How to sync Microsoft Teams calendar with Google Calendar?

If you're using both Microsoft Teams and Google Calendar , syncing the two can save you time and streamline your scheduling. Here's Doodle’s step-by-step guide on how to sync your Microsoft Teams calendar with Google Calendar.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Sign In to Microsoft Teams

Start by signing in to your Microsoft Teams account. Access your calendar and click on the "Calendar" tab in the left sidebar to open your Microsoft Teams calendar.

Get the Calendar URL

In the top right corner of your Microsoft Teams calendar, click on the three dots (...) and select "Settings." Under the "Calendar sync" section, you'll find the calendar URL. Copy this URL to your clipboard.

Open Google Calendar

Now, open your Google Calendar in a new tab or window.

To add a new calendar, find the "Other calendars" section in the left sidebar. Click on the "+" icon next to it and choose "From URL."

Paste the copied calendar URL from Microsoft Teams into the provided field and click "Add Calendar."

Google Calendar will attempt to sync with your Microsoft Teams calendar using the provided URL. It might take a few moments. Once the sync is complete, your Microsoft Teams calendar events will appear in your Google Calendar.

Share your calendar Create a free Doodle account and share your calendar in minutes

Adjust Settings

You can customize the display settings for your synced calendar in Google Calendar. Click on the three dots next to your newly added calendar and select "Calendar settings."

By following these steps, you've successfully synced your Microsoft Teams calendar with Google Calendar. Now you can conveniently view and manage your meetings and appointments from either platform.