedule, giving you precious extra hours to focus on other priorities like strategic planning or spending time with family and friends.

Here are some tips to make the most of the world’s favorite scheduling tools - used together:

1. Syncing your Outlook Calendar with Doodle ensures all events and appointments are consolidated in one place. This means no matter where you schedule - you’ll never be double booked.

2. Using Doodle's Booking Page to automate your schedule and share your availability with a link. Whenever someone books with you, it’ll appear on your Outlook Calendar.

3. Enable reminders and email notifications to keep everyone on track and avoid missed appointments.

4. Organize online polls and proposed time slots to find the best option for everyone involved, ensuring a smooth and stress-free scheduling process.

By bringing together the power of Doodle and Outlook, professionals can streamline their scheduling process, making the most of their time and staying ahead in today's fast-moving business landscape.

So, give it a try – and witness the transformation in your daily routine.