How to Set Up Recurring Meetings in Microsoft Teams

Read Time: 3 minutes

    Recurring meetings are a staple in today's business world, allowing teams to maintain a consistent schedule for discussions and updates. 

    Microsoft Teams offers a straightforward way to create recurring meetings, streamlining collaboration and boosting productivity. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you set up recurring meetings in Microsoft Teams:

    Schedule a New Meeting

    Open Microsoft Teams and navigate to the desired channel or chat where you want to hold the recurring meeting. Click on the "Calendar" tab on the left-hand side.

    Click on the "+ New Meeting" button to create a new meeting.

    Enter the meeting title, date, start time and duration as you would for a regular meeting.

    Toggle the Recurrence Option

    To make the meeting recurring, toggle on the "Recurring meeting" option.

    Choose how often you want the meeting to recur - daily, weekly, monthly etc. You can then set the end date for the recurrence. If your meeting recurs weekly, you can select the specific days and times it should occur.

    Once you're satisfied with the recurrence settings, click "Save." You can then add attendees and send out invitations.

    By using recurring meetings in Microsoft Teams, you can ensure that your team stays connected and informed without the need to repeatedly set up new meetings. This feature is particularly useful for status updates, team check-ins and regular project updates.

    Remember, recurring meetings in Microsoft Teams come with the same link and meeting details each time, simplifying the process for both hosts and participants. If desired, you can also configure the meeting settings to allow automatic recording, ensuring that no crucial discussions are missed.

