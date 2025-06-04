How to schedule faculty meetings without the chaos

At one of my first university jobs, I was tasked with scheduling a faculty meeting across four departments. I thought, how hard can it be? Turns out, it was like playing calendar tetris, except every piece was invisible and half the players didn’t respond to email.

We finally got it scheduled… 11 days later. That’s when I learned: scheduling isn’t just logistics — it’s a leadership skill.

Here’s how I now approach faculty scheduling in a way that’s fast, respectful, and way less frustrating.

1. Start with a scheduling poll, not an open-ended email

The phrase when are you free might be the most inefficient sentence in higher ed. Faculty are juggling research, teaching, advising, and committee work — so don’t start with guesswork.

Instead, use a poll with four to six strong time options, share one link, and let everyone vote. Once results are in, lock in the top choice and send the calendar invite. In a recent department scheduling I supported, we went from ten emails to one poll and a confirmed time in under 24 hours.

2. Set clear rsvp expectations

Some delays I saw early on weren’t due to scheduling — they were due to ambiguity. In your initial message, be clear about when you need responses, what happens if someone doesn’t reply, and whether attendance is required or optional. It sets the tone and helps faculty act quickly.

3. Batch scheduling for recurring meetings

If you’re organizing a semester’s worth of meetings, don’t do it one by one. Send out a single poll with multiple dates and clarify whether the goal is to choose one weekly slot or to confirm a few individual meetings up front.

Faculty appreciate knowing the rhythm early. And once it’s on the calendar, you’ve removed a recurring headache.

4. Build around known constraints

You don’t need access to everyone’s full calendar to be considerate. Offer options that avoid common conflicts like class blocks, other standing faculty meetings, or religious holidays. Think about hybrid or commuting patterns too.

Small gestures like this show that you value their time — and usually result in better participation.

5. Respect the outcome and follow through

Once the votes are in, act quickly. Send a calendar invite, include a video link if needed, and share any agenda or prep materials. If they’re not ready yet, just include a short note on when to expect them.

And always thank people for their input. It makes them more likely to engage the next time around.

Scheduling doesn’t have to be a burden — or a week-long inbox marathon. With the right approach and tools like Doodle, coordinating across departments can actually feel efficient. Maybe even easy.