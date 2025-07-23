Manage student advising sessions more effectively

Many students say advising meetings feel like conveyor belts. An annual survey conducted by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse found that only 55% of undergraduates had received clear guidance on which courses lead to graduation. That figure startled me and reminds me why good advising is both an art and a systematic process.

Working at Doodle, I have watched campuses cut no-shows and give advisors more breathing room simply by replacing back-and-forth emails with a single Doodle scheduling link. Yet better calendars solve only part of the challenge. Five key research insights suggest specific moves that lift the quality of every conversation.

Intervene early with predictive alerts

Leading platforms that analyze real-time attendance, grades, and log-in patterns show that early outreach keeps students from sliding into trouble. A multi-year project led by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University documented how early-warning systems raised attendance for thousands of students, although the biggest gains faded once chronic absenteeism set in.

Before: Advisors learn a student is failing after midterm grades post. After: The system flags a missed assignment and the advisor invites the student to talk that same week.

I have seen response rates jump by roughly a third when those invites carry a direct Doodle booking link. Predictive analytics are powerful only when an actual meeting follows.

Adopt appreciative advising to spark motivation

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University developed appreciative advising, an approach that starts with curiosity about a student’s strengths, interests, and goals. Instead of focusing immediately on problems, this method encourages collaboration and builds rapport—leading to better student engagement, retention, and outcomes.

One key tactic? Ask open-ended questions. Unlike yes/no questions, they invite deeper reflection and help students take ownership of their path forward. Start with:

“What’s going well for you right now?”

“What academic or personal goal excites you most this semester?”

“Is there anything outside class that’s affecting your focus or motivation?”

By shifting the tone from prescriptive to exploratory, advisors create space for meaningful conversation�—and uncover insights that a checklist never could.

Blend booked appointments with walk-in moments

Colleges often debate whether to keep open hours or insist on appointments. A study highlighted by Education Week found that scheduled sessions allow deeper preparation, while walk-ins let students seek help when anxiety peaks. Most campuses need both.

Format Student benefit Advisor benefit booked slot time to gather questions chance to review records in advance walk-in window immediate help during stress prevents day-long queue build-ups

Sharing your Doodle booking page link that lists both options reduces confusion and shows students their time matters.

Use a three-part agenda for every conversation

Experts who study effective academic advising point to a simple structure: reflect, plan, and track. An agenda keeps the meeting on course without feeling rigid.

Reflect. Begin with “What insight have you gained since we last met?” This cements learning communities by framing the student as an active partner.

Plan. Map upcoming courses or experiential goals. Tie choices to program maps so course planning feels purposeful.

Track. Set one measurable action and schedule a brief follow-up. Consistent check-ins improve student engagement and raise student retention because progress is visible.

When advisors email this agenda beforehand, meetings stay under 30 minutes and students leave with clear next steps.

Check academic and emotional well-being together

An OECD report shows that students who report higher life satisfaction also earn stronger reading and math scores. Skipping questions about mental well-being means overlooking a key predictor of completion.

Case review: A midsize university added a single question: “How are things outside class?” to each session. Advisors logged concerns and referred students to peer mentors, learning communities, or counseling. A year later, the institution recorded an 8% rise in first-to-second-year persistence. The gain illustrates how proactive advising that blends academics and well-being supports holistic success.

When advisors reach out early, frame the talk around strengths, combine booked and walk-in time, follow a clear agenda, and ask about well-being, advising turns from a conveyor belt into a guided journey. Scheduling technology such as Doodle frees everyone from calendar chaos, so the real work conversation can start sooner.

