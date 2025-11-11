Stop copying and pasting your Doodle booking link every time you schedule a meeting. There's a faster way.

If you're a Doodle user sending 5+ meeting invites per week, you're probably wasting 10-15 seconds every single time hunting for your Doodle link, copying it, and pasting it into an email or message.

That adds up to over an hour per month of mindless busywork; multiplied by your whole team, that's real time compounding.

But here's a secret productivity hack that transforms how you share your Doodle booking page: text replacement shortcuts.

What Are Text Replacement Shortcuts?

Text replacement shortcuts (also called text expansion) let you type a few characters and have them automatically expand into your full Doodle booking link.

It works in every app on your device — email, messaging apps, Slack, LinkedIn, literally anywhere you can type your Doodle link.

And it takes just 2 minutes to set up. Once configured, sharing your Doodle page becomes instant, forever.

Why This Matters for Doodle Users

Let's do the math:

Multiply that by your whole team, and that's real time compounding. A 10-person team saves 10+ hours per month. A 50-person team saves 50+ hours per month. Those hours add up to days, weeks, and months of productivity gained.

But here's what really matters: it eliminates friction from your scheduling workflow. No more:

Switching to your browser to find your Doodle link

Digging through bookmarks

Opening your notes app

Worrying about typos when you paste

Breaking your flow mid-email

Just type three letters and your Doodle link appears. It becomes muscle memory after day one.

Real-World Examples for Doodle Users

Here are some shortcuts we recommend for your Doodle booking pages:

Shortcut Expands to Use case doodle1 Your Doodle 15-min booking page Quick calls with clients doodle2 Your Doodle 30-min booking page Standard meetings doodle3 Your Doodle 60-min booking page Deep dive sessions

Pro tip: If you're a Doodle Pro user with multiple booking pages (15min, 25min, 50min), set up a shortcut for each one. Type doodle1 for quick calls, doodle2 for standard meetings, and doodle3 for longer sessions.

How to Set Up Text Replacement Shortcuts

Setting this up takes less than 2 minutes, regardless of your device. Here's how:

💻 On Mac

Apple's built-in text replacement feature works system-wide, perfect for Doodle users who schedule meetings across multiple apps.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Open System Settings (or System Preferences on older macOS) Click Keyboard Click Text Input (or "Text" tab on older versions) Click Text Replacements Click the + button to add a new replacement In the Replace field, type your shortcut (e.g., doodle1 ) In the With field, paste your full Doodle booking link (e.g., https://doodle.com/bp/yourname/15min) Close the window — it saves automatically

💡 Pro Tips for Mac Doodle Users:

✅ Works everywhere you share your Doodle link: Mail, Messages, Safari, Chrome, Slack, LinkedIn

✅ Syncs across all your Apple devices via iCloud

✅ Set up multiple shortcuts for different Doodle booking pages ( doodle1 , doodle2,doodle2 )

✅ Choose shortcuts that won't accidentally trigger (avoid common words)

✅ Perfect for Doodle Pro users managing multiple booking page durations

📱 On iPhone / iPad

The same feature exists on iOS and iPadOS — perfect for sharing your Doodle link while on the go.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Open Settings Tap General Tap Keyboard Tap Text Replacement Tap the + button in the top right In the Phrase field, paste your full Doodle booking link In the Shortcut field, type your shortcut (e.g., doodle1 ) Tap Save

💡 Pro Tips for iPhone/iPad Doodle Users:

✅ Works in Mail, Messages, WhatsApp, LinkedIn — anywhere you share your Doodle page

✅ Perfect for scheduling meetings when you're away from your desk

✅ Syncs to your Mac automatically if iCloud is enabled

✅ Great for Doodle users who schedule on the go

✅ Set up all your Doodle booking pages (15min, 30min, 60min) at once

🪟On Windows

Windows doesn't have a built-in text replacement feature, but there are two excellent options for Doodle users:

Option 1: Microsoft 365 AutoCorrect

(If you have Office and share your Doodle links primarily in Outlook emails, this works great)

Open Microsoft Word Go to File → Options Click Proofing in the left sidebar Click AutoCorrect Options Make sure Replace text as you type is checked In the Replace field, type your shortcut (e.g., doodle1 ) In the With field, paste your full Doodle booking link Click Add Click OK to save

⚠️ Note for Doodle Users: - Only works in Microsoft Office apps (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel) - Won't work when sharing your Doodle link in browsers, Slack, or other apps

Option 2: Windows PowerToys (Recommended)

PowerToys is free, official Microsoft software that lets you share your Doodle link with shortcuts system-wide, just like on Mac.

Install PowerToys: Download from: github.com/microsoft/PowerToys

Or install via Microsoft Store (search "PowerToys")

It's free and official Microsoft software Alternative: Use AutoHotkey for text expansion: Download AutoHotkey (free): autohotkey.com

Create a simple script with your Doodle links (see example below)

Example AutoHotkey Script:

::doodle1::https://doodle.com/bp/yourname/15min ::doodle2::https://doodle.com/bp/yourname/30min ::doodle3::https://doodle.com/bp/yourname/60min

💡 Alternative Options for Windows Doodle Users:

If you want a more polished solution, consider these:

PhraseExpress (Free for personal use) — Great for Doodle users who want an easy-to-use interface for managing multiple booking page shortcuts

TextExpander (Paid) — Popular among professionals who share Doodle links frequently and want advanced features.

Advanced Tips for Doodle Power Users

Once you've set up shortcuts for your Doodle booking pages, here are other time-saving shortcuts to add:

Multiple Doodle Booking Pages

If you're a Doodle Pro user with multiple booking page durations:

Shortcut: doodle1 → Your 15-min Doodle page Shortcut: doodle2 → Your 25-min Doodle page Shortcut: doodle3 → Your 50-min Doodle page

Doodle + Email Signature

Combine your Doodle link with your email signature:

Shortcut: sig Expands to: Your full signature including your main Doodle booking page link

Team Doodle Links

If you manage scheduling for multiple people with Doodle:

Shortcut: bp-sarah → Sarah's Doodle booking page Shortcut: bp-john → John's Doodle booking page Shortcut: bp-team → Your team's group Doodle scheduling page

Doodle Meeting Templates

Create shortcuts for common Doodle scheduling messages:

Shortcut: doodle-general Expands to: "Let's find a time! Here's my Doodle booking page: [your link]

Why This Is a Game-Changer

Doodle already saves you time by eliminating the back-and-forth of email scheduling. But adding text replacement shortcuts takes it to the next level:

✅ Instant sharing — Type 3 letters instead of hunting for your Doodle link

✅ Professional appearance — Respond to scheduling requests in seconds

✅ Works everywhere — Share your Doodle page in any app

✅ No mistakes — Never send a broken or wrong Doodle link again

✅ Scales with your workflow — Perfect whether you share 1 or 50 Doodle links per day

For Doodle Pro users, this is especially powerful. Your 15-min, 25-min, and 50-min booking pages are now instantly accessible with doodle1 , doodle2 , and doodle3 .

Share This Tip With Other Doodle User

If this saves you time, imagine what it does for your whole team.

If your company uses Doodle, share this post with your colleagues. When everyone can share their Doodle booking pages instantly, scheduling becomes effortless across your entire organization.

Pro tip: If you're a manager or team lead, add this to your onboarding guide for new Doodle users.