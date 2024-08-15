Try it free No credit card required

How to share an Outlook Calendar with someone

Step one: Head to your calendar

In your Outlook inbox, click on the calendar in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step two: Choose the calendar you want to share

On the toolbar at the top of the screen click on “Share Calendar” (it’s a rounded triangle with three circles at its points).

On the dropdown, decide which calendar you want to share. People with multiple calendars will see all that can be shared here. When you choose the one you want to share click “Add..”.

A new box will appear. From here, pick the people you want to share your calendar with. Click on the name and then “Add” at the bottom left. Once you’ve made all your selections, click “OK”.

Everyone you’ve added will appear with the default permission level. You can change this.

Step three: Accept a calendar

If some shares a calendar with you, you’ll receive an email.

Click “Accept” on the top left of the email to confirm the invitation and get access to the calendar.

To see the calendar, head to yours. On the left-hand side of the screen scroll down to “shared calendars” and choose the one you want to view.

You can overlay your calendar with theirs from here.

An even easier way to get people together quickly is to integrate your Outlook calendar with Doodle . This lets you schedule directly from your inbox and get the perfect time for events in minutes.

What’s more, Doodle will automatically update your calendar once an event is booked. No more jumping back and forth to update the details.

